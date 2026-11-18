MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Community Energy Storage Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added tooffering.

The global community energy storage market was valued at USD 4.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 5.3 billion in 2026 to USD 13.7 billion by 2033. This represents a CAGR of 14.7% from 2026 to 2033. North America led the market in 2025, accounting for 36.8% of global revenue.

Market growth is supported by increasing demand for reliable electricity, renewable energy integration, grid resilience, and effective management of peak power requirements. Community energy storage systems are gaining strategic importance across residential, commercial, industrial, and utility applications as energy stakeholders seek flexible storage capacity and improved power availability. The report evaluates the factors influencing adoption and identifies opportunities across established and emerging markets.

Market Segmentation

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue analysis and forecasts for the period from 2021 to 2033. It examines current community energy storage market trends across component, battery type, application, and region, enabling businesses to assess demand patterns and potential areas for investment.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million/Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Hardware

Software Services

The component analysis assesses the role of physical storage infrastructure, system management platforms, and supporting services within the broader community energy storage ecosystem. This segmentation helps market participants evaluate revenue opportunities throughout the technology and service value chain.

Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million/Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Lithium-ion

Lead-acid

Flow Batteries Others

The battery type assessment examines the revenue potential and market position of major storage technologies. It supports strategic evaluation of technology selection, product development priorities, and evolving customer requirements across different operating environments.

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million/Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Residential

Commercial

Industrial Utility

Application analysis highlights how community energy storage demand varies across customer groups. The report considers the requirements of households, businesses, industrial facilities, and utilities, providing insights into the sectors expected to influence market expansion through 2033.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million/Billion, 2021 - 2033)



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Spain

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, and South Africa

The regional analysis examines market performance across key countries and economic areas. With North America holding the largest revenue share in 2025, the report also assesses development prospects in Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Country-level forecasts provide a detailed view of geographic demand, revenue potential, and emerging growth opportunities.

Key Benefits of the Report



Comprehensive market analysis: Access detailed community energy storage market data across major components, battery technologies, applications, regions, and countries.

Competitive landscape: Evaluate the market presence and strategic positioning of key industry participants.

Future trends: Identify important market drivers, technology developments, and commercial trends expected to shape industry growth.

Revenue forecasts: Review segment and regional projections designed to support market assessment, investment planning, and business expansion.

Growth opportunities: Discover potential revenue streams across technologies, customer segments, and geographic markets.

Strategic recommendations: Apply actionable market intelligence to product planning, competitive strategy, and effective decision-making. Innovation insights: Monitor relevant product innovation and evolving market priorities to support long-term competitiveness.

The report delivers a focused assessment of the global community energy storage market, combining revenue estimates, forecasts, trend analysis, competitive intelligence, and market share considerations. These insights can help manufacturers, technology providers, service companies, utilities, investors, and other stakeholders make informed strategic decisions while responding to changing energy storage requirements worldwide.

Companies Featured



BYD Company Ltd.

Canadian Solar Inc.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL)

Fluence Energy, Inc.

Hitachi Energy Ltd.

Huawei Digital Power Technologies Co., Ltd.

LG Energy Solution, Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. Tesla, Inc.

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