MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Molecular Nucleic Acid Testing Transfusion Medicine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added tooffering.

The global molecular nucleic acid testing (NAT) transfusion medicine market was valued at USD 996.1 million in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 1.04 billion in 2026 to USD 1.51 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 5.5% from 2026 to 2033.

Growing efforts to reduce the residual risk of transfusion-transmissible infections are supporting demand for molecular NAT across blood and plasma screening programs. Blood banks, hospitals, transfusion centers, and centralized donor-screening laboratories continue to prioritize sensitive testing technologies that strengthen blood safety and support regulatory compliance. Ongoing investments in screening infrastructure, automated laboratory workflows, and pathogen detection capabilities are also expected to contribute to market growth.

North America led the molecular NAT transfusion medicine market in 2025, accounting for 35.8% of global revenue. The region's position is supported by established blood-screening systems, advanced laboratory infrastructure, regulatory requirements, and widespread adoption of molecular testing. The report also evaluates growth opportunities across Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, providing country-level analysis of market developments and revenue potential.

Market Segmentation

The report provides revenue forecasts and analysis for major market segments from 2021 to 2033. Coverage includes product, technology, pathogen target, end-use, and region, enabling stakeholders to assess key demand patterns and identify emerging commercial opportunities.

Product Outlook



Reagents and Consumables

Instruments Software and Services

Reagents and consumables, instruments, and supporting software and services form the core product categories assessed in the report. Analysis of these segments provides insight into recurring testing demand, laboratory investment priorities, and the adoption of integrated screening platforms.

Technology Outlook



Transcription-Mediated Amplification PCR-Based NAT

The technology analysis examines the market position and growth potential of Transcription-Mediated Amplification and PCR-Based NAT. These technologies remain central to blood and plasma screening programs focused on the detection of transfusion-transmissible pathogens.

Pathogen Target Outlook



HIV-1 and HIV-2

Hepatitis B Virus

Hepatitis C Virus

West Nile Virus Other Pathogen Target

The pathogen target assessment covers established screening priorities and additional infectious agents relevant to regional blood safety requirements. It evaluates revenue trends associated with HIV-1 and HIV-2, Hepatitis B Virus, Hepatitis C Virus, West Nile Virus, and other targets.

End-use Outlook



Blood Banks and Blood Centers

Hospitals and Transfusion Centers

Centralized Donor-Screening Laboratories Other End Use

End-use analysis highlights purchasing trends and testing requirements across organizations responsible for blood collection, donor screening, transfusion services, and laboratory operations.

Regional and Country Coverage

The report assesses North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Country-level coverage includes the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait.

Strategic Value of the Report



Detailed market intelligence for informed strategic decision-making

Revenue forecasts across products, technologies, pathogen targets, end-use categories, and regions

Analysis of market drivers, industry trends, and growth opportunities

Competitive landscape and market presence assessment

Insights into product innovation and evolving testing requirements Actionable recommendations for identifying revenue opportunities and supporting business planning

The report offers a structured view of the competitive and commercial environment, helping manufacturers, laboratory service providers, healthcare organizations, investors, and other stakeholders evaluate market potential. Its segment-level and country-level forecasts support market entry planning, portfolio development, investment decisions, and long-term growth strategies within the molecular NAT transfusion medicine market.

Companies Featured



F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Grifols, S.A.

GFE

Sansure Biotech Inc.

Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

DaAn Gene Co., Ltd Shanghai Kehua Bio-Engineering Co., Ltd. (KHB)

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