MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "5G In Healthcare Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added tooffering.

The global 5G in healthcare market was valued at USD 83 billion in 2025 and is expected to increase from USD 116.7 billion in 2026 to USD 1.26 trillion by 2033. The market is projected to register a compound annual growth rate of 40.5% from 2026 to 2033. North America led the global market with a 35% revenue share in 2025.

Market growth is being driven by the expanding adoption of telehealth, robotic surgery, remote patient monitoring, connected medical devices, and digital healthcare services. Continued advances in 5G and telecommunications infrastructure are enabling high-speed, low-latency data transmission across healthcare networks, supporting real-time consultations, high-resolution medical imaging, clinical collaboration, and rapid transfer of large patient data files.

Demand for 5G-based wearable medical devices, affordable sensors, remote monitoring platforms, and connected care solutions is also accelerating adoption. Healthcare providers are increasingly using 5G networks to support clinical wearables, remote sensors, low-energy monitoring systems, asset tracking, and other Internet of Things applications. The technology's bandwidth, reliability, security, and performance are helping organizations manage growing data volumes while improving communication among patients, clinicians, emergency responders, and healthcare facilities.

Key applications include connected ambulances that transmit real-time patient information to hospitals, AR/VR systems that assist with clinical procedures and training, and remote patient monitoring platforms that facilitate continuous care. These capabilities can improve operational efficiency, strengthen care coordination, and extend access to healthcare services across rural, suburban, and underserved areas.

Government initiatives and strategic partnerships with technology companies are contributing to global market expansion. In March 2024, Thailand and Huawei partnered to establish ASEAN's first 5G-enabled smart hospital. The initiative integrates 5G technology, artificial intelligence, multi-access edge computing, and a hybrid cloud system to enhance healthcare delivery and hospital operations.

Technology companies and healthcare organizations are also developing specialized facilities to advance 5G-powered care. GE Healthcare opened its first 5G Innovation Lab in Bengaluru, India, using high bandwidth, faster data speeds, low latency, and reliable connectivity to support diagnosis, therapy, prognosis, and other stages of the patient care continuum. Such investments are expected to accelerate the development and commercialization of advanced digital health solutions.

The digital transformation prompted by Covid-19, mpox, and other public health events has reinforced demand for virtual healthcare services, dependable connectivity, and greater network capacity. As healthcare systems expand telemedicine and data-intensive clinical applications, 5G infrastructure is expected to become increasingly important for cost-effectively connecting patients, providers, devices, and facilities.

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue forecasts and analyzes industry trends and growth opportunities from 2021 to 2033. Market segmentation includes:



Component: Hardware and service

Application: Remote patient monitoring, connected medical devices, AR/VR, connected ambulance, and asset tracking End use: Healthcare providers, healthcare payers, and other end users

Regional Market Coverage



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and Thailand

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait

Strategic Value of the Report



Detailed analysis of major 5G in healthcare market segments and regional opportunities

Revenue estimates and forecasts supporting market assessment and investment planning

Evaluation of emerging technologies, growth drivers, and future industry trends

Competitive landscape insights, including market presence and strategic positioning

Analysis of product innovation, partnerships, and evolving healthcare applications Actionable intelligence for identifying revenue opportunities and supporting business decisions

The report equips healthcare providers, payers, technology companies, telecommunications operators, investors, and policymakers with market intelligence for evaluating opportunities in the rapidly expanding 5G healthcare ecosystem.

Companies Featured



AT&T Inc.

Verizon

China Mobile International Limited

Quectel

Telit Cinterion

TELUS International

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Orange NEC Corporation

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