MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Freeze Drying Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product by Application, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added tooffering.

The global freeze drying equipment market was valued at an estimated USD 2.13 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 4.26 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 9.1% from 2026 to 2033, supported by rising demand across the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and food processing industries.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasing their use of freeze drying equipment to preserve temperature-sensitive drugs, vaccines, biologics, and injectable products. The continued development of advanced therapeutics, combined with expanding vaccine manufacturing capacity, is creating demand for reliable, high-performance systems across research laboratories, pilot facilities, and commercial production sites. The need to improve product stability and extend shelf life is also strengthening the role of freeze drying technology in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Food processing represents another important growth opportunity for the freeze drying equipment market. Manufacturers are adopting the technology to retain the nutritional content, flavor, texture, and quality of fruits, vegetables, ready-to-eat meals, and other products. Growing consumer interest in shelf-stable foods with high-quality ingredients is expected to support further equipment adoption.

Technological advancements in automation, process monitoring, equipment design, and energy efficiency are improving operational reliability while helping manufacturers control production costs. Increased investment in research and development, particularly for laboratory- and pilot-scale freeze dryers, is also contributing to market expansion. These developments are enabling manufacturers to optimize processes, improve consistency, and meet increasingly complex production requirements.

Market Segmentation

The report analyzes revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and evaluates industry trends across key sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The market is segmented by product, application, and region.

Product Outlook - Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033



Bench top freeze dryers

Laboratory freeze dryers

Mobile freeze dryers

General purpose freeze dryers

Industrial freeze dryers Others

Application Outlook - Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033



Biotechnology

Pharmaceuticals

Food processing

Surgical procedures Others

Regional Outlook - Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia and UAE

Strategic Value of the Report

The report provides comprehensive freeze drying equipment market intelligence to support strategic planning, investment evaluation, product development, and competitive positioning. It examines market size, revenue forecasts, growth opportunities, emerging trends, and the factors influencing demand across major products, applications, and geographic markets.



Detailed market analysis across major regions, countries, products, and applications

Revenue estimates and forecasts for evaluating current and future opportunities

Assessment of key trends and market drivers shaping industry growth

Competitive landscape insights, including the market presence of leading participants

Segment and regional forecasts to support market entry and expansion strategies

Analysis of product innovation and technology developments

Actionable recommendations for identifying revenue opportunities and guiding business decisions Competition strategy and market share analysis for effective positioning

By combining quantitative forecasts with industry trend analysis, the report enables companies, investors, manufacturers, and other stakeholders to assess the evolving freeze drying equipment market. Its coverage supports informed decision-making related to capacity expansion, research and development, geographic growth, competitive strategy, and long-term commercial planning.

Companies Featured



Cuddon Freeze Dry

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Harvest Right

Labconco

Martin Christ Gefriertrocknungsanlagen GmbH

Millrock Technology, Inc

Optima Packaging Group

Tofflon Science and Technology Group Co., Ltd.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc

Scala Scientific

ZIRBUS technology GmbH

Hosokawa Micron Powder Systems

Kemolo

Parker Freeze Dry Maquinaria Industrial Dara, SL

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