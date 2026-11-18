MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Veterinary Biomarkers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added tooffering.

The global veterinary biomarkers market was valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 1.2 billion in 2026 to USD 2.6 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 12.1% from 2026 to 2033, supported by rising demand for advanced veterinary diagnostics, disease monitoring, and preclinical research.

The increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, including cancer and cardiovascular diseases, among companion and production animals is driving demand for biomarker-based assay diagnostic kits. These solutions support earlier disease detection, treatment selection, therapeutic monitoring, and improved clinical decision-making. Continued advances in veterinary medicine, growing animal healthcare expenditure, and greater awareness of preventive care are also expected to support veterinary biomarkers market growth.

North America led the global market with a revenue share of 33.0% in 2025. The region's position reflects its established veterinary healthcare infrastructure, strong adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies, significant companion animal population, and ongoing investment in animal health research. Market opportunities are also emerging across Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa as access to veterinary services improves and demand for animal disease diagnostics increases.

Veterinary Biomarkers Market Segmentation

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue analysis and examines industry trends across market sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The research evaluates the market by animal, product, application, disease type, end use, and region.



Animal: Companion animals and production animals. Companion animal coverage includes dogs, cats, horses, and others, while production animal analysis includes cattle, pigs, poultry, and others.

Product: Biomarkers, kits & reagents, and instruments.

Application: Disease diagnostics, preclinical research, and other veterinary applications.

Disease type: Inflammatory & infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, musculoskeletal diseases, oncology, and others. End use: Veterinary diagnostic laboratories, veterinary hospitals & clinics, and other end users.

The regional assessment covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Country-level analysis includes the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Japan, China, India, Australia, Thailand, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman.

Key Market Insights

The report offers a comprehensive assessment of the competitive landscape, including the market presence and strategic positioning of leading veterinary biomarker companies. It examines major growth drivers, emerging trends, product innovation, and evolving opportunities across diagnostic and research applications. Segment and regional revenue forecasts enable businesses to compare market potential and identify areas aligned with their commercial objectives.

Coverage includes market estimates and forecasts, growth opportunity analysis, industry trends, competitive strategies, market share insights, and product innovation activity. These findings can support strategic planning, investment evaluation, market entry decisions, product development, and the identification of potential revenue streams.

Reasons to Purchase the Report



Access detailed veterinary biomarkers market analysis across major segments, countries, and regions.

Assess competitive conditions and the market presence of key industry participants.

Identify trends and growth drivers influencing veterinary diagnostics and animal health research.

Evaluate opportunities across companion animals, production animals, disease diagnostics, and preclinical research.

Use revenue forecasts and strategic insights to inform business planning and investment decisions. Review product innovation and competitive developments affecting the future of the veterinary biomarkers industry.

With demand for precise animal health diagnostics continuing to rise, the veterinary biomarkers market is positioned for sustained expansion through 2033. Companies operating in diagnostics, biotechnology, veterinary healthcare, and life sciences can use the report to evaluate market dynamics, prioritize growth opportunities, and strengthen long-term strategies.

Companies Featured



Zoetis

Virbac

Life Diagnostics

ACUVET BIOTECH

Merck

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

MI:RNA Diagnostics Ltd.

Mercodia AB

Antech Diagnostics, Inc. Avacta Animal Health Limited

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