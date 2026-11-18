MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added tooffering.

The global ambulatory blood pressure monitoring devices market was valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 1.7 billion in 2026 to USD 3.8 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 11.6% from 2026 to 2033. North America led the industry in 2025, accounting for 40.0% of global revenue.

Market growth is being supported by the rising prevalence of hypertension, expansion of the geriatric population, and continued innovation in digital blood pressure monitoring technologies. According to the World Health Organization Hypertension Fact Sheet updated in 2025, approximately 1.4 billion adults aged 30-79 years were living with hypertension worldwide in 2024. The condition remains a major contributor to premature mortality and cardiovascular complications, including heart attack, stroke, and kidney disorders.

Nearly two-thirds of people with hypertension live in low- and middle-income countries, where limited diagnosis, treatment access, and long-term disease management remain significant healthcare challenges. This unmet need is increasing demand for accurate blood pressure screening, continuous monitoring, and remote cardiovascular care solutions. Ambulatory blood pressure monitoring devices can support clinical decision-making by providing extended patient data across daily activities and rest periods.

The growing older population is also expected to create sustained opportunities for manufacturers and healthcare providers. According to the United Nations International Day of Older Persons update published in 2025, the global population aged 60 years and above reached approximately 1.2 billion in 2025 and is forecast to rise to 2.1 billion by 2050. As older adults face a higher incidence of hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and related health conditions, demand for accurate, non-invasive, and continuous monitoring technologies is anticipated to increase.

Technological advancements are further strengthening the ambulatory blood pressure monitoring devices market. Digital connectivity, mobile-enabled platforms, improved data accessibility, and integration with remote care services are enhancing patient convenience and supporting more efficient clinical monitoring. In April 2026, OMRON Healthcare announced support for May Measurement Month 2026 by donating 3,000 advanced blood pressure monitors capable of detecting probable atrial fibrillation. The initiative reflects the industry's increasing focus on early disease detection, connected care, and proactive cardiovascular risk management.

Market Segmentation

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue analysis, along with market trends and growth opportunities across key segments from 2021 to 2033. The ambulatory blood pressure monitoring devices market is segmented by product, end use, and region.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitors

Instruments and Accessories



Blood Pressure Cuffs Other Types

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Clinics Homecare

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and Thailand

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait

Strategic Value of the Report



Comprehensive market analysis: Assess revenue performance, growth patterns, and commercial opportunities across major product, end-use, and regional segments.

Competitive intelligence: Evaluate the market presence, positioning, and strategies of leading industry participants.

Market forecasts: Review revenue projections designed to support investment planning, market entry, and business development decisions.

Industry trend analysis: Identify the technologies, demographic changes, and healthcare priorities influencing future demand.

Growth opportunity assessment: Examine potential revenue streams across hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and clinics, and homecare settings.

Innovation tracking: Monitor product developments and connected monitoring solutions shaping the competitive landscape. Actionable recommendations: Apply market insights to guide product strategy, geographic expansion, partnerships, and long-term decision-making.

The report equips healthcare companies, medical device manufacturers, investors, distributors, and other stakeholders with market intelligence for assessing competitive dynamics and emerging opportunities. Its analysis highlights how rising hypertension rates, population aging, remote patient monitoring, and digital health adoption are expected to shape the global ambulatory blood pressure monitoring devices market through 2033.

Companies Featured



OMRON Healthcare Co., Ltd.

Welch Allyn, Inc. (a Baxter company)

A&D Medical Co., Ltd.

Microlife Corporation

Rossmax International Ltd.

Spacelabs Healthcare, LLC

BOSCH + SOHN GmbH u. Co. KG

SunTech Medical, Inc.

SCHILLER AG

Biobeat Technologies Ltd.

Aktiia SA HINGMED Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

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