MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Organ Preservation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Solution, Organ, Preservation Technique, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added tooffering.

The global organ preservation market was valued at USD 291.2 million in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 311.1 million in 2026 to USD 516.9 million by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2026 to 2033. North America accounted for the largest regional share at 45.3% in 2025, supported by established transplant infrastructure, advanced healthcare systems, and increasing adoption of organ preservation technologies.

Growth in the organ preservation market is being driven by rising demand for organ transplants, technological advancements, demographic changes, and government programs designed to strengthen donation and transplantation systems. The expanding elderly population is contributing to a higher incidence of chronic and age-related diseases that may require kidney, liver, heart, or lung transplantation. According to projections from the U.S. Census Bureau, adults aged 65 and older represent a growing proportion of the U.S. population, increasing the need for effective organ preservation solutions and efficient transplant logistics.

Government funding and organ donation awareness initiatives are also supporting market expansion. In February 2023, the Indian Express reported that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation allocated approximately USD 924 million to improve healthcare services and promote awareness of organ donation. Similar investments are expected to strengthen transplant infrastructure and increase demand for preservation solutions in emerging markets, particularly across Asia Pacific, where healthcare expenditure and access to advanced medical procedures continue to improve.

Advanced organ preservation technologies, including hypothermic machine perfusion (HMP) and normothermic machine perfusion (NMP), are gaining adoption as alternatives to static cold storage. These systems can reduce ischemic injury, support organ assessment, extend preservation periods, and facilitate the use of marginal donor organs. The transition toward dynamic machine perfusion is improving organ transport efficiency and supporting better clinical decision-making throughout the transplantation process.

Machine perfusion systems are particularly important in heart, liver, and lung transplantation, where maintaining organ functionality during transportation is critical. In 2024, TransMedics Group reported continued growth in clinical adoption of its Organ Care System (OCS) platforms for heart, lung, and liver transplantation at U.S. transplant centers. This development reflects increasing acceptance of portable organ perfusion systems and their role in expanding transplant capacity.

National organ donation campaigns and improvements in procurement networks are further strengthening the market outlook. In the UK, NHS Blood and Transplant continues to support nationwide awareness programs and enhance transplant logistics to improve donor organ utilization and reduce discard rates. In the U.S., government agencies and the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) are advancing initiatives focused on organ procurement efficiency and transplantation access.

The increasing use of donation after circulatory death (DCD) organs is also expanding the available donor pool. Advanced preservation and assessment technologies enable transplant centers to evaluate and rehabilitate organs that may previously have been considered unsuitable. In 2025, Mayo Clinic highlighted continued progress in ex vivo organ perfusion and donor organ rehabilitation, with the objective of extending preservation times and improving transplantation outcomes for high-risk donor organs.

Report Scope and Segmentation

The report analyzes global, regional, and country-level revenue growth from 2021 to 2033. It also assesses current organ preservation market trends across solution, organ type, preservation technique, and region.

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



University of Wisconsin (UW)

Custodiol HTK

Perfadex Others

Organ Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Kidneys

Liver

Lung

Heart Others

Preservation Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Static Cold Storage

Hypothermic Machine Perfusion

Normothermic Machine Perfusion Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa

Companies Featured



XVIVO

TransMedics, Inc.

21st Century Medicine

Bridge to Life Ltd.

Preservation Solutions, Inc.

Global Transplant Solutions

Organ Recovery Systems

CryoLife, Inc. (Artivion, Inc) Paragonix Technologies, Inc (Getinge)

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