MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Posner recognized for carrying forward Toby Keith's commitment to those who served

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rob Posner, CEO of NewDay USA, received the 2026 Toby Keith Patriot Award from Catch A Lift Fund on Nov. 1 at the nonprofit's seventh annual Northern Virginia Benefit in Arlington, Virginia. Sponsored by Related Ross, the award honors the legacy of country music legend Toby Keith and his unwavering commitment to our nation's military and veterans. It recognizes Posner's more than 20 years of support for veterans and military families through his business ventures and charitable efforts, including NewDay USA and the NewDay USA Foundation.

The recognition celebrates individuals who share the dedication of the late country music legend Toby Keith, who supported service members through his USO tours, visits with troops overseas and advocacy for military personnel. Catch A Lift Fund established the award in 2025 and named General James L. Jones, USMC (Ret.) its inaugural recipient. The nonprofit helps post-9/11 combat-injured veterans rebuild their physical and mental well-being through personalized fitness and wellness programs, nutritional guidance, mental health resources and a nationwide network of peers and veteran coaches.

“Toby Keith never stopped showing up for the people who served, and this award goes to people who do the same,” said Lynn Coffland, President and Founder of Catch A Lift Fund.“For Rob, supporting military families is a personal mission that has shaped the companies he's built, and we're proud to name him this year's honoree.”

Continuing his commitment to supporting military families, Posner has co-founded Veteran Strong with General Jones and Sergeant Major Alford L. McMichael, USMC (Ret.) to address the financial needs of the military community. Announced on Veterans Day, Veteran Strong will offer hands-on support to help military families build credit, grow savings and plan for the future.

“Toby Keith believed that respect and appreciation for our military was a debt we all owe for the freedoms we enjoy,” Posner said.“That same sense of duty drives our work every day, from helping military families achieve the American dream of homeownership to ensuring veterans have the resources, opportunities and financial security they need to thrive long after their service ends. Receiving an award bearing Toby's name is a tremendous honor, and having the opportunity to serve veterans and their families has been the privilege of a lifetime.”

Posner's commitment extends beyond his business ventures. He is co-chairman of the NewDay USA Foundation, which funds K-12 scholarships at schools across the country for children of service members, including Gold Star children and children of disabled veterans. The Foundation was the founding donor to the NewDay Center for Leadership at Georgia Military College and supports the Fisher House in West Palm Beach, which gives military and veteran families a place to stay while a loved one receives medical care. He also serves on the board of directors of the Solomon Leadership Program, which prepares high school students for lives of leadership and service.

"True patriotism is reflected not only in words, but in the quiet, consistent actions of those who dedicate themselves to serving others. We are honored to recognize these extraordinary individuals and support Catch A Lift's important mission,” said Eric Silagy, Vice President, Related Ross.

About Catch A Lift Fund

For over 16 years, Catch A Lift Fund has empowered post-9/11 combat-injured Veterans to rebuild their physical and mental health through our 4 core pillars: Nutrition, Fitness, Emotional Wellness, and Community. Through personalized support rooted in accountability and connection, we empower Veterans to regain strength, confidence, and purpose, so they can take control of their health and build a full life beyond injury. The Toby Keith Patriot Award stands as a lasting reminder that service never stops, and that through shared purpose, we can make an extraordinary impact in the lives of those who served.

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A leader in Veteran mortgage lending for more than 25 years, NewDay USA has proudly served more than 100,000 Veteran families nationwide. From buying a new home to refinancing, NewDay's goal is to ensure Veteran families improve their credit and get back on the road to savings to live the lives they always imagined and deserve. NewDay has an industry-leading Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA) record of loan performance with a delinquency rate that is two times lower than the industry average. Today, 95 percent of NewDay USA's clients are enlisted Veterans. For additional information, visit