The global companion diagnostics market was valued at USD 9.56 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 20.05 billion by 2033, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 10.07% from 2026 to 2033. Market growth is being driven by rising demand for precision medicine, increasing adoption of targeted therapies, and the growing prevalence of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune disorders, and other complex conditions.

The healthcare sector's transition from a one-size-fits-all treatment model toward personalized medicine is accelerating demand for companion diagnostic tests. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasingly incorporating these tests into drug development pipelines to identify suitable patient populations, support clinical trial design, and improve the probability of therapeutic success. This co-development of targeted drugs and diagnostics is expected to strengthen market expansion and create new commercialization opportunities.

Technological Advancements Supporting Market Growth

Innovation in next-generation sequencing (NGS), polymerase chain reaction (PCR), digital pathology, and biomarker testing is improving the speed, accuracy, and efficiency of companion diagnostics. These technologies support the detection of genetic mutations and protein expression associated with treatment response, enabling more precise clinical decision-making.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are also improving diagnostic data interpretation and helping healthcare professionals manage increasingly complex molecular information. Adoption of advanced diagnostic platforms across hospitals, reference laboratories, research centers, and pharmaceutical organizations is supporting data-driven patient care and expanding the clinical application of companion diagnostics.

Regulatory Approvals and Reimbursement Trends

Supportive regulatory frameworks and evolving reimbursement policies are contributing to companion diagnostics market growth. Agencies including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) have established pathways for approving diagnostic tests alongside targeted therapies. These frameworks encourage investment in biomarker-based drug development and facilitate the introduction of new testing solutions.

In October 2024, Roche announced that its VENTANA Assay became the first immunohistochemistry (IHC) companion diagnostic approved by the FDA to assess CLDN18 protein expression in tumors from patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma. The approval supports the identification of eligible patients for treatment with Astellas' targeted therapy, VYLOY. Continued progress in reimbursement is also expected to improve patient access to advanced diagnostic testing.

Oncology Remains a Key Market Driver

Oncology represents a major growth area because companion diagnostics can identify actionable biomarkers that guide targeted treatment selection. According to a study published in The Lancet in September 2025, the Global Burden of Disease 2023 study assessed 47 cancer types across 204 countries and territories from 1990 to 2023 and included projections through 2050. Cancer was estimated to be the second leading cause of death globally in 2023, after cardiovascular diseases, while annual cancer-related deaths are projected to exceed 18 million by 2050.

Companies including Roche Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Qiagen are investing in companion diagnostics for lung, breast, colorectal, and other cancers. Rising cancer incidence and demand for earlier, more accurate testing are encouraging healthcare providers to integrate biomarker-driven diagnostics into routine clinical practice. The continued advancement of precision oncology is expected to support improved treatment outcomes while helping healthcare systems optimize costs.

Report Scope and Segmentation

The report analyzes revenue growth and industry trends at global, regional, and country levels from 2021 to 2033. Market segmentation covers the following categories:



Product and service: Assays, kits, & reagents; instruments and systems; and software and services.

Indication: Oncology, infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders, and other indications.

Technology: Polymerase chain reaction (PCR), next-generation sequencing (NGS), In-situ hybridization (ISH), immunohistochemistry (IHC), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and other technologies.

Sample type: Tissue samples, blood samples, and other sample types. End use: Academic & research centers, hospitals & physician laboratories, CROs, reference laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and other End-use settings.

Regional Coverage

The geographic analysis includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Countries covered include the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Kuwait.

Overall, the companion diagnostics market outlook remains strong as precision medicine, biomarker discovery, regulatory support, and advanced molecular technologies reshape therapeutic development and clinical care. Growing collaboration among diagnostic developers, pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, and research institutions is expected to support continued innovation through 2033.

Key Attributes

