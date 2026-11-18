Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Veterinary Stem Cell Therapy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Animal, Application, End Use, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global veterinary stem cell therapy market was valued at an estimated USD 856.0 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.64 billion by 2033, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 9.0% from 2026 to 2033. Market growth is being driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic and degenerative diseases in companion animals, continued advances in regenerative medicine, rising pet humanization, and greater owner investment in advanced veterinary care.

Demand for disease-modifying veterinary treatments is strengthening as clinicians and pet owners seek options that address the underlying causes of chronic conditions while improving clinical outcomes. Stem cell-based therapies are gaining attention across orthopedics, soft tissue repair, inflammatory diseases, and other applications, particularly for aging animals and pets requiring long-term disease management.

Technology development and scalable manufacturing are also supporting veterinary stem cell therapy market expansion. VET CELL TECH is advancing a pipeline based on its iPSC technology, with a focus on standardized production, consistent quality, and efficient distribution. Its regenerative therapy programs target Feline Chronic Gingivostomatitis, chronic kidney disease in cats, atopic dermatitis in dogs, osteoarthritis, and additional conditions. These programs could address important treatment gaps for older and chronically ill companion animals while encouraging wider clinical adoption.

Regulatory progress is expected to play a central role in bringing evidence-based regenerative therapies into mainstream veterinary medicine. An article published by The Indian Express in June 2025 reported that Gallant anticipated U.S. FDA approval in 2026 for a stem cell therapy targeting a serious and painful feline condition. Regulatory authorization of veterinary stem cell products could strengthen confidence among veterinarians and pet owners, attract additional investment, and accelerate adoption across veterinary hospitals and clinics.

Higher pet care expenditure provides another significant market catalyst. According to the American Pet Products Association, U.S. pet spending increased from USD 151.9 billion in 2024 to a projected USD 157 billion in 2025. This sustained financial commitment supports demand for high-value veterinary treatments, including stem cell therapies for osteoarthritis, dysplasia, inflammatory disorders, and other chronic conditions.

Report Segmentation

The report provides revenue forecasts and industry trend analysis at global, regional, and country levels for the period from 2021 to 2033. It evaluates the veterinary stem cell therapy market by product, animal type, application, end use, and region.



Product: Autologous stem cell and allogeneic stem cell

Animal: Small animals and large animals

Application: Orthopedics, soft tissue repair, and other applications End use: Veterinary hospitals/clinics and veterinary academic & research institutes

Regional Coverage



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, India, Australia, Thailand, and South Korea

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina Middle East & Africa: South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman

Strategic Value of the Report



Detailed veterinary stem cell therapy market analysis across major products, applications, animal categories, end users, and regions

Revenue estimates and forecasts supporting market assessment and strategic planning

Analysis of growth drivers, emerging trends, regulatory developments, and commercial opportunities

Competitive intelligence covering key market participants, market presence, and strategic positioning

Insights into product innovation and evolving regenerative medicine pipelines Actionable recommendations designed to support investment decisions, identify revenue opportunities, and strengthen long-term business strategies

As clinical evidence, manufacturing capabilities, regulatory oversight, and pet healthcare spending continue to advance, veterinary stem cell therapy is positioned to become an increasingly important component of regenerative veterinary medicine. The report equips stakeholders with the market intelligence required to evaluate opportunities, monitor competition, and plan for sustained growth through 2033.

Key Attributes

