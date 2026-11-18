MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Gavin Wheeldon wins at the 2026 Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards, a week after Purple was named the UK's Technology Business of the Year

Manchester, LANCS, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gavin Wheeldon, founder and CEO of Manchester-based WiFi business Purple, has been named Global Entrepreneur of the Year for the North West at the 2026 Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards. The winners were announced on Monday 16 November at Grosvenor House, London.







Purple's Gavin Wheeldon, named Global Entrepreneur of the Year for the North West at the 2026 Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

The judges described Purple as“a strong global business with proven international reach and a clear competitive advantage”, adding that“its commitment to digital inclusion shows a real sense of purpose alongside entrepreneurial drive”.

Gavin's dad was a miner, and Gavin went to seven different schools as the family moved between Canada, South Africa and back again. He started his first business, Applied Language Solutions, in a back bedroom. When he pitched it on Dragons' Den in 2007, none of the Dragons invested. Four years later, he sold it to Capita in a deal worth up to £67.5 million.

In 2012, frustrated by how poor public WiFi was, he started again and founded Purple. Today its technology is used in more than 80,000 venues in over 90 countries, from shopping centres and stadiums to hospitals and airports. Purple is a certified B Corp, and under Gavin's leadership has moved away from growth at all costs to build a profitable business.

The award is Purple's second national honour in a week. On 10 November, the business was named The Technology Business of the Year at the Lloyds British Business Excellence Awards 2026, also held at Grosvenor House.

Gavin Wheeldon, founder and CEO of Purple, said: "Being turned down by most of the Dragons was one of the best things that happened to me. It forced me to prove the value rather than argue about it. That's the mindset I see in the Purple team every day. This award isn't about one person in a room pitching for money, it's recognition for a team that has built something world class from the North West and is taking it global."

Frankie James, founder of the Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards, said:“Gavin is a true serial entrepreneur, from a back bedroom to selling for £67.5 million, and now a global business doing good as a B Corp. Turning down the growth-at-all-costs playbook for real profitability shows the kind of leader he is.”

Conrad Ford, Chief Product Officer at Allica Bank, commented:“Having built and run my own business, I know that entrepreneurship is about much more than having a great idea. It takes real commitment to bring that idea to life, build a team, make difficult decisions and keep moving forward, particularly when the economic landscape is constantly evolving. But there's also huge satisfaction in seeing something you've built create opportunities for others and make a lasting difference.

“Established businesses are a vital part of the UK economy, providing jobs, supporting local communities and bringing ambition to towns and cities across the country. They have so much potential to grow and achieve more, and it's important that we recognise and back the people making that happen. At Allica, we're proud to support established businesses and celebrate their achievements through the Great British Entrepreneur Awards. Congratulations to Purple and all this year's winners.”

Now in its 14th year, the Great British Entrepreneur Awards celebrate the people behind some of the UK's most inspiring businesses. Often described as the“Grammys of Entrepreneurship”, the awards recognise the ambition, innovation and determination of entrepreneurs who create jobs, drive growth and make a lasting difference to their communities. This year's 133 winners turn over more than £1.1 billion between them and employ around 5,000 people.

The Great British Entrepreneur Awards is made possible with the support of its sponsors, including Allica Bank, UBS Wealth Management, Caudwell Children, Champions, Different Straights, Go Live Data, KitchenAid, Lawrence Stephens, Noteyble, Quidos, the Randal Charitable Foundation, Rupert, Wayflyer, Elite Business and FundOnion.

For more information about the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, visit To learn more about Purple, visit purple.ai.







Gavin Wheeldon, founder and CEO of Purple, with his Global Entrepreneur of the Year award for the North West at the 2026 Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards, Grosvenor House, London, 16 November 2026.

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