MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In 130 answers collected Nov. 6 to 10, 2026, ChatGPT named 6 of 26 clinics every time, 8 sometimes and 12 never.

Denver, Colorado, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChiroVant, a chiropractic marketing agency, today released new data on which clinics ChatGPT names when someone asks it for a chiropractor. Between Nov. 6 and 10, 2026, ChiroVant asked ChatGPT the same question five times for each of 26 clinics that had requested a ChiroVant report: "Who is the best chiropractor for back pain in [city]? Name the clinics you would recommend." Across 130 answers, 12 of the 26 clinics were never named. Eight were named in some answers. Six were named every time.

The study is part of The AI Visibility Index. It also found that ranking first on Google Maps, or having more Google reviews, did not decide which clinic ChatGPT named. Among the sources ChatGPT cited, Healthgrades made the top 5 in 23 of the 26 checks. The checked clinic's own website never did.

For clinic owners planning how to get new patients in 2027, the question is simple: when someone asks ChatGPT for a chiropractor in your town, whose name comes back?

What the study found

12 of 26 clinics were never named. In five tries each, ChatGPT never named 12 clinics. Eight were named in 1 to 4 of the 5 answers. Six were named in all 5.

Of the 14 clinics ranked first in ChiroVant's Google Maps check, ChatGPT named 4 in every answer, 7 in some and 3 in none. A clinic with 308 Google reviews was named in 3 of 5 answers, while a rival with 179 was named in all 5.

Hamza Ait El Moudden, CEO of ChiroVant, said: "Your next patient doesn't start on your website. They ask Google, Maps and ChatGPT first, and the clinic with the most proof gets the call."

Doing the work in-house

Many practices do this work themselves. In a 2024 survey of more than 600 chiropractic professionals worldwide by the marketing firm Perfect Patients, 49% said they manage their own digital marketing and 40% run their own Google Ads (Perfect Patients, 2024 ). Google lets businesses ask for reviews with a review link or a QR code (Google Business Profile Help ). Google does not allow businesses to offer payment, discounts or free services for reviews, or to ask only happy customers for them (Google Maps content policy ). Since Oct. 21, 2024, an FTC rule bars businesses from giving anything in exchange for a review that has to be positive (or negative), and courts can impose civil penalties for knowing violations (FTC rule, 16 CFR Part 465; FTC Q&A ). The rule does not cover review gating, asking only happy customers to post reviews, but the FTC says the practice could still violate the FTC Act (FTC Q&A ).

For owners who want it done for them

For owners who would rather hand it off, ChiroVant does this work for clinics: directory cleanup, review campaigns, data-backed articles and social content. Details:....

Clinic owners can get a free check of what ChatGPT and Google say about their clinic at chirovant.com/data/ai-visibility-index. The check asks ChatGPT five times who it recommends for back pain in the clinic's city and shows the clinic's Google Maps rank.

How the study was done



Question: "Who is the best chiropractor for back pain in [city]? Name the clinics you would recommend."

Engine and runs: ChatGPT, 5 runs per clinic, 130 answers in all.

Clinics: 26 clinics that requested a ChiroVant AI Visibility Report, mostly in the U.S. Each clinic was checked for the city listed in its report.

Dates: Nov. 6 to 10, 2026.

Also logged: each clinic's rank in ChiroVant's Google Maps check, Google review counts, and the top 5 sources ChatGPT cited.

Limits:



One question, about back pain only, on one engine, ChatGPT.



Five runs per clinic is a small sample. Researchers advise counting how often a name appears over many runs (SparkToro, Jan 2026 ).



The report tool reads a limited number of pages on each website, so it cannot count a clinic's blog posts.



No clinic has been re-measured after a change yet, so the study shows the gap, not a result.



The clinics are ones that asked for a report, not a random sample. Clinic names are withheld.

For editors

More detail on the method and interviews with Hamza Ait El Moudden are available on request. To cite this data: ChiroVant, The AI Visibility Index, November 2026.

This study follows ChiroVant's first AI Visibility Index release on Nov. 3, 2026 (GlobeNewswire, Nov. 3, 2026 ). Its findings included:



ChatGPT named the same clinic in all 5 answers about sciatica in Plano, Texas, on Oct. 25, 2026. In ChiroVant's October 2026 check of 21 chiropractic marketing searches (the kind an owner runs, not a patient), 20 began with an AI Overview, and in 17 the Overview cited YouTube.

About ChiroVant

ChiroVant is a full-service chiropractic marketing agency for clinic owners. It helps clinics get found on Google, ChatGPT and YouTube by building on what makes each clinic stronger than its local competitors: accurate directory listings, steady reviews, articles that answer patients' questions, and video. ChiroVant publishes The AI Visibility Index, an ongoing study of which clinics ChatGPT names and which sources it cites.

Attachments



How often ChatGPT named 26 chiropractic clinics ChatGPT's top 5 sources in 26 clinic checks

CONTACT: Hamza Ait El Moudden CEO, Chirovant LLC... +1 (575) 280-3598