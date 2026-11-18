MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Outdoorsy makes it easier for families to get outside together, with thousands of affordable RVs to rent nationwide, delivery and setup right at the campsite, and book an RV and campsite from the website.

AUSTIN, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outdoorsy, the leading RV rental and outdoor travel marketplace, announced today that it was named a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2027 Travel Awards. For the millions of travelers who have never rented an RV, the award is a simple signal: Outdoorsy is a trusted, easy way to get outside. Whether it's a family making memories, friends heading to a music festival, a hiking trip with the dog or a few days unplugged in a national park, Outdoorsy makes getting there part of the fun.

“Good Housekeeping's testers know what makes a trip actually work for families, so this one means a lot,” said Jen Young, co-founder of Outdoorsy.“Between packed schedules and phones that never stop buzzing, real time together is getting harder to find. I think 2027 is the year families start protecting it on purpose. The memories that stick from an RV trip are the simple ones: sunrise coffee outside, a card game at the dinette, the kids asleep before the fire burns out. And you don't need to own an RV, or even know how to drive one, to get there. Your campsite can be set up and waiting for you tonight.”

Outdoorsy has spent the last decade taking the hard parts out of getting outside. More than 60% of hosts on the marketplace deliver and set up the RV at a campground or event, so a first-timer can experience the benefits of spending time in nature or just getting closer to the activities they love without driving or towing. Outdoorsy rentals include 24/7 support and roadside assistance, and more than 60% of vehicles on Outdoorsy are pet friendly, so the whole family can come along. Travelers can choose anything from a campervan for a weekend escape to a larger motorhome for a family trip.

Since launching in 2015, Outdoorsy has hosted families for over 10 million nights outdoors, and 97% of customers rate their experience 4 or 5 out of 5 stars.

At the Good Housekeeping Institute, engineers, scientists and product analysts put travel gear through rigorous Lab evaluations and conducted real-world consumer testing, using standardized test methods to assess performance, durability and ease of use. Good Housekeeping also enlisted 116 consumer testers, who assessed products on trips domestically and abroad. Good Housekeeping enlisted the help of more than 125 travel testers - including GH staff, travel industry experts and trained consumer evaluators - evaluated destinations to find the best travel experiences and services around the globe.

The full list of awards can be found on goodhousekeeping.com/travel2027. To find a recreational vehicle or Outdoorsy destination, visit outdoorsy.com.

About Outdoorsy

Outdoorsy is the leading RV rental and outdoor travel marketplace, with rentals available across North America, plus owned-and-operated campgrounds and glamping retreats. Outdoorsy's marketplace and Roamly-backed insurance protection help RV hosts build thriving businesses, while giving guests the trust and guidance they need to enjoy memorable outdoor travel experiences. Outdoorsy is inspired by a mission to restore people's relationship with the outdoors and each other, facilitating 10 million nights spent outdoors by more than 2 million families. Learn more at outdoorsy.com.

About The Ride Platform

The Ride Platform believes independent operators are the future of mobility. Our ecosystem creates demand through our marketplaces (Outdoorsy and Ride) and provides the business infrastructure operators demand (Wheelbase fleet management SaaS and Roamly Insurance). Co-headquartered in Austin and London, The Ride Platform has powered independent mobility operators globally since 2015. Learn more at therideplatform.com.

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Outdoorsy Selected as a Good Housekeeping 2027 Travel Awards Winner