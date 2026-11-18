MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Europe leads tissue banking, driven by transplant demand, regenerative medicine, cell-based therapies and preservation advances, with insights to uncover new revenue streams.

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Tissue Banking Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tissue banking market was valued at USD 27.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 29.3 billion in 2026 to USD 47.9 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2026 to 2033, supported by rising demand for tissue transplantation, regenerative medicine, and cell-based therapies.

Advances in tissue preservation, storage infrastructure, and biobanking technologies are strengthening the availability and quality of human tissue for clinical and research applications. Continued investment in transplantation programs, tissue engineering, pharmaceutical research, and biotechnology is also creating opportunities for tissue banks, healthcare providers, equipment manufacturers, and specialized service companies.

Europe led the global tissue banking market in 2025, accounting for 37.5% of total revenue. The region's market position reflects its established healthcare systems, transplantation capabilities, research infrastructure, and adoption of advanced preservation technologies. The report also evaluates growth prospects across North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA), providing country-level insights into established and emerging markets.

Market Segmentation and Forecast Scope

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue analysis for the period from 2021 - 2033. It examines industry trends, market opportunities, competitive conditions, and revenue forecasts across product & service, tissue type, storage method, application, end use, and region.

Product & Service Outlook



Product

Media & Consumables

Storage Systems & Equipment Service

Demand across these categories is influenced by the expansion of tissue collection and processing operations, the need for reliable storage environments, and the growing use of specialized consumables throughout tissue banking workflows.

Tissue Type Outlook



Musculoskeletal Tissue

Cardiovascular Tissue

Skin Tissue

Corneal Tissue

Placental & Birth Tissue Other Tissues

The analysis assesses revenue opportunities for tissue categories used in transplantation, reconstruction, therapeutic development, and medical research. Increasing clinical demand and broader adoption of regenerative approaches are expected to support segment development through 2033.

Storage Method Outlook



Cryopreservation

Refrigerated Storage Room Temperature Preservation

The report evaluates the adoption of storage methods based on preservation requirements, tissue characteristics, operating costs, and intended applications. Technological progress in temperature monitoring, storage systems, and quality management is expected to improve operational reliability across the industry.

Application Outlook



Transplantation & Tissue Replacement

Regenerative Medicine & Tissue Engineering

Research & Drug Discovery Other Applications

Transplantation remains a central application for tissue banking, while regenerative medicine, tissue engineering, and drug discovery are expanding the market's commercial and scientific potential. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology research is also increasing demand for well-characterized tissue samples.

End Use Outlook



Hospitals & Transplant Centers

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Others

These organizations rely on tissue banking products and services to support transplantation procedures, clinical research, therapeutic development, and preclinical studies. The report identifies purchasing patterns, emerging requirements, and growth opportunities across each end-use category.

Regional Outlook



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Thailand

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina Middle East and Africa (MEA): South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait

Strategic Value of the Report

The report delivers market intelligence designed to support investment planning, competitive positioning, product development, and expansion strategies. It includes segment and regional revenue forecasts, market share analysis, competitive landscape assessment, product innovation tracking, and evaluation of trends shaping the tissue banking industry.

Organizations can use these insights to identify new revenue opportunities, evaluate geographic potential, assess customer demand, monitor competitive activity, and make informed strategic decisions. The analysis is relevant to tissue banks, hospitals, transplant centers, academic institutions, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), investors, equipment suppliers, and other stakeholders participating in the global tissue banking market.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Segment Definitions

1.2.1. Product & Service

1.2.2. Tissue Type

1.2.3. Storage Method

1.2.4. Application

1.2.5. End Use

1.3. Estimates and Forecast Timeline

1.4. Research Methodology

1.5. Information Procurement

1.5.1. Purchased Database

1.5.2. The Internal Database

1.5.3. Secondary Sources

1.5.4. Primary Research

1.6. Information Analysis

1.6.1. Data Analysis Models

1.7. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.8. Model Details

1.8.1. Commodity Flow Analysis

1.9. List of Secondary Sources

1.10. Objectives

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Limited Availability of Donor Tissues

3.2.1.2. Stringent Regulatory and Quality Compliance Requirements

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. High Implementation and Integration Costs

3.2.2.2. Limited Interoperability with Legacy Healthcare Systems

3.2.3. Industry Opportunity Analysis

3.2.4. Industry Challenge Analysis

3.2.5. Technology Overview

3.2.6. Case Studies

3.3. Business Environment Analysis

3.3.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1.1. Supplier Power

3.3.1.2. Buyer Power

3.3.1.3. Substitution Threat

3.3.1.4. Threat of New Entrants

3.3.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.3.2. PESTLE Analysis

3.3.2.1. Political Landscape

3.3.2.2. Economic and Social Landscape

3.3.2.3. Technological Landscape

3.3.2.4. Environmental Landscape

3.3.2.5. Legal Landscape

Chapter 4. Tissue Banking Market: Product & Service Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Product & Service Segment Dashboard

4.2. Product & Service Market Share Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033

4.3. Market Size, Revenue Estimates, Forecasts, and Trend Analysis, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4. Product

4.4.1. Media & Consumables

4.4.2. Storage Systems & Equipment

4.5. Services

Chapter 5. Tissue Banking Market: Tissue Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Tissue Type Dashboard

5.2. Tissue Type Market Share Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033

5.3. Market Size, Revenue Estimates, Forecasts, and Trend Analysis, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.4. Musculoskeletal Tissue

5.5. Cardiovascular Tissue

5.6. Skin Tissue

5.7. Corneal Tissue

5.8. Placental & Birth Tissue

5.9. Other Tissues

Chapter 6. Tissue Banking Market: Storage Method Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Storage Method Dashboard

6.2. Storage Method Market Share Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033

6.3. Market Size, Revenue Estimates, Forecasts, and Trend Analysis, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.4. Cryopreservation

6.5. Refrigerated Storage

6.6. Room Temperature Preservation

Chapter 7. Tissue Banking Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Application Segment Dashboard

7.2. Application Market Share Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033

7.3. Market Size, Revenue Estimates, Forecasts, and Trend Analysis, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.4. Transplantation & Tissue Replacement

7.5. Regenerative Medicine & Tissue Engineering

7.6. Research & Drug Discovery

7.7. Other Applications

Chapter 8. Tissue Banking Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. End Use Segment Dashboard

8.2. End Use Market Share Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033

8.3. Market Size, Revenue Estimates, Forecasts, and Trend Analysis, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

8.4. Hospitals & Transplant Centers

8.5. Academic & Research Institutes

8.6. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

8.7. Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

8.8. Others

Chapter 9. Tissue Banking Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Regional Market Dashboard

9.2. Regional Market: Key Takeaways

9.3. Regional and Country Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

9.4. Country Analysis Scope: Key Dynamics, Regulatory Framework, and Competitive Insights

9.5. North America

9.5.1. U.S.

9.5.2. Canada

9.5.3. Mexico

9.6. Europe

9.6.1. Germany

9.6.2. UK

9.6.3. France

9.6.4. Italy

9.6.5. Spain

9.6.6. Denmark

9.6.7. Sweden

9.6.8. Norway

9.7. Asia Pacific

9.7.1. Japan

9.7.2. China

9.7.3. India

9.7.4. South Korea

9.7.5. Australia

9.7.6. Thailand

9.8. Latin America

9.8.1. Brazil

9.8.2. Argentina

9.9. MEA

9.9.1. South Africa

9.9.2. Saudi Arabia

9.9.3. UAE

9.9.4. Kuwait

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Participant Overview

10.2. Company Market Position/Share Analysis (2025)

10.3. Company Categorization

10.4. Strategy Mapping

10.5. Company Profile Scope: Overview, Financial Performance, Product/Service Benchmarking, and Strategic Initiatives

10.5.1. Thermo Fisher Scientific

10.5.2. BioLife Solutions

10.5.3. Custom Biogenic Systems

10.5.4. Azenta Life Sciences

10.5.5. MTF Biologics

10.5.6. CorneaGen

10.5.7. Hamilton Company

10.5.8. BioCision

10.5.9. LifeNet Health

10.5.10. AlloSource

List of Tables [147]

List of Figures [113]

Companies Featured



Thermo Fisher Scientific

BioLife Solutions

Custom Biogenic Systems

Azenta Life Sciences

MTF Biologics

CorneaGen

Hamilton Company

BioCision

LifeNet Health AlloSource

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