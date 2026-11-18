NJ, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Public Health Scholar, Researcher, and Program Leader Dr. Danielle Cooper Brings More Than 25 Years of Experience in Population Health Program Leadership, Health Equity, Community Engagement to Higher EducationEast Windsor, New Jersey – Danielle Cooper is an accomplished public health scholar, researcher, and program leader with more than 25 years of combined experience advancing health equity, public health initiatives, healthcare program development, and community-centered strategies that improve population health outcomes. She holds a PhD in Education and a Master of Public Health and currently is a Clinical Specialist at The College of New Jersey, bringing extensive experience in public health leadership, research, and practice to higher education.In that role, she serves as a Professor of Public Health and Affiliated Faculty in Women's, Gender, and Sexuality Studies. Dr. Cooper dedicated to preparing the next generation of public health professionals through engaging and inclusive instruction that integrates real-world practice with evidence-based learning. Her areas of expertise include health promotion, health equity, maternal and child health, prevention, social determinants of health, behavioral health, and community-based program development.Dr. Cooper's expertise spans health equity, population health program management, health risk reduction, and community-based program development. Her extensive experience addressing the complex health and social needs of vulnerable populations inspired her interdisciplinary research at the intersection of public health, education, and developmental psychology. Her scholarship focuses on adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), trauma-informed practices, and inclusive learning environments, emphasizing evidence-informed strategies that foster resilience, educational equity, and student success.Dr. Cooper began her public health career as a school-based asthma educator with a local health department in New York, later expanding into school- and community-based reproductive health education. She subsequently became an internationally certified childbirth educator, developing childbirth education curricula to support maternal and child health. Her career progressed into clinical and hospital-based settings, where she managed a hepatitis intervention program serving people who inject drugs within a major New York City hospital system. She later served as a Clinical Research Supervisor for the National Children's Study at another major NYC hospital system, further strengthening her expertise in clinical research and population health.After relocating to New Jersey, Dr. Cooper continued advancing public health initiatives through youth prevention programming within a municipal health department. At Rutgers University, she directed a school nurse leadership program and served as a Community Health Worker trainer, contributing to public health workforce development and strengthening the capacity of healthcare and community-based professionals. Her career also expanded into managed care, where she supported vulnerable Medicaid populations through preventive care initiatives, quality improvement, and healthcare utilization management. She subsequently brought her expertise to clinical trial services at CVS Health, further broadening her experience across healthcare systems and research.Throughout her professional journey in New Jersey, Dr. Cooper has maintained a longstanding commitment to higher education, serving as an adjunct professor at Rutgers University, The College of New Jersey, and Rider University while continuing her leadership roles in public health and healthcare. These parallel experiences allowed her to integrate real-world public health practice into the classroom, bridging academic instruction with the evolving needs of communities, healthcare systems, and the public health workforce. Her extensive multidisciplinary experience ultimately shaped her transition into a full-time faculty position at The College of New Jersey, where she continues to prepare future public health professionals through experiential learning, inclusive teaching practices, and an emphasis on health equity and community engagement.Dr. Cooper's academic background reflects her interdisciplinary expertise in public health, education, and curriculum development. She earned a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Education with a concentration in Curriculum and Teaching from Northcentral University and a Master of Public Health (MPH) in Maternal and Child Health from New York Medical College. She also holds a bachelor's degree in health studies from Temple University and an associate degree in science with a pre-pharmacy track from Westchester Community College. She maintains professional affiliations with the American Public Health Association, New Jersey Public Health Association, New Jersey Education Association, and Kappa Delta Pi International Honor Society in Education, reflecting her commitment to public health, professional engagement, and educational excellence. Additionally, as a certified Mental Health First Aid Instructor for adult and higher education populations, Dr. Cooper integrates mental health awareness, early intervention, and supportive practices into her broader commitment to health promotion, trauma-informed education, and community well-being.She attributes her success first to her mother, who always told her that she could accomplish anything she set her mind to. Her mother's guidance was simple: stay focused, work hard, and never lose sight of your goals. Dr. Cooper describes her mother as the embodiment of perseverance, determination, and resilience, someone who led by example at every step. As she faced the many obstacles life presented, Dr. Cooper continued to push forward, sustained by the power of prayer. She also drew on the quiet strength she witnessed in her late grandmother and great-grandmother, whose steadfast faith and example became the foundation for her own perseverance. Their legacy reminds her that no challenge is greater than a determined woman with a dream, a purpose, and the courage to see it through.The best career advice she has received also came from her mother. Her mother told her that she could achieve anything she set her mind to, and that if others had done it and so could she, and that God would always provide the strength to make it through, no matter how difficult the journey becomes. For Dr. Cooper, those words became more than advice. They became the foundation of her perseverance, reminding her that obstacles are temporary, that determination is powerful, and that with faith, focus, and resilience, no dream is beyond reach.Dr. Cooper's personal, educational, and professional journeys shape the advice she offers to others, regardless of where they are in life or their careers. She encourages individuals never to underestimate where their journey may lead or the potential within themselves to achieve more than they initially imagined. Her educational progression from earning an associate degree to ultimately completing a PhD reflects her belief that success is not defined by where one begins, but by the determination, perseverance, and commitment to growth demonstrated along the way. She recognizes that success is rarely defined by a single accomplishment, but rather by the collective experiences, challenges, and decisions that shape one's path.Dr. Cooper believes that no opportunity to learn, contribute, or grow should be considered insignificant, as even the most unexpected experiences can open doors to greater possibilities. Her advice is to approach every opportunity with intention, work hard, exceed expectations, and remain willing to step outside one's comfort zone. Whether through education, mentorship, volunteerism, professional development, or hands-on experience, she emphasizes the importance of continually expanding one's knowledge, strengthening skills, and remaining open to new possibilities.Above all, Dr. Cooper encourages others to remain grounded in their values, focused on their goals, and steadfast in their belief that perseverance and purpose can transform challenges into opportunities for growth. Her journey, from earning an associate degree to becoming the first in her family to earn a PhD, and from a school-based asthma educator to a public health leader, researcher, and college professor, reflects the power of embracing each experience as preparation for the next. As a Black woman who has achieved this educational milestone, she recognizes the significance of representation and the importance of creating pathways for others to pursue their aspirations. She reminds others that success is not always a linear journey and that setbacks, unexpected transitions, and new beginnings can become defining moments of personal and professional growth. Her message is simple yet powerful: trust the process, recognize the value of every experience, never stop learning, and never allow where you begin to limit where you believe you can go.Looking at her field, Dr. Cooper sees one of the greatest challenges in higher education as supporting students whose academic experiences are shaped by trauma, adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), and mental health challenges. Her doctoral research examined educators' perceptions of using the New Jersey Student Learning Standards to address ACE-related behavioral challenges in the classroom. One of the most important insights from that research is that students entering higher education continue to carry the lasting impacts of adversity. She considers it critical for college professors and higher education professionals to understand the long-term effects of ACEs and how trauma can influence students' mental health, learning, engagement, relationships, and overall well-being.Dr. Cooper views this same challenge as one of the field's greatest opportunities. By embracing trauma-informed teaching practices and equipping faculty and staff with skills such as Mental Health First Aid, faculty and staff can create learning environments where students feel safe, supported, and empowered to succeed. She emphasizes that meeting students where they are does not mean lowering expectations. Rather, providing additional support, flexibility, or appropriate accommodations does not compromise academic rigor; it recognizes the barriers students may face while maintaining high academic standards. By intentionally fostering protective factors through supportive relationships, inclusive learning environments, and evidence-based practices, educators can move beyond simply delivering content to foster resilience, promote well-being, and help shape graduates who are prepared to thrive both personally and professionally.The values that guide Dr. Cooper's work and personal life are faith, integrity, compassion, perseverance, service to others, and lifelong learning. She is committed to treating every person with dignity and respect while creating environments where people feel valued, supported, and empowered. In the classroom, these values appear in her commitment to inclusive learning environments where students build confidence, develop critical thinking skills, and feel challenged to grow. She strives to be a voice of encouragement and reason, extending grace when life happens while maintaining high expectations that inspire students to achieve more than they thought possible.Whether teaching or in her personal life, Dr. Cooper believes in pouring into others, leading with empathy, and serving with purpose. She is committed to meeting people where they are, recognizing their strengths, and helping them discover what is possible through encouragement, resilience, and opportunity. Outside of the higher education setting, she takes great pride in mentoring girls and young women, engaging in community service, civic initiatives, social justice advocacy, and faith-based initiatives and service. She is equally passionate about connecting youth and young adults with supportive individuals, resources, and environments that nurture their passions, foster personal growth, and create pathways for educational and professional advancement.Guided by a passion for service, education, and health equity, Dr. Cooper remains committed to empowering students, strengthening communities, and advancing public health through teaching, research, and collaborative leadership. Grounded in faith, perseverance, and a commitment to lifelong learning, she believes that true success extends beyond personal accomplishments to the opportunities we create, the barriers we help remove, and the lives we positively influence along the way. Above all, she considers her children her greatest legacy, hoping to instill in them the same faith, resilience, determination, and commitment to serving others that generations of women in her family instilled in her. For Dr. Cooper, a meaningful legacy is not simply defined by what one achieves, but by the values passed on, the lives uplifted, and the lasting impact made on future generations.Learn More about Danielle Cooper:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women: Dr. Danielle Cooper Advances Public Health Education Through Trauma-Informed, Equity-Focused Teaching News Provided By Influential Women November 18, 2026, 16:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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