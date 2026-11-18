Joe Landy and Josh Ferraro, partners at Lesser, Landy, Smith & Siegel – Florida Injury Lawyers, secured a $4 million jury verdict for two siblings whose 74-year-old mother was killed when another driver ran a red light and struck her vehicle in Daytona Be

Lesser, Landy, Smith & Siegel – Florida Injury Lawyers is a fourth-generation personal injury law firm with nearly a century of experience standing up for people who have been injured or suffered the loss of a loved one due to negligence or wrongdoing.

Lesser, Landy, Smith & Siegel – Florida Injury Lawyers secured $4 million jury verdict for siblings whose mother was killed by a negligent driver in Florida.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Joseph B. Landy and Joshua D. Ferraro, partners at Lesser, Landy, Smith & Siegel – Florida Injury Lawyers, secured a $4 million jury verdict for two siblings whose 74-year-old mother was killed when another driver ran a red light and struck her vehicle in Daytona Beach.

On August 19, 2025, Dr. Doreen Reinbacher and her brother, Nico Wolf, received the phone call no child ever wants to receive. Their mother, Petra Simmons, had been killed in a motor vehicle crash. Reinbacher and Wolf lived in Germany, while their mother had called Florida home for 24 years.

A Daytona Beach attorney referred the family to our firm. Landy investigated and litigated the case, establishing how and why the crash occurred and providing the answers the siblings had been seeking. He and Ferraro then took the case to trial to obtain justice for the family.

At trial, Reinbacher and Wolf had the opportunity to tell that story and explain what losing their mother meant to them. Landy and Ferraro demonstrated that physical distance did not diminish their love for her or the pain caused by her death.

The siblings made the difficult decision to pursue justice after a devastating loss. The $4 million jury verdict held the driver accountable, recognized the depth of that loss and provided the family with a measure of closure.

About Lesser, Landy, Smith & Siegel – Florida Injury Lawyers

Lesser, Landy, Smith & Siegel – Florida Injury Lawyers is a fourth-generation personal injury law firm with nearly a century of experience standing up for people who have been injured or suffered the loss of a loved one due to negligence or wrongdoing. With offices in Boca Raton, Bradenton, Broward County, Stuart and West Palm Beach, our firm represents the needs of clients in personal injury, catastrophic medical malpractice, wrongful death cases, nursing home neglect and negligent security matters. Our team of skilled trial attorneys practice law with professionalism, integrity, ethics, and a commitment to personal client service and delivering the best results for their case.

Learn more at or call us at 561-655-2028.

CASE NO.: 2026 10632 CICI (AA)

Stephanie Slater Goldfuss

Lesser, Landy, Smith and Siegel, PLLC

+1 561-655-2028

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$4 Million Jury Verdict for Siblings Whose Mother Was Killed by Negligent Driver News Provided By Lesser, Landy, Smith and Siegel, PLLC November 18, 2026, 16:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Law, World & Regional



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