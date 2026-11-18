MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 18 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday made a major announcement for the students of 324 residential hostels across the state.

He ordered to provide various musical instruments, including harmonium, in each hostel to encourage cultural activities among students along with studies.

He made this announcement while visiting Loknathpur Ashram Hostel in Alipurduar district.

This is the third visit of the Chief Minister to Alipurduar after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government coming to power in the state.

At Loknathpur Ashram Hostel, CM Adhikari spoke directly to the residential students and inquired about their studies, accommodation and other facilities.

He also virtually exchanged views with students of 324 residential hostels in the state.

The Chief Minister said that a total of 14,753 students have joined him through the virtual medium.

Addressing the students, the Chief Minister said, "We have to study with our hearts. In the future, we have to establish ourselves as doctors and engineers."

While talking to the students of Loknathpur Ashram, Chief Minister Adhikari also highlighted the issue of increasing the monthly allowance of the hostel.

He said that the monthly allowance, which was earlier Rs 1,800, has been increased to Rs 3,300.

In addition, the Chief Minister wanted to know from the students whether the quality of food has improved compared to before.

On this day, he also listened to songs from the students.

Encouraged by the cultural talent of the students, CM Adhikari announced the provision of various musical instruments, including harmoniums, in 324 residential hostels in the state.

His announcement is expected to create new opportunities for cultural activities along with studies.

The Loknathpur Ashram Hostel, run by the Backward Classes Welfare Department of the West Bengal government, is mainly designed to provide education opportunities to tribal girls from remote and inaccessible areas.

Although the hostel was built in 2018, it was not opened for almost six years. Finally, the hostel was opened in 2024.

The hostel has accommodation for a total of 30 girls. At present, 25 girls are residing there.