MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 18 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has said that Telangana is a role model in the welfare of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

The Chief Minister met with Faggan Singh Kulaste, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on the Welfare of SCs and STs, along with other committee members here on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister conveyed to the Committee that the Telangana government accorded top priority to the welfare of SCs and STs.

CM Revanth Reddy briefed the Committee that the government was providing opportunities for SC and ST communities in education, employment, economics, and politics.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), he highlighted that the government provided significant political opportunities to Dalits, including appointing them as the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly and as ministers in the state cabinet.

The Chief Minister stated that numerous opportunities have been created for the particular communities in the appointment of the Public Service Commission and various state corporations. For the first time in its 100-year history, a Dalit has been appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University.

He said that SC and ST individuals have also been appointed as Vice-Chancellors at B.R. Ambedkar Open University and Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT/IIIT).

The Chief Minister emphasised that the government has also ensured representation for SCs and STs wherever they possess the necessary qualifications and merit.

The communities were also given priority in the allocation of houses under the Indiramma housing scheme.

More than 50 per cent of the funds from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) and the 'Aarogyasri' (healthcare scheme) are being utilised for the benefit of SCs and STs.

Telangana is the first state in the country to implement the categorisation of Scheduled Castes (SC). The committee members commended the Chief Minister for implementing this categorisation and for establishing the 'Young India' Integrated Residential Schools.

Telangana MPs Mallu Ravi and Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, MLA Sri Ganesh, Committee members Tapir Gao, Harish Chandra Meena, Anil Firojiya, Arun Kumar, and Prasada Rao, along with senior officials, were present in the meeting.