MENAFN - IANS) Vadnagar, Nov 18 (IANS) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday participated in the 'Vishwa Shanti Mahayagya' being held in Vadnagar and offered prayers at the historic Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple, as part of his visit to the Gujarat town.

Birla took part in the religious and spiritual ceremonies at the yagya venue, circumambulated the yagyashala and offered prayers for the welfare of the country and the world.

He also met Kanchi Kamakoti Peeth Shankaracharya Swami Vijayendra Saraswati and sought his blessings. The two also held a spiritual interaction.

Following the yagna programme, Birla visited the Shri Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple, a prominent religious landmark in Vadnagar.

He offered prayers and performed puja and archana according to prescribed Hindu rituals.

State Legislative Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary and Mehsana MP Haribhai Patel, among other officials, accompanied Birla during the engagements.

Earlier in the day, Birla had paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar before proceeding to Vadnagar. Chaudhary was also present during the meeting.

The Lok Sabha Speaker's visit comes amid the 10-day Vishwa Shanti Mahayagya being organised at the Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple from November 11 to 20 under the guidance of Kanchi Kamakoti Peeth Shankaracharya Swami Vijayendra Saraswati.

The event features religious rituals and participation by Vedic scholars and devotees from different parts of the country, with prayers for global peace, social harmony and public welfare.

Birla also visited Prerna School and the Archaeological Experiential Museum in Vadnagar, a town in Mehsana district known for its archaeological heritage and religious significance.

The museum, which showcases the town's history spanning more than 2,500 years, houses thousands of artefacts recovered during archaeological excavations and presents evidence of Vadnagar's continuous settlement through different historical periods.