MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi Nov 18 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence in New Delhi, seeking continued Central support for the state's development and welfare, on the day his government completed six months in office.

The meeting was held at the Prime Minister's residence on Lok Kalyan Marg, with discussions centred on key development issues concerning Kerala.

“Had a productive meeting with Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji in New Delhi today. We discussed key issues concerning Kerala's development and sought the Union Government's continued support for the state's progress and welfare,” Satheesan posted on X after the meeting.

The Chief Minister also presented PM Modi with a gift and a bouquet of white roses.

The state's financial crisis, Central assistance for various development projects and the power situation in Kerala are understood to have figured in the discussions.

Satheesan arrived in the national capital around 2.30 p.m. and addressed a press conference before proceeding to meet the Prime Minister.

He is scheduled to return to the state capital later on Wednesday night.

The meeting assumes significance as the Satheesan-led United Democratic Front (UDF) government completes six months in office, having come to power with a decisive mandate of 102 seats in the 140-member Kerala Assembly in the May elections.

Satheesan, who had served as Leader of the Opposition for five years before taking over as Chief Minister, has since sought to push his government's development agenda while addressing financial constraints and a host of administrative and political challenges.

The meeting with PM Modi comes amid the state's continuing efforts to secure greater Central assistance for infrastructure projects and address its fiscal difficulties.

The Chief Minister's visit to the national capital also marks an important engagement with the Union leadership as his government enters its next phase of administration.