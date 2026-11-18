Assam Government Approves Rs 15 Crore For Zubeen Garg's Zubeen Kshetra

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 18 (ANI): In an important step towards preserving the enduring legacy of the late singer Zubeen Garg, the Assam Government has sanctioned Rs 15 crore for the first phase of the proposed 'Zubeen Kshetra' at Sonapur on the singer's 54th birth anniversary on Wednesday. Announcing the decision, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Zubeen Garg's contribution to Assam's music, culture and collective consciousness transcends generations. He shared the announcement on his X handle. He wrote, "On the birth anniversary of our Beloved Zubeen, I approved the first phase of work on Zubeen Kshetra, a place that will keep his memories and legacy alive for generations to come." On the birth anniversary of our #BelovedZubeen, I approved the first phase of work on Zubeen Kshetra, a place that will keep his memories and legacy alive for generations to come. - Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 18, 2026 With the sanction of Rs 15 crore, the ambitious project has taken a decisive step towards its effective implementation. The first phase of construction will now move forward, following which the concerned department will initiate the necessary steps for the second phase. The state government has also resolved the land-related issue associated with the proposed project. Earlier, the Assam Cabinet, chaired by the Chief Minister, has already approved the allotment of an alternative plot of two bighas of land at another location to the individual whose land formed part of the proposed project site. Meanwhile, the expert committee constituted by the state government to conceptualise and prepare the blueprint for Zubeen Kshetra has submitted its draft plan to the government. With the financial approval now in place, the tendering process is set to commence, further facilitating the execution of the project. Envisioned as a befitting tribute to one of Assam's most cherished cultural icons, Zubeen Kshetra will celebrate and preserve his immeasurable contributions to music, art and culture. (ANI)