MENAFN - IANS) Doha, Nov 18 (IANS) The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) gathered final feedback from Asian and international sports federations on a proposal to move the Doha Asian Games from 2030 to 2031 at a coordination meeting in Doha on Wednesday.

"The proposed change would allow us to align the Games more closely with the Olympic cycle, creating greater opportunities for the Asian Games to serve as a major qualification platform ahead of the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games," OCA president Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al Thani said.

"I encourage constructive discussions and close coordination as we work together towards a successful Asian Games in Doha," he added.

The Asian Games are traditionally held every four years, midway between Summer Olympics. The most recent edition took place in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, earlier this year, reports Xinhua.

The OCA said it would confirm the year of the 21st Asian Games in Doha at its 47th general assembly on January 27, 2027.

If approved, the proposal would move the Doha Games to 2031, one year before the Brisbane Olympics. The 22nd Asian Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, would also move back a year, from 2034 to 2035.

Around 20 years after Doha first hosted the Asian Games in 2006, Qatar are getting ready to host the continental sporting extravaganza. The transition began on October 4, 2026, when Qatar received the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) flag at the closing ceremony of the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games, kicking off the journey towards the 21st edition of the Asian Games.

Doha was elected as the host city at the 39th Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) General Assembly on December 16, 2020, in Muscat, Oman. These Games will be the second Asian Games to be held on the Arabian Peninsula, and the first of two consecutive Asian Games in the Arabian Peninsula, with the following Games set to be the 2034 Asian Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Doha will be the fourth city to host the Asian Games twice, having previously hosted the 2006 Asian Games, and will again use much of the infrastructure that was built for that event and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.