MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The official visit of the Chief of Defense Forces of Georgia, Lieutenant General Giorgi Matiashvili, and his accompanying delegation to Azerbaijan is underway, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense reported.

Pursuant to the visit itinerary, the First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, together with the Georgian delegation, visited a Navy unit. Commander of the Azerbaijan Navy, Rear Admiral Shahin Mammadov, briefed the delegation on the operational activities of the Naval Forces and the ongoing structural reforms. Subsequently, the delegation viewed an exhibition of military-technical equipment currently in service of the Naval Forces and observed a tactical demonstration conducted by naval special forces.

The visit involved discussions on expanding bilateral naval cooperation and advancing ties in the field of mutual experience exchange.

Additionally, the guests toured the Jamshid Nakhchivanski Military Lyceum under the National Defense University.

At the lyceum, the delegation received a comprehensive briefing on the educational system and the organization of the academic process at both NDU and the Military Lyceum, followed by a Q&A session addressing matters of common interest.

While touring the institution, the guests visited the Heydar Aliyev Museum. It was specifically emphasized that military lyceums play an exceptional role in training professional personnel for the Azerbaijan Army, and that the establishment of this premier military educational institution was made possible by the far-sighted policy of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

Following the visit, Lieutenant General Giorgi Matiashvili signed the Book of Honour and expressed his sincere gratitude for the warm hospitality extended to the delegation.

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