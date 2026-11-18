MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Commercial & Industrial Energy Storage Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global commercial & industrial energy storage market was valued at USD 6.45 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 7.60 billion in 2026. Revenue is forecast to increase to USD 38.50 billion by 2036, representing a CAGR of 17.6% over 2026-2036. The report assesses market economics, incentives, content requirements, trade measures, permitting, fire safety, control software, dispatch optimization, pricing, suppliers, and long-term growth opportunities.

The market covers behind-the-meter battery storage systems installed at commercial and industrial sites, including power conversion equipment, control software, and related services. System capacities range from below 100 kWh to above 2 MWh. Applications include demand charge management, time-of-use energy arbitrage, backup power, solar self-consumption, grid services, and electric vehicle charging support. Utility-scale storage, front-of-meter storage, residential systems, short ride-through UPS equipment, standby generators, fuel cells, EV chargers, on-site solar, and network equipment are excluded.

Market Dynamics

Demand charge management remains the primary driver of commercial & industrial energy storage adoption. Wider time-of-use price spreads are strengthening arbitrage opportunities, while lower solar export rates are improving the economics of solar self-consumption. Manufacturing plants, data centers, healthcare facilities, and cold storage sites also invest in energy storage to reduce outage exposure. At retail, logistics, and fleet locations, batteries can support fast EV charging without requiring costly or delayed grid connection upgrades.

U.S. policy will have a significant influence on project economics. According to the four-year Section 301 review by the United States Trade Representative, lithium-ion batteries for non-EV uses carry a 25% tariff from 2026. Under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, storage projects beginning construction after December 31, 2025 must satisfy a material assistance cost ratio to qualify for the investment tax credit. The required content share from non-prohibited entities rises from 55% in 2026 to 75% from 2030, with Treasury safe harbor tables due by December 31, 2026.

Content verification is a major market restraint because documentation requirements can impose a disproportionate burden on smaller projects. Returns are also exposed to utility tariff changes, including adjustments to peak measurement intervals and time-of-use spreads. Site-specific tariff analysis, interval load data, permitting requirements, insurer standards, and fire safety approvals can extend sales cycles and complicate project financing.

Key opportunities include storage paired with EV charging, third-party ownership, standardized system portfolios, and sodium-ion batteries. Competitive value is increasingly shifting toward forecasting and dispatch software, which determines how effectively systems capture bill savings and other revenue opportunities.

Segment Analysis

By application, the market includes demand charge management, time-of-use energy arbitrage, backup power & resilience, solar self-consumption, grid services & demand response, and electric vehicle charging support. Demand charge management holds the largest share in 2026 because savings can be modeled using historical interval data. EV charging support is projected to record the highest CAGR as commercial sites deploy fast chargers that exceed existing connection capacity.

By system size, the 500 kWh to 2 MWh segment leads in 2026, supported by demand from mid-sized factories, logistics centers, and commercial buildings. Systems above 2 MWh are expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to adoption at large industrial facilities, data centers, and charging hubs. Larger installations also distribute content documentation and compliance costs across greater project capacity.

By battery chemistry, lithium iron phosphate accounts for the largest share in 2026, supported by cycle life, thermal stability, and suitability for daily operation. Sodium-ion is forecast to post the highest CAGR from a small base because fixed-site applications are less sensitive to energy density. Lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide remains relevant where space is constrained, while flow batteries address selected long-duration requirements.

Customer-owned systems represent the largest ownership segment in 2026, particularly among organizations able to fund projects directly and retain tax benefits and operating savings. Third-party ownership is expected to grow fastest as developers assume tariff analysis, operating risk, compliance, and documentation responsibilities. Manufacturing & industrial sites lead by end user, while data centers & telecommunications are projected to record the highest CAGR because of resilience requirements and constrained grid connections.

Regional Outlook

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share in 2026, supported by industrial electricity tariffs, a substantial manufacturing base, and access to competitively priced cells and complete systems. Local supply chains and high concentrations of suitable commercial and industrial loads reinforce the region's market leadership.

North America is projected to achieve the highest CAGR, driven by demand charges, investment tax credits, resilience requirements, and EV charging deployments. Growth will be moderated by the 2026 battery tariff and the documentation required to satisfy content rules. Europe is shaped by energy price volatility, capacity-based network charges, commercial solar adoption, and EU battery requirements covering carbon footprint and material origin. Germany and Italy are the largest European markets, followed by the U.K. and Spain. In Latin America and the Middle East & Africa, demand is concentrated on grid reliability and diesel displacement, with projects commonly delivered through engineering contractors and system integrators.

Competitive Landscape

The commercial & industrial energy storage market includes Chinese system and inverter manufacturers, global electrical equipment groups, developers offering shared-savings contracts, and battery cell producers. Suppliers compete through installed cost, content documentation, dispatch software, channel reach, system standardization, and fire safety approval records.

Companies profiled include Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd., BYD Company Limited, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Tesla, Inc., Fluence Energy, Inc., Stem, Inc., SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corporation plc, Siemens AG, ABB Ltd, SMA Solar Technology AG, Delta Electronics, Inc., AlphaESS Co., Ltd., Pylon Technologies Co., Ltd., Narada Power Source Co., Ltd., LG Energy Solution, Ltd., Samsung SDI Co., Ltd., and Enphase Energy, Inc.

How the Report Supports Decision-Making



Provides global commercial & industrial energy storage market estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Evaluates demand charges, time-of-use spreads, outage costs, solar self-consumption, and EV charging requirements.

Assesses Section 301 tariffs, investment tax credit eligibility, and content documentation requirements.

Identifies growth opportunities by application, system size, battery chemistry, ownership model, end user, and region.

Examines third-party ownership, sodium-ion adoption, standardized portfolios, and dispatch software development.

Benchmarks leading suppliers by documentation capability, technology, competitive strategy, and route to market. Supports product planning, sourcing, financing, market entry, channel development, and investment decisions.

The report addresses market growth through 2036, regional and country-level opportunities, the impact of tariffs and content requirements, the fastest-growing technologies and applications, and the competitive positioning of leading commercial & industrial energy storage companies.

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