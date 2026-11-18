MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Submarine Power Cables Market Size, Share, and Trends - Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global submarine power cables market was valued at USD 25.10 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 28.20 billion in 2026. The market is projected to expand to USD 81.50 billion by 2036, representing a CAGR of 11.2% during 2026-2036. The report assesses cable technology, manufacturing and vessel capacity, supplier order backlogs, project pipelines, permitting, pricing, contracts, repair services, competition, and long-term growth opportunities.

Demand is advancing faster than available delivery capacity. Prysmian reported second-quarter 2026 Transmission sales of EUR 882 million, up from EUR 743 million a year earlier, and a Transmission backlog of EUR 17 billion. Nexans recorded an adjusted backlog of EUR 7.7 billion at mid-2026, including EUR 1.2 billion associated with the Great Sea Interconnector, providing visibility through 2028. NKT reported a Transmission backlog of EUR 13.0 billion, excluding five TenneT framework projects valued at more than EUR 2.5 billion.

Market Growth Drivers and Constraints

Offshore wind development remains a primary growth driver because projects require array cabling and export connections. Larger wind farms located farther from shore increase route length, conductor requirements, and installed project value. Interconnectors are also supporting submarine power cable demand by improving electricity trading, renewable energy balancing, and security of supply across connected markets.

The transition toward high voltage direct current (HVDC) systems is increasing cable value per kilometer, particularly for long-distance offshore wind connections and cross-border transmission routes. Multi-project frameworks are reserving factory slots and cable-laying vessel capacity years in advance, improving revenue visibility and supporting investment in new manufacturing infrastructure.

Market expansion remains constrained by limited production and installation capacity. Only a small number of facilities can manufacture, store, and load long high voltage cable lengths, while suitable cable-laying vessels remain scarce. Fixed-price contracts also expose suppliers to weather disruption, seabed conditions, vessel availability, and offshore execution risk. As a result, strong order books do not always translate immediately into revenue growth.

Capacity expansion represents a significant opportunity. Nexans placed the Nexans Electra, its third cable-laying vessel, into service during the second quarter of 2026. NKT expects its expanded Karlskrona and Cologne facilities, along with a second vessel, to begin operating in 2027. Additional opportunities are emerging from Asia-Pacific offshore wind projects, island connections, platform electrification, monitoring, maintenance, repair, and spare cable services.

Segment Outlook

By offering, cables are expected to account for the largest market share in 2026, supported by rising material content, longer routes, higher ratings, and extensive supplier backlogs. Installation & marine services are projected to record the fastest growth as vessel shortages increase day rates and cable manufacturers bring offshore execution capabilities in-house. Repair, maintenance & monitoring services will benefit from the expanding installed base.

High voltage alternating current (HVAC) is expected to retain the largest share by current type in 2026 because of its use in array systems and shorter export and island connections. HVDC is forecast to grow faster as offshore wind farms move farther from shore and transmission operators develop longer, higher-capacity interconnectors.

Cables above 220 kV are expected to lead the voltage segment due to their use in major export circuits and interconnectors. The 33 kV to 220 kV segment is projected to post the highest CAGR as offshore wind projects increasingly adopt 66 kV array systems. Cross-linked polyethylene (XLPE) is anticipated to lead the insulation category and grow at the fastest rate, supported by qualification at higher direct current voltages and broad use across alternating current applications.

Offshore wind is expected to remain the largest application in 2026, while interconnectors & transmission links are forecast to grow most rapidly. Transmission system operators & utilities will represent the largest end-user group, whereas offshore wind developers & independent power producers are expected to register the highest growth.

Regional and Competitive Outlook

Europe is expected to hold the largest share of the submarine power cables market in 2026. Growth is supported by offshore wind development in the North Sea, Baltic Sea, and Irish Sea, alongside interconnectors, framework procurement, and platform electrification. Asia-Pacific is forecast to achieve the highest CAGR, driven by offshore wind programs in China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam, as well as island grid connections.

North America represents a smaller but expanding market, supported by transmission links into constrained demand centers and Atlantic offshore wind development. Permitting and policy uncertainty continue to affect project schedules. The Rest of the World offers selective opportunities through island links, Middle East platform electrification, and emerging projects in Latin America and Africa.

The high voltage direct current segment remains consolidated because few manufacturers possess qualified technology, factory capacity, and installation assets. Competition is broader in array cables, island links, and marine services. Suppliers compete through capacity availability, vessel access, technical qualification, delivery performance, jointing expertise, project execution, and total installed cost.

Companies assessed in the report include Prysmian S.p.A., Nexans S.A., NKT A/S, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Fujikura Ltd., LS Cable & System Ltd., Taihan Cable & Solution Co., Ltd., Hengtong Group Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co., Ltd., Ningbo Orient Wires & Cables Co., Ltd., Hitachi Energy Ltd, Twentsche Kabelfabriek B.V., JDR Cable Systems Ltd, DEME Group NV, Van Oord N.V., Jan De Nul Group, and Royal Boskalis N.V.

Strategic Value of the Report



Provides global submarine power cables market estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Evaluates offshore wind, interconnectors, HVDC adoption, and framework contracting as demand drivers.

Assesses factory constraints, cable-laying vessel availability, project timing, pricing, and fixed-price risk.

Identifies high-growth opportunities by offering, current type, voltage, insulation, application, end user, and region.

Benchmarks leading cable manufacturers and marine contractors by backlog, capacity, installation assets, and strategic development. Supports investment, procurement, bidding, partnership, and market-entry decisions for utilities, developers, suppliers, contractors, and investors.

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