MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Formed by Veloce Capital and Ania Management, the fund opens to family offices and accredited investors, investing in residential, multifamily, and mixed-use real estate across Paterson

PATERSON, N.J., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silk City Capital LP, a private real estate equity fund focused on Paterson, New Jersey, is now open to family offices and other accredited investors, with a goal of raising $300 million in investor commitments. The Fund was formed by Veloce Capital and Ania Management.

Paterson is New Jersey's third-largest city, and 73% of its households rent.1 The city needs an estimated 7,000 additional homes from 2026 to 2031.2 Northern New Jersey multifamily vacancy was 3.5% in the third quarter of 2026, versus about 8% nationally,3 and Passaic/Sussex was the region's tightest submarket, at 98.5% occupancy.4 Paterson is also one of three New Jersey cities eligible for a 30-year property tax abatement on qualifying new construction of five or more units.5

“Charles and I have each been investing in Paterson since 2010, and our businesses have often worked together as lender and borrower,” said Surf Dinani, co-founder of Silk City Capital and CEO of Veloce Capital.“We know which blocks need a two-family home and which can carry an apartment building. Silk City brings our two platforms together so investors can participate across that whole range.”

Veloce Capital leads strategy, structuring, and investor relations. It has completed $1.7B in transactions, financed 350+ projects, and manages $350M+ in assets. Ania Management leads development, construction, and property management, with a $2.5B real estate portfolio, 7,000+ stabilized units, and 3,000+ newly developed units.

“We run construction and property management in-house, so the people underwriting a building are the people building and operating it,” said Charles Florio, co-founder of Silk City Capital and founder of Ania Management.“That control over cost and schedule is what we bring to every Fund investment.”

Christopher Iafelice and Michael Petesic have joined Silk City Capital as Managing Directors, Capital Formation, and lead the Fund's investor relationships. Iafelice brings more than 17 years in finance and hands-on experience with value-add multifamily properties in Paterson. Petesic is a real estate investor and developer whose work spans new development and the acquisition and renovation of existing properties, including properties in Hoboken and waterfront projects on the Jersey Shore.

“Investors want to understand a market before they commit to it,” said Iafelice.“I've worked with multifamily buildings in Paterson myself, so I can speak to its rents, buildings, and neighborhoods from firsthand experience.”

The Fund has a 10-year term from final closing. The General Partner aims to begin returning capital as early as year three, as investments are refinanced or sold and market conditions allow. Distributions are at the General Partner's discretion. Investors receive audited annual financials and Schedule K-1s.

Accredited investors, family offices, and their advisors can speak with the team at silkcitycap.com.

About Silk City Capital

Silk City Capital LP is a private real estate equity fund focused on Paterson, New Jersey. Formed by Veloce Capital and Ania Management, the fund invests in ground-up developments, value-add acquisitions, redevelopment opportunities, and stabilized residential, multifamily, and mixed-use assets. The partnership combines Veloce's capital markets and investment management expertise with Ania's vertically integrated development, construction, and property management platform. The fund seeks to create value through strategic acquisitions, development, operational improvements, and long-term appreciation. Interests are offered only to verified accredited investors under Rule 506(c).

Important information

This release is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security. Any offer will be made only through the Fund's offering documents. Interests are offered under Rule 506(c) of Regulation D only to verified accredited investors. Investing involves risk, including possible loss of the entire investment. Platform figures reflect Veloce Capital's and Ania Management's experience outside the Fund and are not Fund performance. Past performance does not indicate future results.

Sources: 1 U.S. Census Bureau, Vintage 2025 and American Community Survey 2020–2024. 2 CommunityScale, 2026–2031 projection. 3 Matthews (CoStar data), Q3 2026; CoStar, Q2 2026. 4 Berkadia, Mid-Year 2026. 5 New Jersey Garden State Growth Zone tax exemption law, N.J.S.A. 52:27D-489s (amended 2021).

Media contact

Silk City Capital

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201.786.6300