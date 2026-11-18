MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MVNAs reduce infrastructure and operating costs, secure favorable wholesale pricing, accelerate market entry, and unlock revenue through 5G, IoT, and enterprise connectivity.

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Mobile Virtual Network Aggregator Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Service, End Use, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mobile virtual network aggregator market was valued at an estimated USD 1.15 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.45 billion by 2033. According to the report, the market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 10.6% from 2026 to 2033, supported by rising demand for seamless, secure, and scalable mobile connectivity across IoT, enterprise mobility, and digital services.

Cost efficiency remains a major driver of mobile virtual network aggregator market growth. Mobile virtual network aggregators (MVNAs) consolidate network capacity from mobile network operators, helping mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) reduce infrastructure investment and secure competitive wholesale pricing through economies of scale. MVNAs also manage network operations and integration, lowering ongoing costs, accelerating market entry, and enabling MVNOs to introduce competitively priced services.

This cost-effective operating model is expanding participation in the mobile services ecosystem while encouraging competition and service innovation. By reducing the operational and financial barriers associated with launching mobile offerings, MVNAs help consumer, enterprise, and IoT-focused providers develop differentiated services and pursue new customer segments.

The continued rollout of 5G networks is also creating significant opportunities for the global mobile virtual network aggregator market. Access to advanced 5G capabilities enables MVNOs to deliver high-speed, low-latency services without building and maintaining proprietary network infrastructure. These capabilities are increasingly important for IoT solutions, smart city systems, enterprise applications, and other data-intensive services.

Through centralized network access and integration, MVNAs support the delivery of next-generation connectivity while helping service providers develop new revenue streams. As organizations adopt connected technologies and require more flexible mobile solutions, the role of MVNAs in supporting scalable service deployment is expected to strengthen.

Data protection and privacy regulations will remain central to market development. In the European Union, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) establishes requirements for storing, processing, and transferring personal data. Data sovereignty and data localization requirements also influence how companies structure network operations, data storage, and processing strategies in jurisdictions with strict compliance obligations.

MVNAs and MVNOs are therefore expected to prioritize robust data governance frameworks, digital compliance tools, transparency, and accountability. Effective compliance strategies can reduce regulatory exposure, improve operational oversight, and strengthen the protection of customer information throughout its lifecycle.

Market Segmentation

The report provides revenue forecasts at global, regional, and country levels and analyzes industry trends across market sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The mobile virtual network aggregator market is segmented by service, end use, and region.

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)



Voice

Data

Messaging Value Added Services

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)



Consumer MVNOs

Enterprise MVNOs

IoT/M2M MVNOs Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: Germany, UK, and France

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia

Latin America: Brazil Middle East and Africa (MEA): KSA, UAE, and South Africa

Key Benefits of the Report



Comprehensive analysis of the mobile virtual network aggregator market across major services, end-use segments, regions, and countries

Revenue estimates and forecasts supporting market assessment and strategic planning

Evaluation of growth opportunities, emerging technologies, and industry trends

Competitive landscape analysis covering market presence, strategies, and market share

Actionable recommendations for identifying revenue opportunities and guiding investment decisions Coverage of product innovation and evolving service models across the telecommunications ecosystem

The report equips telecommunications companies, MVNOs, technology providers, investors, and other stakeholders with market intelligence for informed decision-making. Its analysis highlights how cost optimization, 5G adoption, IoT expansion, enterprise mobility, and regulatory compliance are shaping the future of the global mobile virtual network aggregator market.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Information Procurement

1.3. Information or Data Analysis

1.4. Methodology

1.5. Research Scope and Assumptions

1.6. Market Formulation & Validation

1.7. Country Based Segment Share Calculation

1.8. List of Data Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Mobile Virtual Network Aggregator Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.3. Industry Challenge

3.3. Mobile Virtual Network Aggregator Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Mobile Virtual Network Aggregator Market: Service Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Mobile Virtual Network Aggregator Market: Service Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2025 & 2033

4.3. Voice

4.3.1. Voice Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD million)

4.4. Data

4.4.1. Data Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD million)

4.5. Messaging

4.5.1. Messaging Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD million)

4.6. Value Added Services

4.6.1. Value Added Services Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD million)

Chapter 5. Mobile Virtual Network Aggregator Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Mobile Virtual Network Aggregator Market: End Use Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2025 & 2033

5.3. Consumer MVNOs

5.3.1. Consumer MVNOs Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD million)

5.4. Enterprise MVNOs

5.4.1. Enterprise MVNOs Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD million)

5.5. IoT/M2M MVNOs

5.5.1. IoT/M2M MVNOs Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD million)

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Others Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD million)

Chapter 6. Mobile Virtual Network Aggregator Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Mobile Virtual Network Aggregator Market Share, by Region, 2025 & 2033, USD Million

6.2. North America

6.2.1. North America Mobile Virtual Network Aggregator Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD million)

6.2.2. U.S.

6.2.3. Canada

6.2.4. Mexico

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Europe Mobile Virtual Network Aggregator Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD million)

6.3.2. UK

6.3.3. Germany

6.3.4. France

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.4.1. Asia-Pacific Mobile Virtual Network Aggregator Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD million)

6.4.2. China

6.4.3. Japan

6.4.4. India

6.4.5. South Korea

6.4.6. Australia

6.5. Latin America

6.5.1. Latin America Mobile Virtual Network Aggregator Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD million)

6.5.2. Brazil

6.6. Middle East and Africa

6.6.1. Middle East and Africa Mobile Virtual Network Aggregator Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD million)

6.6.2. UAE

6.6.3. KSA

6.6.4. South Africa

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Company Categorization

7.2. Company Market Positioning

7.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

7.4. Company Profiles/Listing

7.4.1. Plintron

7.4.2. Transatel

7.4.3. Reach

7.4.4. BICS SA

7.4.5. iBASIS

7.4.6. floLIVE

7.4.7. Movaco

7.4.8. Effortel

7.4.9. Telna

7.4.10. Lifecycle Software

List of Tables [52]

List of Figures [50]

Companies Featured



Plintron

Transatel

Reach

BICS SA

iBASIS

floLIVE

Movaco

Effortel

Telna Lifecycle Software

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