MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-led NOC-as-a-service boosts ROI through predictive incident management, automated remediation, lower downtime, and reduced operating costs across hybrid, multi-cloud networks.

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Network Operations Center as a Service Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Service Type, Support Model, Enterprise Size, End Use, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global network operations center as a service market was valued at an estimated USD 3.46 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 7.39 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2026 to 2033. Market growth is being driven by the increasing complexity of hybrid, multi-cloud, and distributed enterprise networks, alongside rising demand for continuous monitoring, rapid incident response, and greater infrastructure resilience.

Enterprises are managing increasingly diverse technology environments that combine on-premise infrastructure, cloud workloads, SaaS applications, branch locations, remote users, data centers, and edge assets. This operational complexity is accelerating demand for NOC as a service solutions that deliver 24/7 visibility, faster fault detection, improved network performance, and reduced downtime. Outsourced network operations also enable organizations to access specialized expertise without maintaining large internal operations teams.

AI, machine learning, automation, and analytics-led observability platforms are transforming the market. Service providers are expanding beyond basic alert monitoring to offer predictive incident management, anomaly detection, automated remediation, performance optimization, and advanced reporting. Cloud-native delivery models are also gaining momentum as enterprises seek scalable services capable of supporting hybrid infrastructure and integrating network operations with security monitoring.

Investment in digital infrastructure modernization and outsourced IT operations continues to strengthen the NOC-as-a-service ecosystem. Large enterprises are directing spending toward managed monitoring, automation platforms, and third-party service delivery to improve operational resilience while controlling costs. Demand is particularly strong across industries dependent on always-on infrastructure, including IT & Telecom, BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, energy, and public services. In response, providers are enhancing remote monitoring, service reporting, performance management, and integrated support across cloud, data center, and edge environments.

Compliance requirements related to uptime, cybersecurity, data governance, and operational resilience are also influencing adoption. Organizations in regulated industries are implementing managed NOC models to support incident traceability, documentation, audit readiness, and standardized operational controls. These requirements are encouraging providers to strengthen security integration, monitoring procedures, and reporting standards.

Market expansion may be constrained by shortages of skilled network operations professionals, integration complexity, and concerns regarding control, customization, service quality, and data security. Some enterprises remain cautious about outsourcing mission-critical operations due to third-party dependence, legacy-system compatibility, and limited visibility into incident handling. Integrating managed platforms across fragmented IT environments can also lengthen deployment timelines.

Report Segmentation

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue forecasts and analyzes market trends across key sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. Market coverage is organized by service type, support model, enterprise size, end use, and region.

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)



Remote Monitoring & Management

Network Security Services

Incident & Problem Management

Performance Optimization Services Reporting & Analytics Services

Support Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)



Onsite

Offsite Hybrid

Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)



Large Enterprise Small & Medium Enterprise (SMEs)

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)



IT & Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail & E-commerce

Manufacturing

Government & Public Sector

Energy & Utilities Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: Germany, UK, and France

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia

Latin America: Brazil Middle East and Africa (MEA): KSA, UAE, and South Africa

Key Benefits of the Report



Detailed market analysis across major regions, countries, and industry segments

Revenue estimates and forecasts supporting market assessment and strategic planning

Competitive landscape insights, including market presence and strategic positioning

Analysis of growth drivers, emerging trends, investment opportunities, and market constraints

Actionable intelligence to identify revenue opportunities and guide business decisions Coverage of competition strategies, market share developments, and product innovation

The report equips executives, investors, service providers, and technology decision-makers with market intelligence for evaluating expansion opportunities, refining competitive strategies, and planning investments in managed network operations. Its analysis of service demand, enterprise adoption, regional performance, and technology innovation supports informed decision-making across the evolving network operations center as a service market.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Information Procurement

1.3. Information or Data Analysis

1.4. Methodology

1.5. Research Scope and Assumptions

1.6. Market Formulation & Validation

1.7. Country Based Segment Share Calculation

1.8. List of Data Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Network Operations Center (NOC) as a Service Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.3. Industry Challenge

3.3. Network Operations Center (NOC) as a Service Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Network Operations Center (NOC) as a Service Market: Service Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Network Operations Center (NOC) as a Service Market: Service Type Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)

4.3. Remote Monitoring & Management

4.3.1. Remote Monitoring & Management Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.4. Network Security Services

4.4.1. Network Security Services Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.5. Incident & Problem Management

4.5.1. Incident & Problem Management Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.6. Performance Optimization Services

4.6.1. Performance Optimization Services Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.7. Reporting & Analytics Services

4.7.1. Reporting & Analytics Services Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Network Operations Center (NOC) as a Service Market: Support Model Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Network Operations Center (NOC) as a Service Market: Support Model Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)

5.3. Onsite

5.3.1. Onsite Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

5.4. Offsite

5.4.1. Offsite Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

5.5. Hybrid

5.5.1. Hybrid Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Network Operations Center (NOC) as a Service Market: Enterprise Size Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Network Operations Center (NOC) as a Service Market: Enterprise Size Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)

6.3. Large Enterprise

6.3.1. Large Enterprise Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

6.4. Small & Medium Enterprise (SMEs)

6.4.1. Small & Medium Enterprise (SMEs) Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Network Operations Center (NOC) as a Service Market: End use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. Network Operations Center (NOC) as a Service Market: End use Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)

7.3. IT & Telecom

7.3.1. IT & Telecom Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

7.4. BFSI

7.4.1. BFSI Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

7.5. Healthcare

7.5.1. Healthcare Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

7.6. Retail & E-commerce

7.6.1. Retail & E-commerce Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

7.7. Manufacturing

7.7.1. Manufacturing Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

7.8. Government & Public Sector

7.8.1. Government & Public Sector Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

7.9. Energy & Utilities

7.9.1. Energy & Utilities Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

7.10. Others

7.10.1. Others Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Network Operations Center (NOC) as a Service Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Network Operations Center (NOC) as a Service Market Share, by Region, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)

8.2. North America

8.2.1. North America Network Operations Center (NOC) as a Service Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

8.2.2. U.S.

8.2.3. Canada

8.2.4. Mexico

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Europe Network Operations Center (NOC) as a Service Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

8.3.2. UK

8.3.3. Germany

8.3.4. France

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.4.1. Asia-Pacific Network Operations Center (NOC) as a Service Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

8.4.2. China

8.4.3. Japan

8.4.4. India

8.4.5. South Korea

8.4.6. Australia

8.5. Latin America

8.5.1. Latin America Network Operations Center (NOC) as a Service Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

8.5.2. Brazil

8.6. Middle East and Africa

8.6.1. Middle East and Africa Network Operations Center (NOC) as a Service Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

8.6.2. UAE

8.6.3. KSA

8.6.4. South Africa

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company Categorization

9.2. Company Market Positioning

9.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

9.4. Company Profiles/Listing

9.4.1. FUJITSU

9.4.2. IBM

9.4.3. Kaseya

9.4.4. Sify Technologies

9.4.5. Park Place Technologies

9.4.6. INOC

9.4.7. iGLASS Networks

9.4.8. TailWind Voice & Data, Inc.

9.4.9. ConnectWise, LLC.

9.4.10. Structured

List of Tables [104]

List of Figures [64]

Companies Featured



FUJITSU

IBM

Kaseya

Sify Technologies

Park Place Technologies

INOC

iGLASS Networks

TailWind Voice & Data, Inc.

ConnectWise, LLC. Structured

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900