MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prioritize cloud-native, SaaS-based platforms, eSIM, automation and regional expansion to speed launches, reduce upfront investment and capture recurring revenue.

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Mobile Virtual Network Enabler Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Service Type, Deployment Model, End User Industry, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mobile virtual network enabler market was valued at an estimated USD 3.79 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 7.86 billion by 2033. According to the report, the market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 10.2% from 2026 to 2033, supported by the growing international presence of mobile virtual network operators and rising demand for outsourced telecom operating models.

Digital brands, retailers, financial institutions, enterprises, and other new market entrants are increasingly launching mobile services without investing in proprietary network infrastructure. This trend is strengthening demand for MVNE platforms that support efficient service deployment, billing, network operations, and customer management. Higher mobile data consumption, competitive prepaid services, and the need for faster time-to-market are also contributing to market growth. Enterprise adoption of branded connectivity and managed mobility services is creating additional commercial opportunities for MVNE providers.

Technology innovation remains central to the development of the mobile virtual network enabler market. Vendors are adopting cloud-native architectures, API-led integration models, and automated telecom operations to improve platform performance and deployment flexibility. SaaS-based platforms are gaining traction because they support faster implementation, scalable operations, and lower upfront investment. The expansion of eSIM technology, digital onboarding, AI-enabled customer service, and real-time analytics is further strengthening MVNE platform capabilities.

Ongoing 5G deployments are expected to create opportunities in advanced charging, private wireless services, and IoT connectivity management. These capabilities can help providers address evolving enterprise requirements while supporting more specialized and data-intensive mobile services.

Investment activity is increasing as telecom operators, technology companies, and private equity firms pursue recurring-revenue digital infrastructure opportunities. Funding is being directed toward platform modernization, regional expansion, cybersecurity, billing systems, operational automation, and customer engagement solutions. Strategic partnerships between MVNE vendors and mobile network operators are also helping accelerate MVNO launches and expand enterprise mobility offerings.

Market growth may be constrained by dependence on host mobile network operators, which can create pricing pressure, restrict wholesale access flexibility, and limit margins. Integration with legacy OSS/BSS environments may also require significant time and investment, particularly for complex multi-country deployments. Additional challenges include intense vendor competition, evolving regulatory requirements, rising compliance costs, and the continued development of in-house enablement capabilities by some large operators.

Market Segmentation

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue analysis and evaluates market trends across key sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The mobile virtual network enabler market is segmented by service type, deployment model, end user industry, and region.

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Infrastructure Services

Business Support Systems (BSS)

Operational Support Systems (OSS)

Billing & Charging Solutions Others

Deployment Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



On-premise Cloud-based / SaaS-based

End User Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Enterprises

IoT Connectivity Providers Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: Germany, UK, and France

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia

Latin America: Brazil Middle East and Africa (MEA): KSA, UAE, and South Africa

Report Benefits



Detailed market analysis across major segments, countries, and regions

Revenue estimates and forecasts to support market assessment

Evaluation of key growth drivers, constraints, and emerging trends

Competitive landscape and market share analysis

Identification of product innovation and potential revenue opportunities Actionable intelligence to support investment planning and strategic decision-making

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Information Procurement

1.3. Information or Data Analysis

1.4. Methodology

1.5. Research Scope and Assumptions

1.6. Market Formulation & Validation

1.7. Country Based Segment Share Calculation

1.8. List of Data Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Mobile Virtual Network Enabler Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.3. Industry Challenge

3.3. Mobile Virtual Network Enabler Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Mobile Virtual Network Enabler Market: Service Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Mobile Virtual Network Enabler Market: Service Type Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)

4.3. Infrastructure Services

4.3.1. Infrastructure Services Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.4. Business Support Systems (BSS)

4.4.1. Business Support Systems (BSS) Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.5. Operational Support Systems (OSS)

4.5.1. Operational Support Systems (OSS) Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.6. Billing & Charging Solutions

4.6.1. Billing & Charging Solutions Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.7. Others

4.7.1. Others Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Mobile Virtual Network Enabler Market: Deployment Model Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Mobile Virtual Network Enabler Market: Deployment Model Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)

5.3. On-premise

5.3.1. On-premise Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

5.4. Cloud-based / SaaS-based

5.4.1. Cloud-based / SaaS-based Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Mobile Virtual Network Enabler Market: End User Industry Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Mobile Virtual Network Enabler Market: End User Industry Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)

6.3. Enterprises

6.3.1. Enterprises Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

6.4. IoT Connectivity Providers

6.4.1. IoT Connectivity Providers Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Others Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Mobile Virtual Network Enabler Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Mobile Virtual Network Enabler Market Share, by Region, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)

7.2. North America

7.2.1. North America Mobile Virtual Network Enabler Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

7.2.2. U.S.

7.2.3. Canada

7.2.4. Mexico

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Europe Mobile Virtual Network Enabler Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

7.3.2. U.K.

7.3.3. Germany

7.3.4. France

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.4.1. Asia-Pacific Mobile Virtual Network Enabler Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

7.4.2. China

7.4.3. Japan

7.4.4. India

7.4.5. South Korea

7.4.6. Australia

7.5. Latin America

7.5.1. Latin America Mobile Virtual Network Enabler Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

7.5.2. Brazil

7.6. Middle East and Africa

7.6.1. Middle East and Africa Mobile Virtual Network Enabler Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

7.6.2. KSA

7.6.3. UAE

7.6.4. South Africa

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Company Categorization

8.2. Company Market Positioning

8.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

8.4. Company Profiles/Listing

8.4.1. Plintron

8.4.2. Transatel

8.4.3. Effortel

8.4.4. Circles Aspire

8.4.5. Telgoo5

8.4.6. MDS Global

8.4.7. iQsim

8.4.8. Telenabler

8.4.9. MVN-X

8.4.10. KORE Wireless

List of Tables [75]

List of Figures [54]

Companies Featured



Plintron

Transatel

Effortel

Circles Aspire

Telgoo5

MDS Global

iQsim

Telenabler

MVN-X KORE Wireless

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