

Sales for 9M 2026: €392.7m, up 13% from 9M 2025

Net margin for 9M 2026: €34.4m, up from €34.2m in 9M 2025

EBITDA for 9M 2026 was €12.6m, compared with €14m in 9M 2025

12-month EBITDA amounted to €21.4m

Normalised profit before tax for 9M 2026: €4.2m, up from €4.1m in 9M 2025

Net profit for 9M 2026: €3.1m, compared with €2.5m for 9M 2025

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for 9M 2026 were 0.1034 EUR cents per share, compared with 0.0813 EUR cents per share in 9M 2025

Total assets of €290.3m at the end of September 2026 were €46.6m higher than at the end of September 2025

Equity ratio of 29.6% at the end of 9M 2026 vs 31.8% at the end of 9M 2025 The earnings outlook for 2026 assumes normalised profit before tax in the range of €8.5m to €10.5m

Total Group sales in the third quarter amounted to €119.7m, an increase of 5% compared with the prior year. Profit from continuing operations before tax amounted to €1.3m, representing a decrease of €0.5m compared with the same quarter in 2025.

Revenue from operations in Southern Europe amounted to €45.7m in the third quarter, an increase of 7% compared with the same period in 2025. Sales amounted to €159.8m in the first nine months of the year, an increase of 4.7% compared with the same period in 2025. Normalised PBT for the division was €3.6m, an increase of €0.6m compared with the first nine months of 2025. Revenues increased despite lower volumes.

Revenue from Northern European operations amounted to €16.3m in the third quarter, representing a 16% increase compared with the same quarter last year. Revenues for the first nine months amounted to €48.9m, representing a 14.6% increase compared with the same period last year. Normalised PBT was €1.1m, broadly in line with the first nine months of 2025. Salmon supply remained good, while prices during the first half of the year were lower than forecast. Whitefish prices, however, increased significantly due to tight supply, preventing an improvement in profitability.

Revenue from Sales and Distribution operations amounted to €60.8m in the third quarter, up 2% compared with the same period in 2025. Revenues amounted to €194.9m in the first nine months of the year, an increase of 20.4% compared with the same period in 2025. Normalised PBT was €2.3m, compared with €3.2m in the first nine months of 2025. A one-off impairment of a receivable in IS France reduced profit by €0.5m. Strong demand for whitefish and increased pelagic volumes, particularly capelin and herring, supported sales growth.

The revised earnings outlook for 2026 assumes normalised profit before tax in the range of €8.5m to €10.5m, compared with €10.6m last year. Cod prices are expected to remain high throughout the year, as supply remains at historically low levels. Updated forecasts indicate that salmon prices are expected to increase over the coming months.

Discussions regarding a potential sale of Ahumados Domínguez in Spain are ongoing, as previously announced. No impact from a potential sale has been included in the Company's earnings outlook. Based on current assumptions, the proposed sale price is close to the carrying value of the Group's interest in Ahumados Domínguez. Assuming that the company's performance for the remainder of 2026 is in line with current expectations, the net impact of a potential sale on the Group's 2026 results is expected to be immaterial. Should the sale proceed, the proceeds are expected to be used to reduce debt and thereby lower financing costs from 2027 onwards, or to fund attractive investment opportunities that support or strengthen the Group's existing operations and strategic direction.

Uncertainty surrounding the global economic and geopolitical environment remains high, affecting freight, supply chains and inflation in the Group's key markets.

Ægir Páll Friðbertsson, CEO

“Iceland Seafood's results for the first nine months of the year reflect solid growth across the business despite challenging market conditions. Revenue increased by 13% year-on-year, while profit after tax amounted to €3.1 million, compared with €2.5 million in the same period last year. EBITDA amounted to €12.6 million, which was below the prior-year level.

Sales increased across most of the Group's business segments. Normalised profit before tax in Southern Europe improved year-on-year, while performance in Argentina was below our expectations. In Northern Europe, sales increased by 15% in value and 3% in volume. Sales and distribution also delivered strong sales growth, although this was accompanied by a lower net margin percentage.

Despite strong growth across the Group's operations, earnings for the period were below our expectations at the beginning of the year. This was primarily due to the disappointing performance of our operations in Argentina, where results were significantly below our targets.

Results in IS France were also adversely affected by a one-off write-down of a trade receivable of approximately €0.5 million. While such a loss is unfortunate, it is important to note that risk management and trade receivables management across the Group are otherwise strong. We have thoroughly reviewed this specific case and taken appropriate measures to reduce the likelihood of similar losses.

Looking ahead, the Group's underlying business remains sound. We have responded to the challenges encountered during the year and remain focused on profitable growth, disciplined risk management and improving profitability in those businesses that have performed below expectations. Despite challenging conditions, the Group has delivered strong sales growth and improved profit after tax compared with the prior year. Iceland Seafood remains on a solid footing, and our goal continues to be to strengthen the business and create greater value for shareholders, employees, suppliers and customers.”

Investor Meetings

Iceland Seafood will not hold investor meetings for the first and third quarters. The company welcomes all inquiries about the financial results of the quarter, which can be sent to ...

However, the company will hold investor meetings following the second-quarter (half-year results) and fourth-quarter (year-end results), during which management will present and discuss the main results. Dates for these meetings can be found on the company's website:

The company welcomes all visitors who want to learn more about the operations and related matters. If interested, please get in touch with Ægir Páll Friðbertsson at ... or Alda Björk Óskarsdóttir at ...

Disclaimer

This announcement is furnished and intended for European market participants and should be viewed in that light.

Any potential forward-looking statements contained in this announcement reflect the management's current views on future events and performance; whilst those views are based on positions that management believes are reasonable, there is no assurance that the stated events and views will be realised. Forward-looking views naturally involve uncertainties and risks, and consequently, actual results may differ from the statements or views expressed.

For more information:

Iceland Seafood International hf.



Ægir Páll Friðbertsson, ...

Attachments



Q3 2026 Presentation 9M 2026 _ Financial Statement Consolidated _ Group _ Final