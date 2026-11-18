Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Autonomous Networks Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component Type, Deployment Model Type, Organization Size, End User, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global autonomous networks market was valued at USD 8.53 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 37.90 billion by 2033, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 20.8% from 2026 to 2033. The rapid adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning is supporting market growth by enabling predictive network management, automated decision-making, improved operational efficiency, and lower costs.

Increasing network complexity is also accelerating demand for autonomous network solutions. Cloud computing, 5G deployment, distributed infrastructure, and rising data traffic require telecom operators and enterprises to manage performance in real time. Automated network management platforms help organizations monitor operations, identify faults, optimize resources, and resolve issues with minimal manual intervention. These capabilities can improve service reliability, reduce downtime, support predictive maintenance, and deliver more consistent customer experiences across dynamic network environments.

AI-native Networking and Closed-loop Automation

AI-native networking architectures are emerging as a major autonomous networks market trend. By embedding intelligence directly into network infrastructure, these systems support self-configuration, predictive optimization, and automated resource allocation. Telecom operators are increasingly deploying AI-enabled orchestration platforms that can respond to changing traffic patterns and service requirements.

In November 2025, Deutsche Telekom AG launched the "RAN Guardian Agent" to improve mobile network performance through faster analysis, automated troubleshooting, and greater resilience. The solution continuously monitored network behavior and initiated real-time corrective actions, supporting the advancement of autonomous and self-healing networks.

Edge computing and advanced analytics are further strengthening real-time closed-loop automation. Networks can continuously assess performance, analyze operating conditions, and implement corrective measures without lengthy response cycles. This approach is becoming increasingly important as operators prepare infrastructure for more complex 5G and future 6G use cases.

Strategic Partnerships Accelerate Innovation

Collaborations among telecom operators, network equipment providers, cloud companies, and AI specialists are accelerating the development of scalable autonomous network technologies. These partnerships combine expertise in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, radio access technologies, and multivendor orchestration.

In March 2026, Nokia Corporation and Deutsche Telekom AG expanded their collaboration to advance AI-native and Open RAN innovation. Their work includes Cloud RAN, open interfaces, multivendor orchestration, predictive optimization, and real-world validation of autonomous network capabilities. The initiative represents continued progress toward fully automated and self-optimizing mobile networks.

Regulatory and Standards Landscape

Data protection, cybersecurity, transparency, and accountability remain central to autonomous network deployment. The European Union's GDPR establishes requirements for collecting, processing, and storing user data, including data managed through automated telecom systems. Compliance is therefore a critical consideration when operators deploy AI-driven monitoring, analytics, and decision-making platforms.

Open RAN standards developed by the O-RAN Alliance also influence market development by defining open and interoperable interfaces for radio access networks. These standards support flexible multivendor architectures and facilitate the integration of AI automation across network technologies.

Market Challenges

High implementation costs and infrastructure complexity may limit large-scale adoption. Autonomous networks require substantial investment in AI systems, cloud infrastructure, analytics platforms, workforce capabilities, and network modernization. Upfront expenditure and integration requirements can delay deployment, particularly for operators managing legacy infrastructure or constrained technology budgets.

Cybersecurity and system reliability are additional concerns. Greater dependence on AI-driven decisions and real-time data processing can increase exposure to cyberattacks, data risks, and AI misconfigurations. Because network disruptions may affect critical communication services, many operators are expected to retain human oversight while gradually increasing automation.

Report Segmentation

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue forecasts and analyzes autonomous networks market trends across key segments from 2021 to 2033.



Component type: Solutions and services, including network monitoring and analytics, network configuration and management, network optimization and self-healing, professional services, and managed services

Deployment model: On-premises and cloud

Organization size: Large organizations and SMEs

End user: IT & Telecom, BFSI, transportation, government, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, education, and others Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Country-level coverage includes the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, KSA, UAE, and South Africa.

Key Benefits of the Report



Detailed autonomous networks market analysis across major regions, countries, and industry segments

Revenue estimates and forecasts to support market assessment and strategic planning

Evaluation of competitive positioning and the market presence of key participants

Analysis of AI-native networking, closed-loop automation, Open RAN, cloud deployment, and self-healing network trends

Identification of growth opportunities, emerging revenue streams, and product innovation Actionable insights to support investment, technology, partnership, and market-entry decisions

Key Attributes:

