MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With Arc, enterprise finance teams can bring humans and AI agents together to run finance and revenue operations as one traceable thread, from contract to invoice to revenue, with every proposal, decision, and commit recorded.

Global, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chargebee, a leading provider of monetization and billing infrastructure, today announced Arc, a new agentic platform that runs complete finance workflows as one connected, traceable thread, from contract to invoice to revenue.

At launch, Arc's pre-built agents solve three critical finance jobs: contract ingestion, receivables, and revenue recognition. They all run on a centralized governance foundation with four core building blocks - tasks, drafts, comments, and citations - that let humans and agents work as one team. Every action is shown, cited, and held for review before anything is committed. Arc is open for early access today.

“Finance teams have always been builders at heart, and they've always sought efficiency gains in their work. With AI, they're completely reimagining how their jobs get done, bringing humans and agents together into organizations that are truly AI-native,” said Krish Subramanian, co-founder and CEO of Chargebee.“But AI adoption doesn't automatically translate into transformation. To unlock true operational leverage, finance teams need systems that provide a shared foundation for humans and agents, and that set a standard of consistency and accuracy for every single unit of work. Arc solves for both.”

“Our customers count on us for their entire revenue workflow, and Arc reimagines that workflow for a world where agents do the first pass of the work,” said Rajaraman Santhanam, co-founder and CPO of Chargebee.“We're thrilled by the AI-enabled work that hundreds of our customers have already built with the Chargebee MCP. Arc now gives every team a running start.”

Making great work even easier

For more than a decade, Chargebee has helped leading companies automate and scale their monetization and billing operations. Since Chargebee released its MCP, hundreds of teams have used it to power their own dashboards, automations, and agents. Arc grew from what these teams built with Chargebee.

Finance teams rely on different systems of record for auditable, defensible numbers. But those systems don't capture the day-to-day operational context scattered across Slack threads, customer contracts, collections emails, and employees' heads. Without this context, teams can slow down and end up with repetitive work. Frontier teams have been assembling that missing layer themselves, to feed their agents. Arc builds it in: an execution and governance layer that understands the full context of the quote-to-cash process, creating a system of engagement where agents don't just store data but act, hand off, and learn.

Arc is thoughtfully agentic. Agents show their work, hold their place in a process, pass work along cleanly, and improve every time a human corrects them. The agent does the groundwork, the team stays in control of what gets committed, and the system gets smarter with every decision made inside it.

What's launching today

Arc debuts with three purpose-ready agents that drive traceable outcomes, along with a workspace for building more:



A contract ingestion agent that reads a signed contract and brings a proposed billing setup and open questions to the finance team, with every extracted field linked back to its source (including the customer, items, prices, entitlements, price ramps, billing dates, and payment terms).



A receivables agent that builds a context graph of each customer's contracts, usage, and payment history, then prepares collections work, such as drafting the reply to a promise to pay or a question about a usage charge. Human teams approve, edit, or reject each proposal, and the agent works within each company's own rules and escalation thresholds.



Revenue recognition for credits, usage, and contracts that breaks each contract into performance obligations, applies company policy (including prepaid credits, overages, and rollovers), and reallocates price when a contract changes, so teams can trace how each amendment changed revenue.

Agent Studio, a workspace for building custom agents on the same foundations, so teams can take on other workflows themselves.

How Arc works

Arc carries each piece of finance work from start to finish as a single thread, logging every step with its author and its rationale, so the audit trail is complete whether a human or an agent did the work. An Arc agent pulls the context employees previously had to gather by hand and proposes an action. A built-in learning loop means that when a human corrects an agent's treatment, Arc remembers that correction the next time. Arc also works beyond Chargebee, pulling context from and acting across systems such as contract management, CRM, and email.

Arc is built on four product primitives:



Tasks break complex work into steps, coordinate it across tools, teams and time, and keep a clear record of each step and who took it. Work can be handed off, paused, and resumed.

Drafts give teams a safe place to check proposed work, so nothing irreversible happens until someone signs off.

Comments let agents flag ambiguity and collaborate with users in context. Citations show where each value came from, so review and verification go faster.

“Work in finance doesn't happen in a single system. It spans days, and it takes many people,” said KP Saravanan, co-founder and CTO of Chargebee.“We designed Arc so an agent can pick up a task, explain its reasoning, ask for help when something is ambiguous, and pass the work back cleanly - the same way your best finance teammate would.”

To learn more and request early access, visit witharc.ai.

About Chargebee

Chargebee provides the monetization and billing infrastructure for the world's leading AI, SaaS, and subscription businesses. Thousands of companies - including Zapier, LegalZoom, Lambda, Freshworks, DeepL, Condé Nast, CodeRabbit, and Gorgias - trust Chargebee to run billing, pricing, receivables, and revenue recognition across every stage of the revenue lifecycle, from contract to close.

Learn more at Chargebee.com.

CONTACT: Erin Gunaratna Chargebee...