MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cedarville University Alumna Offers Hope for Cancer Patients

CEDARVILLE, OHIO, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At 19, Cari Hyde had a lifetime of dreams ahead of her. A talented Cedarville University volleyball player, she envisioned becoming a teacher, marrying her high school sweetheart and raising a family. But in March 2006, those dreams were suddenly overshadowed by three devastating words: You have cancer.

What followed was an extraordinary journey through life-threatening illness, overwhelming uncertainty and unexpected blessings that would forever transform Hyde's understanding of God's faithfulness.

Now, nearly 20 years later, Hyde shares her remarkable testimony in a two-part Cedarville Stories podcast, revealing how God sustained her through cancer, restored her hope and ultimately blessed her with the family she once feared she would never have.

A Battle for Her Life

Hyde's journey began with unexplained exhaustion and illness. Doctors eventually diagnosed her with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, an aggressive blood cancer. Her white blood cell count had soared above 390,000, prompting immediate chemotherapy.

But the cancer continued spreading, eventually reaching her spinal fluid and brain. Doctors determined that a bone marrow transplant offered her only chance for survival.

With no suitable donor among her relatives or in the United States registry, hope arrived from an unexpected place: Germany. On Sept. 5, 2006, Hyde received a lifesaving transplant from a nearly perfect donor match, despite being given just a 13% chance of survival.

Her first year included more than 200 days in the hospital, painful treatments and moments when death seemed imminent.

During one particularly frightening night, Hyde's Cedarville volleyball teammates gathered in prayer after learning she might not survive. By morning, her condition had improved enough for her to leave intensive care.

Through it all, Hyde experienced a peace she attributes to Jesus Christ. Even as her body weakened, her faith grew stronger, teaching her that lasting hope comes not from circumstances but from knowing her Savior.

Finding Hope Beyond Survival

Surviving cancer, however, did not mean Hyde's struggles were over.

Complications from her transplant, repeated hospitalizations and severe depression challenged her physically and emotionally. Once a competitive athlete, she struggled to accept a life dramatically different from the one she had imagined.

Yet through prayer, gratitude and encouragement from loved ones, Hyde gradually discovered that God was still writing her story.

Determined to finish her education, she returned to Cedarville, where volleyball coach Teresa Clark continued supporting her, even traveling to observe her student teaching. Hyde graduated in 2013 with an education degree, fulfilling a dream of following her mother's footsteps into teaching.

But another cherished dream remained uncertain: motherhood.

God's Unexpected Gift of Family

In 2009, Hyde married Ryan, her high school sweetheart. Although cancer treatments left her unable to safely carry biological children, the couple continued praying for a family.

After nine years of waiting, disappointments and adoption challenges, an unexpected birthday phone call changed everything.

A newborn girl needed a family.

Less than 72 hours later, Cari and Ryan welcomed their daughter, Kiara, home. Their joy multiplied when they later adopted Kiara's biological sister, Rosie.

For Hyde, motherhood became another powerful reminder that God's plans often unfold in ways people cannot anticipate.

Today, she views her journey not simply as a story of surviving cancer but as a testimony to God's sustaining grace through suffering, waiting and unexpected blessings.

Her message to others facing seemingly impossible circumstances is rooted in the truth that carried her through her darkest days: Even when life doesn't unfold according to our plans, God remains faithful.

Cedarville University, an evangelical Christian institution in southwest Ohio, offers undergraduate and graduate residential and online programs across arts, sciences and professional fields. With 7,542 students, it is among Ohio's largest private universities and is ranked among the nation's top five evangelical universities in the Wall Street Journal's 2026 Best Colleges in the U.S. Cedarville is also known for its vibrant Christian community, challenging academics and high graduation and retention rates. Learn more about the planned Florida location at cedarville.edu/Florida and Cedarville University in general at cedarville.edu

Listen to Cari Hyde's Two-Part Testimony

Part One - Against All Odds: Cari shares her cancer diagnosis, desperate fight for survival, miraculous bone marrow transplant and the power of prayer.

Part Two - From Cancer to a Mom of Two: Cari reflects on her difficult recovery, renewed faith, marriage and the unexpected blessings of adoption and motherhood.

Attachment

FAMILY LOVE

CONTACT: Mark D. Weinstein Cedarville University 937-766-8800...