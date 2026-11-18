MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising chronic disease burdens and adoption of high-sensitivity biomarker-based testing drive demand, while North America leads the immunodiagnostics market.

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Immunodiagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global immunodiagnostics market was valued at USD 30.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 32.5 billion in 2026 to USD 48.1 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 5.8% from 2026 to 2033. North America led the global market in 2025, accounting for the largest revenue share of 37.1%.

Market growth is being supported by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the expanding adoption of high-sensitivity biomarker-based immunodiagnostic testing. Rising cases of cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes, autoimmune disorders, neurological diseases, and other chronic conditions are generating sustained demand for sensitive, specific, and scalable diagnostic assays.

Healthcare providers are increasingly using immunodiagnostic testing to support early disease detection, differential diagnosis, disease monitoring, and treatment selection. Continued advances in assay performance, laboratory automation, diagnostic platforms, and biomarker research are also expected to improve testing capabilities and create growth opportunities across hospitals, laboratories, and other healthcare settings.

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report

The report provides country-level revenue forecasts and evaluates industry trends, market drivers, competitive developments, and emerging opportunities across product, technology, application, end use, and regional segments from 2021 to 2033.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Reagents & Consumables

Instruments Software & Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Chemiluminescence Immunoassay

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay

Fluorescence Immunoassay

Rapid Immunochromatographic Assay

Radioimmunoassay

Immunoturbidimetry & Nephelometry

Immunoblot Assay Other Technologies

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Infectious Disease Testing

Oncology Testing

Cardiac Testing

Endocrinology Testing

Autoimmune Disease Testing

Allergy Testing

Women's Health & Reproductive Testing

Bone, Anemia & Nutritional Testing

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring & Toxicology

Neurological Testing Other Applications

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Hospitals

Laboratories Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021 - 2033)



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Norway, Denmark, and Sweden

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and Thailand

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina Middle East & Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait

Strategic Value of the Report

The report delivers comprehensive immunodiagnostics market analysis across major geographic and industry segments. It examines the competitive landscape, including the market presence and strategic positioning of key participants, while identifying the trends expected to shape future demand.



Market intelligence designed to support informed business and investment decisions

Historical market estimates and long-term revenue forecasts

Analysis of growth opportunities, industry trends, and demand drivers

Segment-level and regional revenue projections for market assessment

Competitive strategy and market share analysis

Coverage of product innovation and evolving diagnostic technologies Actionable insights for identifying revenue opportunities and guiding strategic planning

With demand for accurate and scalable diagnostics continuing to rise, the report helps industry participants evaluate the global immunodiagnostics market, identify attractive segments, assess regional opportunities, monitor competitive activity, and develop strategies aligned with changing clinical and commercial requirements.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Market Definitions

1.2.1. Product Segment

1.2.2. Technology Segment

1.2.3. Application Segment

1.2.4. End Use Segment

1.3. Information Procurement

1.3.1. Primary Infectious Disease Testing

1.4. Information and Data Analysis

1.4.1. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.5. Market Model

1.6. Data Validation & Publishing

1.7. Total Market: CAGR Calculation

1.8. Objectives

1.8.1. Objective 1

1.8.2. Objective 2

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Insights Landscape

Chapter 3. Global Immunodiagnostics Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.3. Global Immunodiagnostics Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Global Immunodiagnostics Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Global Immunodiagnostics Market Product Movement Analysis

4.3. Global Immunodiagnostics Market Size & Trend Analysis, Product, 2021 to 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4. Reagents & Consumables

4.4.1. Reagents & Consumables Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.5. Instruments

4.5.1. Instruments Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.6. Software & Services

4.6.1. Software & Services Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 5. Global Immunodiagnostics Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Global Immunodiagnostics Market Technology Movement Analysis

5.3. Global Immunodiagnostics Market Size & Trend Analysis, Technology, 2021 to 2033 (USD Billion)

5.4. Chemiluminescence Immunoassay

5.4.1. Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.5. Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay

5.5.1. Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.6. Fluorescence Immunoassay

5.6.1. Fluorescence Immunoassay Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.7. Rapid Immunochromatographic Assay

5.7.1. Rapid Immunochromatographic Assay Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.8. Radioimmunoassay

5.8.1. Radioimmunoassay Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.9. Immunoturbidimetry & Nephelometry

5.9.1. Immunoturbidimetry & Nephelometry Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.10. Immunoblot Assay

5.10.1. Immunoblot Assay Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.11. Other Technologies

5.11.1. Other Technologies Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Global Immunodiagnostics Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Global Immunodiagnostics Market Application Movement Analysis

6.2.1. Global Immunodiagnostics Market Size & Trend Analysis, Application, 2021 to 2033 (USD Billion)

6.3. Infectious Disease Testing

6.3.1. Infectious Disease Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.4. Oncology Testing

6.4.1. Oncology Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.5. Cardiac Testing

6.5.1. Cardiac Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.6. Endocrinology Testing

6.6.1. Endocrinology Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.7. Autoimmune Disease Testing

6.7.1. Autoimmune Disease Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.8. Allergy Testing

6.8.1. Allergy Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.9. Women's Health & Reproductive Testing

6.9.1. Women's Health & Reproductive Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.10. Bone, Anemia & Nutritional Testing

6.10.1. Bone, Anemia & Nutritional Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.11. Therapeutic Drug Monitoring & Toxicology

6.11.1. Therapeutic Drug Monitoring & Toxicology Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.12. Neurological Testing

6.12.1. Neurological Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.13. Other Applications

6.13.1. Other Applications Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Global Immunodiagnostics Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. Global Immunodiagnostics Market End-use Movement Analysis

7.2.1. Global Immunodiagnostics Market Size & Trend Analysis, End-use, 2021 to 2033 (USD Billion)

7.3. Hospitals & Clinics

7.3.1. Hospitals & Clinics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

7.4. Diagnostic Laboratories

7.4.1. Diagnostic Laboratories Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

7.5. Blood Banks & Plasma Screening Centers

7.5.1. Blood Banks & Plasma Screening Centers Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

7.6. Home-Care Settings

7.6.1. Home-Care Settings Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. Immunodiagnostics Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Regional Dashboard

8.2. Market Size & Forecast Trend Analysis, 2021 to 2033

8.2.1. Country Analyses: Key Dynamics, Regulatory Framework/Reimbursement Structure, Competitive Scenario, and Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

8.3. North America

8.3.1. U.S.

8.3.2. Canada

8.3.3. Mexico

8.4. Europe

8.4.1. Germany

8.4.2. UK

8.4.3. France

8.4.4. Italy

8.4.5. Spain

8.4.6. Norway

8.4.7. Sweden

8.4.8. Denmark

8.5. Asia Pacific

8.5.1. Japan

8.5.2. China

8.5.3. India

8.5.4. Australia

8.5.5. South Korea

8.5.6. Thailand

8.6. Latin America

8.6.1. Brazil

8.6.2. Argentina

8.7. MEA

8.7.1. South Africa

8.7.2. Saudi Arabia

8.7.3. UAE

8.7.4. Kuwait

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company/Competition Categorization

9.2. Strategy Mapping

9.3. Company Market Share Analysis, 2025

9.4. Company Profiles/Listing

9.4.1. Profile Analysis: Company Overview, Financial Performance, Product Benchmarking, and Strategic Initiatives

9.4.2. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

9.4.3. Abbott

9.4.4. Siemens Healthineers

9.4.5. Beckman Colter, Inc.

9.4.6. BIOMERIEUX

9.4.7. DiaSorin S.p.A.

9.4.8. QuidelOrtho Corporation

9.4.9. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

9.4.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

9.4.11. Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

List of Tables [121]

List of Figures [81]

Companies Featured



F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Abbott

Siemens Healthineers

Beckman Colter, Inc.

BIOMERIEUX

DiaSorin S.p.A.

QuidelOrtho Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

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