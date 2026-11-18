MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Infrastructure spending, industrial shutdowns and safety rules favor modular, reusable scaffolding, while rental models can boost utilization despite informal price competition.

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "India Scaffolding - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The India scaffolding market size is expected to increase from USD 0.91 billion in 2025 to USD 1 billion in 2026 and reach USD 1.56 billion by 2031. The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.26% over 2026-2031, supported by expanding infrastructure construction, urban housing development, industrial maintenance activity, and rising demand for standardized access systems.

Public Infrastructure and Commercial Construction Support Market Growth

Government capital spending is creating a strong foundation for the India scaffolding market. Union Budget 2026-27 increased capital expenditure to USD 145 billion, including USD 35 billion for road transport and highways and USD 33 billion for railways. These investments are expected to generate sustained demand for scaffolding across bridges, metro corridors, railway facilities, highways, and other major civil engineering projects.

Housing construction also remains an important growth driver. By February 2026, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban 2.0 had sanctioned 1.36 million additional urban housing units. At the same time, data centers, commercial buildings, metro structures, and large urban transport developments are increasing the need for safe access systems during structural construction and fit-out work. India's construction sector is projected to record revenue growth of 8-10% in fiscal year 2027 after expanding by an estimated 6-8% in fiscal year 2026, indicating continued opportunities for scaffolding manufacturers, rental providers, and contractors.

Industrial Maintenance Creates Recurring Scaffolding Demand

Industrial shutdowns and maintenance projects provide demand that is less dependent on new construction starts. Refineries, petrochemical plants, storage terminals, and processing facilities require scaffolding for inspections, repairs, repainting, and access to elevated pipework, vessels, and internal process units.

Recent activity includes Haldia Petrochemicals' 45-day turnaround at its West Bengal facility in 2025, Indian Oil's phased shutdown at its Gujarat refinery through mid-2025, and Reliance's 21-day crude unit shutdown at Jamnagar in 2025. Bharat Petroleum is also scheduled to shut a crude unit at its Mumbai refinery for 3-4 weeks in November 2026. Because these projects are linked to operational and safety requirements, they support consistent equipment utilization and help organized scaffolding contractors maintain stable pricing.

Pricing Pressure Remains a Key Market Restraint

A large informal supplier base continues to challenge the organized India scaffolding market. Small local operators may use non-certified materials, maintain limited testing records, and compete through lower prices and flexible credit terms. This pressure is particularly visible in residential and mid-scale commercial construction, where proximity, rapid delivery, and established local relationships frequently influence purchasing decisions.

Safety compliance gaps can slow the adoption of higher quality systems and reduce average selling prices in price-sensitive markets. However, stricter procurement standards, documented load requirements, and growing awareness of workplace safety are expected to encourage wider adoption of standardized, modular, and reusable scaffolding systems.

Supported Scaffolds Maintain Market Leadership

Supported scaffolds accounted for 63.0% of the India scaffolding market in 2025. Their leading position reflects extensive use in residential towers, office developments, industrial structures, and bridge substructure projects. These ground-based systems remain widely available, familiar to contractors, and suitable for large-scale deployment.

Suspended scaffolds are forecast to be the fastest-growing type, expanding at a CAGR of 9.1% through 2031. Demand is increasing across facade work, bridge rehabilitation, high-rise repairs, tank farms, and industrial assets where ground-supported access is less practical. The trend reflects a broader balance between new construction demand and recurring maintenance requirements.

Cuplock Leads While Modular / Ringlock Gains Momentum

Cuplock systems represented 38.0% of market value in 2025, supported by competitive pricing, contractor familiarity, and suitability for repetitive residential and commercial layouts. Cuplock is expected to retain a strong position in mainstream construction where installation speed and cost efficiency are primary considerations.

Modular / ringlock systems are projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% through 2031. Their flexibility and documented load performance make them increasingly suitable for metro rail corridors, elevated expressways, bridges, and complex infrastructure projects. Rosette-based configurations allow crews to respond efficiently to changing geometry without improvised site modifications. As formal infrastructure procurement places greater emphasis on tested performance and safety documentation, modular systems are expected to capture a growing share of high-value scaffolding contracts across India.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Insights and Dynamics

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Commercial and Infrastructure Construction Boosts Scaffolding Demand

4.2.2 Industrial Maintenance and Shutdown Projects Increase Scaffolding Usage

4.2.3 Stricter Safety Compliance Drives Adoption of Standardized Scaffolding Systems

4.2.4 Shift Toward Modular and Reusable Systems Enhances Market Growth

4.2.5 Rental Model Expansion Improves Access to Scaffolding Equipment

4.2.6 Growing Urban Development Expands Scaffolding Requirements Across Cities

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Unorganized Market Competition Creates Pricing Pressure

4.3.2 Safety Compliance Gaps Restrict Adoption of Quality Systems

4.3.3 Fluctuating Raw Material Prices Increase Equipment Costs

4.3.4 High Initial Cost of Advanced Scaffolding Systems Limits Uptake

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Cost Structure Analysis

4.8 Porter's Five Forces

4.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.9 Impact of Geopolitics

4.9.1 Raw Material Price Volatility

4.9.2 Supply Chain Disruptions and Longer Lead Times

4.9.3 Rising Energy and Logistics Costs

4.9.4 Infrastructure, Energy Security, and Defense-Led Demand

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value, USD)

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Supported Scaffold

5.1.2 Suspended Scaffold

5.1.3 Mobile Scaffold

5.2 By System

5.2.1 Tube & Coupler

5.2.2 Cuplock

5.2.3 Modular / Ringlock

5.2.4 Frame / H-Frame

5.3 By Business Model

5.3.1 Sales

5.3.2 Rental

5.4 By Material Type

5.4.1 Timber / Plywood

5.4.2 Steel

5.4.3 Aluminum

5.4.4 Plastic / Fibreglass

5.4.5 Others

5.5 By Sector

5.5.1 Residential

5.5.2 Commercial

5.5.3 Industrial & Logistics

5.5.4 Infrastructure

5.6 By City

5.6.1 Mumbai Metropolitan Region

5.6.2 Delhi NCR

5.6.3 Pune

5.6.4 Bengaluru

5.6.5 Hyderabad

5.6.6 Rest of India

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (Includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as Available, Strategic Information, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 PERI India Pvt. Ltd.

6.4.2 Doka India Pvt. Ltd.

6.4.3 Layher Scaffolding Systems Pvt Ltd

6.4.4 ULMA Formwork Systems India Pvt. Ltd

6.4.5 RMD Kwikform India

6.4.6 Technocraft Industries, India Ltd.

6.4.7 JRS Scaffoldings

6.4.8 Finomax Scaffolding (I) Pvt. Ltd.

6.4.9 Expee Engineering Private Limited

6.4.10 Iron Ridge Scaffolding and Engineering (I) Pvt. Ltd.

6.4.11 AMCO Exports

6.4.12 Wheels Scaffolding (India) Ltd.

6.4.13 Winntus Formwork Private Limited

6.4.14 Ananta Formwork Private Limited

6.4.15 Nexrise India Infra Pvt. Ltd.

6.4.16 Hindustan Scaffolding and Formwork Pvt. Ltd.

6.4.17 Safeway Scaffolding and Formwork Pvt. Ltd.

6.4.18 BSL Scaffolding Ltd

6.4.19 Bharat Scaffolding Co.

6.4.20 Shreeji Scaffolding Pvt. Ltd.

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-Space & Unmet-Need Assessment

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