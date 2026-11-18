MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Robotic Knee Arthroplasty Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global robotic knee arthroplasty market was valued at USD 1.44 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 1.66 billion in 2026 to USD 7.85 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 16.8% during 2026-2036. Growth will be supported by rising robotic penetration, outpatient migration, recurring procedure revenue, new commercial placement models, regulatory progress, and continued investment by orthopedic implant manufacturers.

The report evaluates robotic systems, instruments & accessories, compatible implants, planning software, and service contracts across total, partial, and revision knee arthroplasty. End users include hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty orthopedic clinics. The analysis also examines procedure volumes, reimbursement, site of care changes, regulatory clearances, clinical evidence, pricing, system utilization, supplier positioning, and future market opportunities.

Market Dynamics

Robotic assistance accounted for approximately 16.1% of primary total knee arthroplasty procedures in the American Joint Replacement Registry's aggregate 2024 analysis, leaving substantial room for conversion from conventional procedures. Market expansion will therefore depend primarily on penetration within an established surgical volume rather than the creation of entirely new demand.

Outpatient migration is creating additional placement opportunities. Under 2026 Medicare rates, CPT 27447 total knee arthroplasty pays USD 13,116 in hospital outpatient departments and USD 9,393 in ambulatory surgical centers, without additional reimbursement for robotic assistance. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services also removed 285 musculoskeletal procedures, including the entire CPT 27000 series, from the inpatient-only list through a three-year phase-in and added 276 codes to the ambulatory covered procedures list.

Payment neutrality remains the principal market restraint. Providers must justify robotic system costs through case throughput, implant agreements, operating efficiency, shorter stays, and improved utilization. These pressures are particularly significant in ambulatory surgical centers, where lower reimbursement, constrained capital budgets, limited operating room space, and setup requirements can restrict adoption of floor-standing platforms.

Recurring revenue from instruments, trackers, single-use components, software, and service contracts strengthens supplier economics over the life of each installation. Implant attachment is also strategically important because validated robotic platforms can influence long-term implant purchasing decisions. As a result, implant volume commitments, per-procedure fees, bundled supply agreements, and other use-based arrangements are increasingly replacing conventional capital sales.

Key opportunities include miniature & bone-mounted systems, handheld platforms, imageless systems, and technologies designed for revision procedures. Smaller footprints and shorter setup times are becoming critical purchasing criteria, especially in outpatient environments. Imageless systems can reduce preoperative imaging requirements, while revision applications benefit from enhanced planning in cases involving bone loss, existing hardware, and altered anatomy.

Segment Outlook

By offering, robotic systems are expected to hold the largest market share in 2026 because of their high installation value and the continued expansion of the installed base. Instruments & accessories are forecast to record the highest CAGR as procedure volumes generate recurring revenue throughout each system's operational life. Software & services are increasingly incorporated into placement agreements, while platform-specific implants contribute to broader supplier value.

Total knee arthroplasty will remain the leading procedure segment due to its large surgical volume and the established availability of cleared robotic platforms. Revision knee arthroplasty is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, supported by an aging implant population and the need for precise planning in complex cases. Partial knee arthroplasty remains an established robotic application but represents a smaller portion of overall knee replacement volume.

Image-based systems are expected to account for the largest share in 2026, reflecting the installed base of platforms that use preoperative scans. Imageless systems are forecast to expand more rapidly as providers seek to reduce imaging costs, scheduling requirements, and radiation exposure.

Robotic arm-assisted systems will lead the system type segment in 2026, supported by widespread hospital deployment and higher placement values. Miniature & bone-mounted systems are anticipated to post the fastest growth because they require less operating room space and can reduce setup time. THINK Surgical received FDA 510(k) clearance for a miniature total knee system in 2023, highlighting regulatory progress in this category.

Hospitals will retain the largest end-user share due to stronger capital resources, established infrastructure, and higher reimbursement. Ambulatory surgical centers are expected to register the highest CAGR as knee replacement continues shifting to outpatient settings. Specialty orthopedic clinics also represent an important opportunity because concentrated procedure volumes can support volume-based placement agreements.

Regional Market Analysis

North America is projected to lead the global robotic knee arthroplasty market in 2026. The region benefits from high knee replacement volumes, a substantial installed base, established registry reporting, and ongoing site of care reform. In the U.S., movement toward outpatient and ambulatory procedures is increasing demand for compact systems and flexible commercial arrangements.

Asia-Pacific is expected to achieve the highest regional CAGR through 2036. Growth drivers include low robotic penetration relative to procedure volume, expanding domestic manufacturing in China and South Korea, lower-priced systems, and procurement initiatives that have reduced implant costs. China represents the largest regional opportunity, while Japan, South Korea, India, and Australia provide additional growth potential.

European adoption remains more evidence-driven, with hospital tenders emphasizing lifetime costs, clinical outcomes, and registry data. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are concentrated in private hospital networks and selected public referral centers, with Brazil and the Gulf states holding prominent positions.

Competitive Landscape

Orthopedic implant manufacturers lead the competitive landscape because robotic platforms help protect and expand linked implant revenue. Specialist robotics developers and lower-cost Asian manufacturers add competitive pressure, particularly in price-sensitive markets. Supplier differentiation increasingly depends on system footprint, setup time, clinical evidence, installed-base utilization, implant portfolio strength, and the ability to place equipment without an upfront capital purchase.

Zimmer Biomet completed its acquisition of Monogram Technologies on October 7, 2025, following FDA 510(k) clearance for Monogram's semi-autonomous knee system in March 2025. The transaction reflects the strategic value of owning robotic technology rather than relying on licensing arrangements.

Companies profiled in the report include Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Johnson & Johnson, THINK Surgical, Inc., CUREXO, Inc., Corin Group, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Beijing Tinavi Medical Technologies Co., Ltd., Longwood Valley MedTech Co., Ltd., and Naton Medical Group.

Strategic Value of the Report



Provides global robotic knee arthroplasty market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Assesses robotic penetration, procedure volumes, reimbursement, and site of care changes.

Identifies growth opportunities by offering, procedure type, system architecture, system type, end user, and geography.

Evaluates miniature, bone-mounted, handheld, imageless, semi-autonomous, and autonomous technologies.

Benchmarks competitors by installed base, utilization, placement model, and implant attachment. Supports product development, market entry, commercial strategy, partnerships, acquisitions, and investment decisions.

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