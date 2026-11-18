MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Robotic Tactile Sensors Market - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global robotic tactile sensors market was valued at USD 320.0 million in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 380 million in 2026. With a projected CAGR of 20.5% during 2026-2036, the market is expected to reach USD 2.45 billion by 2036. Growth is being supported by stricter robot safety requirements, expanding collaborative robot deployment, advances in dexterous and humanoid robots, and rising demand for reliable contact feedback in unstructured environments.

The report examines robot safety standards and validation, Regulation (EU) 2023/1230, product architecture, durability, serviceability, platform design-in, supplier positioning, and long-term growth opportunities. Market coverage includes fingertip and gripper pads, tactile hands, robot skin, link and bumper-mounted strips, and tool-mounted contact arrays using capacitive, piezoresistive, piezoelectric, optical, magnetic, and MEMS technologies. Safety-rated protective sensing is assessed separately from unrated perception sensing because certified products typically command premium pricing.

Safety Standards and Market Drivers

Material from Fraunhofer IFF published by the National Institute of Standards and Technology indicates that ISO/TS 15066 established permissible pressure and force limits across 29 body regions, differentiated clamping from impact, and prohibited impacts to the head and neck. According to the Association for Advancing Automation, the 2025 revision of ISO 10218 incorporated this content into the primary standard while introducing robot classes and validation test methods.

This shift from declared contact limits to demonstrated compliance is a major driver for robotic tactile sensors. Robot manufacturers must validate contact location, area, force, and duration rather than rely solely on joint torque estimates. Surface sensing provides direct measurement and can support closer, faster collaborative robot operation within approved limits, improving both safety performance and productivity.

Contact sensing is also gaining importance in grasping and manipulation. Once an object is partially obscured by a gripper, cameras may not reliably detect slip, deformation, alignment, or seating. Tactile data addresses these limitations, particularly in logistics, electronics assembly, food handling, healthcare, and other applications involving fragile, soft, variable, or unknown objects. Humanoid and dexterous robot developers are increasingly incorporating tactile sensing at the platform design stage, increasing sensor content per robot.

Regulatory and Technical Challenges

Regulation (EU) 2023/1230, applicable from 14 January 2027, is expected to reshape product development and conformity strategies. Third-party assessment becomes mandatory for safety components with machine learning-based behavior. Suppliers using trained models for safety-related tactile interpretation may therefore face additional certification requirements, while model retraining could constitute a change to an assessed product.

Specialist suppliers without established functional safety processes may face the greatest compliance burden. Durability is another significant adoption constraint because tactile surfaces are exposed to impact, abrasion, contamination, and repeated contact. When a safety case depends on a sensing surface, wear, replacement, and failure detection can trigger revalidation concerns.

Promising product architectures separate deterministic protective stopping from learned perception functions. This approach can simplify conformity assessment while preserving advanced capabilities for object recognition, grasp control, and slip prediction. Additional opportunities include field-replaceable tactile surfaces, automated integrity checks, combined normal and shear sensing, and rated and unrated channels operating from one sensing surface.

Segment Outlook



Sensing technology: Capacitive sensors are expected to hold the largest market share in 2026 due to their suitability for distributed arrays, curved surfaces, mature electronics, and cost efficiency at high element counts. Optical & vision-based tactile sensors are projected to record the highest CAGR because they can capture geometry, shear, and texture simultaneously. Adoption may be moderated by thickness, lighting requirements, and image-processing demands.

Form factor: Fingertip & gripper pads are expected to lead in 2026 because they can be integrated into existing grippers with limited redesign. Multi-finger tactile hands are forecast to grow the fastest as humanoid and dexterous robots require data from multiple contact points to manipulate unfamiliar objects.

Measurement capability: Normal force only sensing is expected to remain the largest segment in 2026, supported by protective stopping and basic grasp verification applications. Normal & shear force sensing is projected to achieve the highest CAGR because shear data enables earlier slip prediction and more precise control of grip force.

Functional role: Safety-rated protective sensing is expected to lead in 2026, reflecting validation requirements and premium pricing. Grasp control & manipulation is forecast to grow the fastest as robots move from structured production lines to mixed-item and unstructured handling environments.

Robot type: Collaborative robots are expected to represent the largest segment in 2026 because body-region contact limits directly affect their operation. Humanoid & dexterous robots are projected to grow at the highest CAGR, supported by platform-level integration and high sensing content per machine. End user: Automotive is expected to lead in 2026 due to extensive collaborative robot use, mature safety practices, and demand for touch-enabled insertion and assembly. Logistics & warehousing is forecast to grow the fastest as mixed-item picking increasingly depends on shear and slip sensing.

Regional Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global robotic tactile sensors market in 2026. The region's leadership reflects its concentration of robot manufacturing, electronics and semiconductor production, flexible electronics capabilities, and local sensor supply. Many platform design-in and sourcing decisions are also made within the region.

North America is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth is supported by humanoid and dexterous robot development, warehouse automation investment, and a strong base of specialist tactile sensing companies. Europe remains influential in setting global specifications through its robot safety framework, collaborative robot ecosystem, and early implementation of the EU machinery regulation. In the Rest of the World, adoption is expected to follow industrial automation investment in Brazil and the Gulf states, with demand often embedded in imported robots, grippers, and automation systems.

Competitive Landscape

Competition is shifting from standalone sensing performance toward functional safety credentials, conformity readiness, serviceability, and early platform design-in. Specialist tactile sensing companies are often strongest in optical, contact imaging, and shear technologies but may face greater exposure to regulatory reclassification when learned interpretation is involved. Industrial sensor and automation companies bring established safety expertise and conformity assessment relationships, while gripper manufacturers can integrate tactile capabilities into existing product portfolios.

Companies profiled include Tekscan, Inc., Pressure Profile Systems, Inc., Bota Systems AG, ATI Industrial Automation, Inc., OnRobot A/S, Robotiq Inc., SynTouch Inc., Contactile Pty Ltd, GelSight, Inc., XELA Robotics Co., Ltd., Touchence Inc., Wacoh-Tech Inc., Bosch Sensortec GmbH, TE Connectivity Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Weiss Robotics GmbH & Co. KG, Peratech Holdco Limited, and ForceN Inc.

Strategic Value of the Report



Provides global robotic tactile sensors market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Evaluates the effects of ISO 10218 revisions and body-region contact limits on collaborative robot validation.

Assesses the impact of Regulation (EU) 2023/1230 on machine learning-based tactile safety products.

Identifies growth opportunities across sensing technologies, form factors, measurement capabilities, robot types, applications, end users, and regions.

Examines durability, field replacement, integrity monitoring, and lifecycle cost considerations.

Benchmarks suppliers by product portfolio, functional safety capabilities, conformity readiness, and market position. Supports certification, product architecture, partnership, investment, market entry, and platform design-in decisions.

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