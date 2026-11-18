MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-powered innovation, portable testing, healthcare investment, partnerships, expansion, product launches, and M&A are driving faster diagnostics and wider access.

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031), Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East and Africa point of care (POC) diagnostics market is projected to reach US$ 3,524.0 million by 2031, up from US$ 1,670.9 million in 2024. According to the report, the market is expected to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3% from 2025 to 2031.

Market growth is being driven by the rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, including diabetes, cancer, HIV, and cardiovascular disorders. This increasing disease burden is strengthening demand for rapid, accurate, and accessible diagnostic technologies across South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the broader Middle East and Africa.

Government funding, public health programs, and investment in healthcare infrastructure are also supporting the expansion of POC diagnostics. These efforts are improving access to medical services in rural and underserved communities while encouraging the adoption of portable diagnostic devices. Greater awareness of early disease detection is further increasing the use of POC testing across healthcare facilities and home care settings.

Market Segmentation Insights



By product: The market includes Glucose Monitoring, Infectious Disease Testing, Cardio Metabolic Testing, Pregnancy and Fertility Testing, Coagulation Testing, Tumor Marker Testing, Cholesterol Testing, Urinalysis Testing, Hematology Testing, Thyroid Testing, and other products. Glucose Monitoring held the largest market share in 2024.

By glucose monitoring: The segment covers Blood Glucose Meters, Lancets, and Strips. Strips accounted for the largest share in 2024.

By infectious disease testing: The market includes HIV Testing, Influenza Testing, Respiratory Infection Testing, and other applications. Respiratory Infection Testing led the segment in 2024.

By cardio metabolic testing: The Cardiac Troponin (cTn) Test held the largest share in 2024.

By purchase mode: Prescription products accounted for a larger share than Over-the-Counter (OTC) products in 2024.

By sample type: Blood samples dominated the market in 2024. By end user: Healthcare Facilities represented the leading category, with Diagnostic Centers accounting for the largest share.

AI and Machine Learning Advancing POC Diagnostics

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) is improving the speed, accuracy, and personalization of POC diagnostics. AI-enhanced devices can support clinical decision-making, reduce human error, and expand diagnostic capabilities beyond conventional laboratory environments.

Abbott Laboratories has incorporated machine learning into the Freestyle Libre continuous glucose monitoring system to deliver personalized insights based on glucose trends. AI is also being integrated into rapid COVID-19 testing technologies, helping reduce processing times and support faster responses to infectious disease outbreaks. Partnerships focused on AI-based POC diagnostics are expected to accelerate product development and market adoption.

In April 2025, Unilabs Middle East introduced the Hologic GeniusT Digital Diagnostics System in the UAE. As the region's first AI-powered digital cytology technology, the system combines deep learning-based AI with advanced imaging to improve the speed and accuracy of cervical cancer diagnosis. The launch supports national healthcare objectives focused on early detection and reducing cervical cancer rates.

South Africa Market Outlook

South Africa held the largest regional market share in 2024. The country's growing cancer and diabetes burden continues to increase demand for accessible diagnostic services. The WHO reports more than 111,000 new cancer cases and nearly 65,000 cancer-related deaths annually. Approximately 4.2 million people in South Africa were living with diabetes as of 2021, with urbanization and lifestyle changes contributing to rising incidence.

The National Health Insurance (NHI) initiative is expected to strengthen access to healthcare services at the point of care through public and accredited private facilities. This policy environment, combined with expanding diagnostic infrastructure, supports continued POC diagnostics market growth in South Africa.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies operating in the Middle East and Africa POC diagnostics market include Siemens AG, Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, bioMerieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, QIAGEN NV, Nova Biomedical Corporation, Polymer Technology Systems, Inc., and Danaher Corp. These companies are investing in product innovation, geographic expansion, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market positions and broaden access to advanced diagnostic solutions.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Guidance

1.2 Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Secondary Research

3.2 Primary Research

3.2.1 Hypothesis formulation:

3.2.2 Macroeconomic factor analysis:

3.2.3 Developing base number:

3.2.4 Data Triangulation:

3.2.5 Country-level data:

4. Point of Care Diagnostics Market Landscape

4.1 PEST Analysis

5. Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Market Restraints

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.4 Future Trends

5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:

6. Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

6.1 Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2024 - 2031

6.2 Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market Forecast and Analysis

7. Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market Revenue Analysis - by Product

7.1 Glucose Monitoring

7.1.1 Overview

7.1.2 Glucose Monitoring: Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.2 Infectious Disease Testing

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Infectious Disease Testing: Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.3 Cardio metabolic Testing

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Cardio metabolic Testing: Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.4 Pregnancy and Fertility Testing

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Pregnancy And Fertility Testing: Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.5 Coagulation Testing

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Coagulation Testing: Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.6 Tumor or Cancer Marker Testing

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Tumor or Cancer Marker Testing: Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.7 Cholesterol Testing

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Cholesterol Testing: Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.8 Urinalysis Testing

7.8.1 Overview

7.8.2 Urinalysis Testing: Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.9 Hematology Testing

7.9.1 Overview

7.9.2 Hematology Testing: Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.10 Thyroid Testing

7.10.1 Overview

7.10.2 Thyroid Testing: Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.11 Others

7.11.1 Overview

7.11.2 Others: Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8. Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market Revenue Analysis - by Glucose Monitoring

8.1 Blood Glucose Meter

8.1.1 Overview

8.1.2 Blood Glucose Meter: Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.2 Lancet

8.2.1 Overview

8.2.2 Lancet: Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.3 Strips

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Strips: Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9. Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market Revenue Analysis - by Infectious Disease Testing

9.1 HIV Testing

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.2 HIV Testing: Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.2 Influenza Testing

9.2.1 Overview

9.2.2 Influenza Testing: Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.3 Sexually Transmitted Diseases Testing

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Sexually Transmitted Diseases Testing: Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.4 Hepatitis C Virus Testing

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Hepatitis C Virus Testing: Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.5 Tropical Diseases Testing

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Tropical Diseases Testing: Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.6 Respiratory Infection Testing

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Respiratory Infection Testing: Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.7 Hospital Acquired Infections

9.7.1 Overview

9.7.2 Hospital Acquired Infections: Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.8 Others

9.8.1 Overview

9.8.2 Others: Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10. Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market Revenue Analysis - by Cardio Metabolic Testing

10.1 Cardiac Troponin (cTn) Test

10.1.1 Overview

10.1.2 Cardiac Troponin (cTn) Test: Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.2 Myoglobin Test

10.2.1 Overview

10.2.2 Myoglobin Test: Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.3 Others

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Others: Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11. Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market Revenue Analysis - by Purchase Mode

11.1 OTC

11.1.1 Overview

11.1.2 OTC: Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.2 Prescription

11.2.1 Overview

11.2.2 Prescription: Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

12. Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market Revenue Analysis - by Sample

12.1 Blood

12.1.1 Overview

12.1.2 Blood: Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

12.2 Urine

12.2.1 Overview

12.2.2 Urine: Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

12.3 Others

12.3.1 Overview

12.3.2 Others: Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

13. Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market Revenue Analysis - by End User

13.1 Healthcare Facilities

13.1.1 Overview

13.1.2 Healthcare Facilities: Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

13.2 Homecare

13.2.1 Overview

13.2.2 Homecare: Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

13.3 Others

13.3.1 Overview

13.3.2 Others: Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

14. Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market Revenue Analysis - by Healthcare Facilities

14.1 Hospitals and Clinics

14.1.1 Overview

14.1.2 Hospitals and Clinics: Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

14.2 Diagnostic Centers

14.2.1 Overview

14.2.2 Diagnostic Centers: Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

14.3 Others

14.3.1 Overview

14.3.2 Others: Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

15. Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Country Analysis

15.1 Middle East & Africa

15.1.1 Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market Revenue and Forecast and Analysis - by Country

15.1.2.2 South Africa: Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

15.1.2.2.1 South Africa: Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Product

15.1.2.2.2 South Africa: Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Glucose Monitoring

15.1.2.2.3 South Africa: Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Infectious Disease Testing

15.1.2.2.4 South Africa: Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Cardio Metabolic Testing

15.1.2.2.5 South Africa: Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Purchase Mode

15.1.2.2.6 South Africa: Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Sample

15.1.2.2.7 South Africa: Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by End User

15.1.2.2.8 South Africa: Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Healthcare Facilities

15.2.3.3 Saudi Arabia: Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

15.2.3.3.1 Saudi Arabia: Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Product

15.2.3.3.2 Saudi Arabia: Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Glucose Monitoring

15.2.3.3.3 Saudi Arabia: Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Infectious Disease Testing

15.2.3.3.4 Saudi Arabia: Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Cardio Metabolic Testing

15.2.3.3.5 Saudi Arabia: Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Purchase Mode

15.2.3.3.6 Saudi Arabia: Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Sample

15.2.3.3.7 Saudi Arabia: Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by End User

15.2.3.3.8 Saudi Arabia: Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Healthcare Facilities

15.3.4.4 United Arab Emirates: Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

15.3.4.4.1 United Arab Emirates: Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Product

15.3.4.4.2 United Arab Emirates: Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Glucose Monitoring

15.3.4.4.3 United Arab Emirates: Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Infectious Disease Testing

15.3.4.4.4 United Arab Emirates: Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Cardio Metabolic Testing

15.3.4.4.5 United Arab Emirates: Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Purchase Mode

15.3.4.4.6 United Arab Emirates: Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Sample

15.3.4.4.7 United Arab Emirates: Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by End User

15.3.4.4.8 United Arab Emirates: Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Healthcare Facilities

15.4.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa: Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

15.4.5.5.1 Rest of Middle East & Africa: Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Product

15.4.5.5.2 Rest of Middle East & Africa: Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Glucose Monitoring

15.4.5.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa: Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Infectious Disease Testing

15.4.5.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa: Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Cardio Metabolic Testing

15.4.5.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa: Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Purchase Mode

15.4.5.5.6 Rest of Middle East & Africa: Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Sample

15.4.5.5.7 Rest of Middle East & Africa: Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by End User

15.4.5.5.8 Rest of Middle East & Africa: Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Healthcare Facilities

17 Industry Landscape

17.1 Overview

17.2 New Product Development

17.3 Merger and Acquisition

17.4 Other Strategic Developments

18 COMPANY PROFILES

18.1 Siemens AG

18.1.1 Key Facts

18.1.2 Business Description

18.1.3 Products and Services

18.1.4 Financial Overview

18.1.5 SWOT Analysis

18.1.6 Key Developments

18.2 Abbott Laboratories

18.2.1 Key Facts

18.2.2 Business Description

18.2.3 Products and Services

18.2.4 Financial Overview

18.2.5 SWOT Analysis

18.2.6 Key Developments

18.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

18.3.1 Key Facts

18.3.2 Business Description

18.3.3 Products and Services

18.3.4 Financial Overview

18.3.5 SWOT Analysis

18.3.6 Key Developments

18.4 bioMerieux SA

18.4.1 Key Facts

18.4.2 Business Description

18.4.3 Products and Services

18.4.4 Financial Overview

18.4.5 SWOT Analysis

18.4.6 Key Developments

18.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc

18.5.1 Key Facts

18.5.2 Business Description

18.5.3 Products and Services

18.5.4 Financial Overview

18.5.5 SWOT Analysis

18.5.6 Key Developments

18.6 QIAGEN NV

18.6.1 Key Facts

18.6.2 Business Description

18.6.3 Products and Services

18.6.4 Financial Overview

18.6.5 SWOT Analysis

18.6.6 Key Developments

18.7 Nova Biomedical Corporation

18.7.1 Key Facts

18.7.2 Business Description

18.7.3 Products and Services

18.7.4 Financial Overview

18.7.5 SWOT Analysis

18.7.6 Key Developments

18.8 Polymer Technology Systems, Inc. (PTS)

18.8.1 Key Facts

18.8.2 Business Description

18.8.3 Products and Services

18.8.4 Financial Overview

18.8.5 SWOT Analysis

18.8.6 Key Developments

18.9 Danaher Corp

18.9.1 Key Facts

18.9.2 Business Description

18.9.3 Products and Services

18.9.4 Financial Overview

18.9.5 SWOT Analysis

18.9.6 Key Developments

19. Appendix

19.1 About the Analyst

List of Tables [43]

List of Figures [54]

Companies

The List of Companies - Middle East & Africa Point of Care Diagnostics Market

Siemens AG

Abbott Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

bioMerieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc

QIAGEN NV

Nova Biomedical Corporation

Polymer Technology Systems, Inc. (PTS)

Danaher Corp

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