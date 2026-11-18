MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "IoT Antenna Market Size, Share, and Trends - Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global IoT antenna market was valued at USD 2.61 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 2.91 billion in 2026. It is projected to grow to USD 8.54 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 11.4% during 2026-2036. The report assesses antenna design technologies, performance trade-offs, antenna content per device, connectivity and band roadmaps, certification requirements, supply chain conditions, pricing, competition, and emerging growth opportunities.

Market expansion is being supported by rising antenna content in connected IoT and M2M devices. Many products now require separate antenna elements for cellular connectivity, positioning, and short-range communications, as well as secondary cellular elements for diversity. The transition from 2G and 3G networks to NB-IoT and LTE-M is also driving the redesign and replacement of meters, alarms, telematics units, trackers, and monitoring equipment.

Satellite connectivity represents another major growth catalyst. 3GPP began normative work on non-terrestrial networks in December 2019 under Release 17 and extended related development through Releases 18, 19, and 20. In September 2025, the Global Mobile Suppliers Association reported 170 publicly announced partnerships between mobile and satellite operators across 80 countries and territories, with 34 operators in 25 markets having launched commercial services.

Market Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities

Demand is increasing as connected devices incorporate more radio interfaces and broader band coverage. Asset tracking, smart metering, industrial automation, automotive telematics, and remote monitoring applications often operate in metal enclosures, underground locations, vehicles, and other challenging environments that require optimized antenna performance. TE Connectivity reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 net sales of USD 5.16 billion, up 14%, alongside record orders of USD 5.7 billion, up 27%, highlighting strong connectivity component demand.

Market constraints include limited space, expanding frequency requirements, and the difficulty of supporting long-wavelength sub-1 GHz bands in increasingly compact products. Antenna performance also depends on the device ground plane, enclosure, and nearby components, increasing the need for applications engineering and customer-specific testing. Commodity single-band chip and FPC antennas face substantial pricing pressure, while ceramics, substrates, copper, cable, tooling, tariffs, and input cost volatility create additional supply risks.

High-growth opportunities include satellite-capable antennas for terrestrial device platforms, multi-band GNSS antennas for precision agriculture, machine guidance, drones, and automated vehicles, and certification-ready components supported by reference designs and measured performance data. Additional opportunities are emerging in industrial private networks, 6 GHz Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi 7, and combination antennas integrating cellular, positioning, satellite, and short-range functions.

Segment Outlook



Antenna type: Embedded antennas are expected to hold the largest market share in 2026, supported by demand from smart home, metering, wearable, consumer, and tracking devices. Combination antennas are projected to record the highest CAGR as manufacturers integrate multiple radios into limited device space.

Technology: Cellular antennas are expected to lead the market in 2026 due to their use in meters, trackers, telematics systems, and industrial sensors. Satellite & non-terrestrial networks are projected to grow fastest, supported by IoT-NTN standards and commercial direct-to-device services. Multi-band GNSS adoption is also increasing across precision positioning applications.

Frequency band: The 1-3 GHz segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2026 because it includes major cellular bands, GNSS signals, and 2.4 GHz short-range communications. Above 6 GHz is forecast to grow at the highest CAGR, driven by Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi 7, millimeter wave industrial links, and Ka and Ku satellite bands. Application: Smart metering & utilities is expected to lead in 2026, reflecting large electricity, gas, water, and heat meter deployments. Asset tracking & logistics is forecast to grow fastest as devices combine cellular, positioning, short-range, and satellite connectivity while maintaining multi-year battery performance.

Regional IoT Antenna Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share in 2026 due to its concentration of connected device, module, and consumer electronics manufacturing. China, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, and Southeast Asia remain central to global production, while smart metering and smart city programs in China and India support regional demand.

North America maintains a significant position through fleet management, asset tracking, utility, factory automation, and early satellite direct-to-device adoption. Europe benefits from smart metering mandates, automotive and industrial demand, and the application of cybersecurity requirements under the EU's Delegated Regulation 2022/30 from August 1, 2025.

The Middle East & Africa is projected to register the highest regional CAGR during 2026-2036. Growth is supported by smart city and utility programs in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, infrastructure monitoring, and satellite-enabled IoT deployments in areas with limited terrestrial coverage. Latin America is expected to expand steadily through utility upgrades, agricultural monitoring, and fleet telematics in Brazil and Mexico.

Competitive Landscape

The IoT antenna market remains fragmented. Large connectivity and passive component companies compete in high-volume products, antenna specialists differentiate through custom engineering and applications support, and regional manufacturers focus on price-sensitive categories. Purchasing decisions increasingly emphasize in-device radiated performance, band coverage, size, certification support, test data, engineering requirements, and supply reliability.

Leading companies profiled in the report include TE Connectivity plc, Amphenol Corporation, Molex, LLC, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Taoglas Group Holdings Limited, Kyocera AVX Components Corporation, Yageo Corporation, Abracon LLC, Antenova Limited, Ignion S.L., Johanson Technology, Inc., Ezurio, 2J Antennas s.r.o., Mobile Mark, Inc., Panorama Antennas Ltd., Unictron Technologies Corporation, and Siglink Technology Co., Ltd.

The report supports antenna manufacturers, module vendors, device OEMs, investors, and other stakeholders with market forecasts, segment analysis, supplier benchmarking, connectivity roadmaps, and insights for product planning, design-in strategy, partnerships, investment, and market entry.

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