MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa Attorney Katherine Kiziah, a Member of the Plaintiffs' Steering Committee, Calls Decisions a Significant Step Forward for Women Seeking Accountability

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recent federal court rulings allowing key scientific experts to testify in litigation involving chemical hair relaxers and reproductive cancers represent a significant victory for thousands of women seeking to hold product manufacturers accountable, according to attorneys at Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa (RDCY).

Katherine Kiziah, an attorney at RDCY and a member of the Plaintiffs' Steering Committee in the federal multidistrict litigation (MDL), says the decisions mark an important turning point in cases involving allegations that prolonged use of chemical hair relaxers contributed to uterine and ovarian cancers.

The litigation, formally known as In re: Hair Relaxer Marketing, Sales Practices, and Products Liability Litigation (MDL No. 3060), is being coordinated in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois before Judge Mary M. Rowland. As of early November, approximately 12,743 cases were pending in the federal proceedings.

In rulings issued October 22 and November 12, Judge Rowland rejected significant challenges brought by manufacturers seeking to exclude plaintiffs' scientific testimony concerning the potential relationship between chemical hair relaxers and reproductive cancers.

While the court excluded certain experts or limited portions of their proposed testimony, it permitted the majority of the experts addressed in those rulings to testify, including specialists in epidemiology, toxicology, gynecologic oncology, and other scientific disciplines.

“This is an enormous step forward for the women and families who have been waiting for their cases to be heard,” said Kiziah.“The manufacturers sought to keep critical scientific evidence away from juries. These rulings mean that much of that evidence can now be presented and evaluated in court. For our clients, and for the thousands of women pursuing these claims across the country, that matters tremendously.”

The rulings concern what lawyers refer to as general causation, the scientific question of whether exposure to chemical hair relaxers is capable of causing the cancers alleged in the litigation. General causation is distinct from determining whether a particular product caused an individual plaintiff's illness.

The court's decisions do not establish that chemical hair relaxers cause cancer, nor do they determine liability in any individual case. They do, however, allow substantial portions of the plaintiffs' scientific case to proceed toward trial.

The litigation follows growing scientific scrutiny of chemical hair straightening products, including a 2022 study published by researchers associated with the National Institutes of Health that identified an association between frequent use of hair straightening products and increased uterine cancer risk. Researchers have continued examining the potential health consequences of exposure to chemicals found in certain products, including substances that may interfere with the body's endocrine system.

The lawsuits allege that manufacturers failed to adequately warn consumers about potential health risks associated with their products. Many of the products involved were marketed extensively to Black women, raising additional concerns about the long-term exposure of consumers who began using chemical relaxers at young ages.

“Many of these women used these products for years, even beginning in childhood as chemical hair relaxer companies marketed and sold relaxers for girls as young as 5 years old, without knowing about the potential risks that are now being examined in this litigation,” Kiziah said.“They deserve the opportunity to present their evidence, have their individual circumstances considered, and seek accountability where the facts and the law support it. These recent decisions bring us closer to that opportunity.”

The federal rulings come amid other significant developments in hair relaxer litigation around the country.

On November 16, Reuters reported that four women who alleged that chemical hair relaxers contributed to their gynecologic cancers reached confidential settlements with L'Oréal USA and other manufacturers during the first trial involving these claims in Illinois state court. Jury selection in those cases had begun November 9.

Those settlements resolve the individual claims involved and do not constitute a global settlement of the federal MDL or other pending cases.

Meanwhile, the federal litigation continues moving toward its first scheduled bellwether trial on September 7, 2027. Bellwether trials are selected cases intended to help the parties assess how evidence and legal arguments may be received by juries. Their outcomes can influence the direction of broader litigation, although they do not automatically determine the results of other cases.

“There is still considerable work ahead, and these cases involve complicated scientific and legal questions,” Kiziah said.“But the recent rulings are meaningful. They demonstrate that the plaintiffs' scientific evidence deserves to be heard, rather than excluded before a jury has the opportunity to consider it. Our focus remains on pursuing these cases carefully, thoroughly, and with the determination that the women we represent deserve.”

Manufacturers, including L'Oréal, have disputed allegations that their products cause the cancers claimed by plaintiffs and maintain that their products are safe.

RDCY continues to monitor developments in the federal MDL and related litigation as the cases advance through discovery, expert proceedings, and trial preparation.

About Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa

Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa is a leading Florida law firm dedicated to advocating for victims of mass torts, medical malpractice and corporate negligence. With a track record of holding powerful institutions accountable, the firm fights for justice on behalf of individuals and families affected by preventable harm.

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