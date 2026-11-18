Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Blood Group Typing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Techniques, Test Type, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global blood group typing market was valued at USD 2.31 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 5.59 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 11.99% from 2026 to 2033. Rising transfusion requirements, technological advancements in blood compatibility testing, and stricter transfusion safety standards are expected to support sustained market growth.

The increasing prevalence of anemia, cancer, thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and other hematological disorders is generating significant demand for blood group typing products and services. Patients with these conditions may require repeated transfusions, making accurate ABO and Rh typing essential for compatibility and the prevention of adverse transfusion reactions. According to a World Health Organization report published in 2025, anemia affects nearly 30% of women of reproductive age and approximately 40% of children under five worldwide. This substantial patient population is contributing to higher demand for reliable blood typing and antibody screening.

Clinical Procedures and Emergency Care Drive Demand

Growth in surgical procedures, organ transplantation, and trauma care is also strengthening the blood group typing market. World Health Organization data published in December 2023 indicates that approximately 1.2 million people die annually in road traffic accidents, while many others sustain non-fatal injuries that may require emergency transfusions. In addition, a PubMed article published in 2026 reported that 173,727 solid organ transplants were performed globally in 2024, based on data from the Global Observatory on Donation and Transplantation, an initiative of the WHO.

These procedures depend on precise ABO and Rh typing, antibody screening, antigen typing, and cross-matching tests to improve patient safety. Continued expansion of surgical capacity and emergency care services is therefore expected to increase adoption of blood group typing solutions across hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, blood banks, and transplant centers.

Blood Donation Programs and Technology Advancements

Expanding blood donation programs are creating additional opportunities for market participants. Statistics published by the World Health Organization in May 2025 show that more than 118.5 million blood donations are collected worldwide each year. Every donated unit requires blood grouping and screening before clinical use, supporting recurring demand for consumables, instruments, testing platforms, and related services.

Advancements in molecular and automated typing technologies are improving accuracy, laboratory efficiency, and turnaround time. PCR-based genotyping, microarray platforms, assay-based techniques, and massively parallel sequencing are increasingly being integrated into blood compatibility workflows. Blood group typing is also gaining importance in prenatal testing for hemolytic disease of the newborn (HDN). However, stringent product approval requirements and differences among regional regulatory frameworks may delay commercialization and market entry.

Report Segmentation

The report analyzes revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and evaluates industry trends across market sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. Market segmentation includes:



Product: Consumables, instruments, and services

Techniques: PCR-based and microarray techniques, assay-based techniques, massively parallel sequencing techniques, and other techniques

Test type: Antibody screening, HLA typing, cross-matching tests, ABO blood tests, and antigen typing Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Country-level coverage includes the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait.

Strategic Value of the Report



Comprehensive blood group typing market analysis across key products, techniques, test types, regions, and countries

Revenue estimates and forecasts designed to support market assessment and strategic planning

Evaluation of major growth drivers, emerging technologies, regulatory considerations, and future trends

Competitive landscape analysis covering the market presence and strategies of leading participants

Identification of growth opportunities and potential revenue streams across established and developing markets

Actionable market intelligence to guide investments, product development, commercialization, and business expansion Coverage of product innovations and competitive developments affecting the blood group typing industry

The report provides decision-makers with structured insights into transfusion demand, diagnostic innovation, regional opportunities, and competitive dynamics. Its findings can help healthcare companies, laboratory technology providers, investors, and other stakeholders assess market potential and develop informed growth strategies through 2033.

Key Attributes

