Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Blast Freezer Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type, Capacity, Distribution Channel, Application, End Use, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global blast freezer market was valued at an estimated USD 2.66 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 6.43 billion by 2033, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 11.0% from 2026 to 2033. Rising demand for food safety, quality preservation, efficient cold storage, and longer product shelf life is expected to support market growth across food processing, distribution, retail, and foodservice operations.

Growing consumption of frozen and convenience foods is a major driver of blast freezer demand. Busy consumer lifestyles are increasing purchases of frozen meals, ready-to-eat products, canned foods, and snacks that require minimal preparation. In response, food manufacturers are expanding production of high-quality, easy-to-prepare products that retain freshness and meet stringent safety standards. Blast freezing equipment enables manufacturers to protect product quality while supporting higher production volumes and more efficient supply chains.

Automation and digital temperature-monitoring technologies are also transforming the blast freezer market. These solutions improve freezing precision, limit manual intervention, strengthen regulatory compliance, and increase operational efficiency. In July 2025, software company Ndustrial introduced ColdOS Sense, a temperature-monitoring solution designed for cold storage and frozen food facilities. Using real-time analytics, the platform provides continuous temperature visibility across warehouses, accelerates issue identification, supports energy optimization, and reduces operating costs.

Investment in cold chain infrastructure represents another significant market opportunity. Governments and private organizations are developing large-scale cold storage and blast freezing facilities to reduce food spoilage, stabilize supply, support agricultural producers, and improve distribution. In January 2026, the Department of Agriculture announced the development of a USD 9 million (PHP 500 million) cold storage facility featuring refrigerated warehouses, a blast freezer, processing and packing areas, and a solar power system. The project is designed to accommodate substantial volumes of meat and vegetables while improving energy efficiency. An additional USD 9 million (PHP 500 million) is planned for a food hub intended to expand trading, distribution, and export opportunities for farmers and fishers.

Market segmentation covered in the report

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue forecasts and analyzes industry trends across key sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. Market coverage includes:



Type: Cabinet Freezers, Fluidized Bed (IQF) Blast Freezers, Tunnel Blast Freezers, Spiral Blast Freezers, and Cryogenic Blast Freezers.

Capacity: Small Capacity (Below 100 kg/batch), Medium Capacity (100-500 kg/batch), and Large Capacity (Above 500 kg/batch).

Distribution channel: Direct Sales, Distributors, and Online / E-commerce.

Application: Bakery, Dairy, Fruits and Vegetables, Meat Processing, Ready Meals, Seafoods, and other applications.

End use: Cold Storage Facilities, Food Processing Plants, Foodservice Operations, Retail & Supermarkets, and other end users. Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Country-level analysis includes the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, KSA, UAE, and South Africa. This geographic coverage helps organizations assess regional demand, infrastructure investment, market expansion potential, and emerging opportunities within the global blast freezer industry.

Strategic value of the report



Detailed analysis of major blast freezer market segments and regional performance.

Assessment of the competitive landscape and market presence of key participants.

Evaluation of growth drivers, technology developments, and future industry trends.

Revenue forecasts to support market assessment, investment planning, and decision-making.

Actionable insights for identifying growth opportunities and potential revenue streams. Analysis of competition strategies, market shares, and product innovation.

The report supports manufacturers, cold storage operators, food processors, distributors, investors, and other stakeholders seeking to understand market dynamics, evaluate expansion opportunities, and develop informed strategies within the evolving blast freezer market.

Key Attributes:

