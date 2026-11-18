Ottawa, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





The global pharmaceutical market is valued at USD 1.88 trillion in 2026, up from USD 1.77 trillion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 3.20 trillion by 2035 at a CAGR of 6.10%. The U.S. market is expected to grow from USD 552.72 billion in 2026 to about USD 963.52 billion by 2035.







Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Growth is concentrated in a few therapy areas. Obesity is the fastest-growing disease area, oncology is the largest with 19% of revenue, and immunology continues to expand. Company results show the same pattern: Eli Lilly's third-quarter 2026 revenue rose 39% to USD 24.4 billion on the strength of Mounjaro and Zepbound, AstraZeneca's oncology sales grew 16% in the first nine months, and Roche's pharmaceuticals division grew 7% at constant exchange rates.

Policy is reshaping the industry at the same time. On April 2, 2026, the U.S. imposed Section 232 tariffs of up to 100% on imported patented drugs, with a 0% rate through January 2029 for companies that sign most-favored-nation (MFN) pricing agreements and commit to U.S. manufacturing. The administration links about USD 400 billion of U.S. manufacturing commitments to the policy. For drugmakers, generic producers, CDMOs, distributors, payers and investors, pricing, location of production and pipeline renewal are now the central strategic questions.

Full report:

Request a sample:







Figure 1: Pharmaceutical Market Snapshot

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

The market grows steadily rather than explosively because strong growth in new medicines is partly offset by patent expiries, generic and biosimilar competition, and price controls. Net growth therefore depends on how quickly companies replace older revenue with new launches.

Segment Intelligence: Dominant and Fastest-Growing Segments

2026 values apply the published 2025 shares to the 2026 market size of USD 1.88 trillion and are modeled estimates.

Pharmaceutical Market: Key Segments

Segment 2025 Share 2026 Value (modeled) Growth Signal Prescription drugs 87 % About USD 1,636 billion Largest type; OTC grows fastest Branded products 87 % About USD 1,636 billion Largest; generics grow fastest Conventional small molecules 55 % About USD 1,034 billion Largest; biologics and biosimilars grow fastest Cancer (disease area) 19 % About USD 357 billion Largest disease area; obesity grows fastest Oral (route) 58 % About USD 1,090 billion Largest route; parenteral grows significantly Adults (age group) 64 % About USD 1,203 billion Largest; geriatric grows fastest

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Molecule and disease. Small molecules still account for 55% of revenue, but biologics and biosimilars grow fastest. Cancer is the largest disease area, while obesity is the fastest-growing, driven by GLP-1 medicines.

Channel. Hospital pharmacies are the largest channel, and retail pharmacies grow fastest as more specialty and chronic-care drugs move into community settings.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Regional and Country Analysis

Pharmaceutical Market by Region

Region Position Key Facts Growth Signal North America Largest, 42% (2025) U.S. USD 552.72B (2026) → about USD 963.52B (2035) Tariffs and MFN pricing reshape supply Europe Major market and producer Home to Roche, Novartis, Sanofi, GSK, Novo Nordisk Exports to the U.S. affected by tariffs Asia Pacific Fastest-growing China and India manufacturing; Japan innovation Rising access and local innovation Latin America and MEA Emerging Brazil, Mexico, Gulf states Expanding coverage

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

North America. The U.S. is the largest and most profitable market. The April 2026 Section 232 proclamation applies tariffs of up to 100% on imported patented drugs and ingredients, while companies that sign MFN pricing agreements and onshore production qualify for a 0% rate through January 20, 2029. Tariffs took effect on July 31, 2026, for 17 large manufacturers, and nine more companies, including Sun Pharma, Teva, CSL, Astellas and BeOne Medicines, signed MFN agreements on August 31, 2026, with USD 19.6 billion of U.S. manufacturing commitments.

Europe. Europe is both a major market and the largest exporter of medicines to the U.S. Roche reported nine-month 2026 pharmaceuticals sales of CHF 36.2 billion, up 7% at constant exchange rates, with Xolair, Hemlibra, Ocrevus, Phesgo and Vabysmo together growing 12%.

Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region. China is a major source of new drug candidates licensed by Western companies, India is the largest supplier of generic medicines, and Japan's Daiichi Sankyo and Takeda are major innovators.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

What Is Changing in the Industry







Figure 2: Policy and Company Milestones Reshaping Pharma, 2025–2026

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

U.S. pricing and tariffs are now linked. Thirteen drugmakers signed MFN pricing deals in late 2025, and the April 2026 tariff proclamation made such deals, combined with U.S. manufacturing commitments, the route to a 0% tariff. Pfizer says its agreements lock in a 0% tariff into early 2029.

What it indicates: Lower U.S. net prices and higher U.S. manufacturing investment will reshape margins and supply chains through the end of the decade.

Obesity and oncology are driving industry growth. Lilly's Mounjaro reached USD 10.7 billion and Zepbound USD 5.4 billion in the third quarter of 2026. AstraZeneca's oncology revenue reached USD 21.9 billion in the first nine months, 47% of its total.

What it indicates: Companies with leading positions in GLP-1 medicines and cancer therapies are growing far faster than the market.

Older franchises are under pressure. Pfizer's third-quarter revenue was flat at USD 16.6 billion as COVID-19 products declined, although non-COVID products grew 7% and launched and acquired products grew 32%. Roche continues to offset biosimilar erosion with newer medicines.

What it indicates: Replacing revenue lost to patent expiries and falling COVID demand is the central challenge for many large drugmakers.

Deals are refilling pipelines. GSK agreed to buy Nuvalent for USD 10.6 billion, Pfizer signed a collaboration with Innovent worth up to USD 10.5 billion, and Sun Pharma agreed to acquire Organon for USD 11.75 billion in 2026.

What it indicates: M&A and licensing, especially of Chinese assets, will remain a major source of growth.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Key Market Drivers