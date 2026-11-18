Introducing Copilot in akoyaGO: practical AI built for foundation work.

AI-assisted tools built on Microsoft Dynamics 365 help foundation staff work with the information they already manage, with people making every decision.

BLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The promise of AI for foundations isn't that technology will suddenly make difficult decisions simple.Foundation work is inherently human. It depends on relationships, trust, experience, community knowledge and judgment. Copilot is designed to support that work by making the information surrounding those decisions easier to access and understand.When Copilot can shorten the time staff spend digging through records, constructing filters, reviewing histories or organizing information, it gives them something more valuable than another technology feature: time and context.When that support is available inside the system foundations already use to manage their work, AI becomes less about chasing the latest technology trend and more about solving practical problems.That's where Copilot in akoyaGO begins: helping foundation professionals spend less time navigating information and more time putting it to work.For foundations and grantmakers, the most valuable use of AI likely isn't replacing existing processes. Instead, it is making the information, workflows and relationships they already manage easier to understand and act on.Because akoyaGO is built on Microsoft Dynamics 365, Copilot capabilities can work alongside the information foundation staff already use every day. Rather than asking users to move information into a separate AI tool or learn an entirely new system, Copilot brings AI-assisted functionality into the environment where their work is already happening.Instead of replacing the expertise of foundation staff, Copilot is designed to make it easier to work with the information they already have by summarizing lengthy histories, translating everyday questions into filters, visualizing data and assisting with repetitive data entry.Individually, these may sound like small efficiencies. Across an organization, however, they can add up to something much more valuable: less time navigating systems and more time understanding information, building relationships and advancing the foundation's mission.Copilot suggests. People decide.Perhaps the most important thing to understand about Copilot in akoyaGO is what the word copilot actually implies: it is there to assist the person doing the work, not replace them.Copilot can organize information, identify trends, suggest values, interpret a natural-language request or help visualize data. The person using akoyaGO still reviews that information and determines what to do with it.Decisions about grants, payments, relationships and community needs require context and judgment that extend well beyond what an AI tool can provide. That principle should remain at the center of how AI is used in foundation work.For foundations, adopting AI isn't only about what technology can do. It's also about how organizational data is protected when AI is being used.An important advantage of akoyaGO's solution being built on Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Dataverse is that Copilot operates within Microsoft's broader enterprise security, privacy and compliance framework.Existing organizational controls continue to matter as well. Copilot respects a user's identity and permissions and can inherit controls such as sensitivity labels, retention policies, auditing and administrator settings. In practical terms, Copilot does not give someone access to organizational information simply because AI is involved. The access available to a user is still governed by the organization's Microsoft environment and permissions.For foundations working with sensitive information about donors, grantees, applicants, funds and community partners, that distinction is significant. AI can assist people in working with organizational information without turning that information into training data for the underlying AI models.For additional detail about these protections, review Microsoft's guidance on Data, Privacy, and Security for Microsoft Copilot and Enterprise Data Protection in Microsoft Copilot and Microsoft Copilot Chat.

Ameliea Dulaney

akoyaGO, Inc.

+1 612-767-6701

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Microsoft Copilot Studio Brings Practical AI to Foundation Work in akoyaGO News Provided By akoyaGO, Inc. November 18, 2026, 15:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Technology



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