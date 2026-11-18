MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Microsoft Teams-native contact centre improves call reliability and routing for Kleurrijk Wonen's 25 agents, supporting more than 9,900 tenant calls each month

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Luware, a leading provider of Microsoft-native customer service solutions, has helped Dutch housing corporation Kleurrijk Wonen reduce dropped calls by 15% after deploying Luware Nimbus, its Microsoft Teams-native contact centre platform. The solution supports 25 contact centre agents who manage more than 9,900 tenant calls each month.Managing more than 15,000 homes across the central Netherlands, Kleurrijk Wonen relies on effective communication to support residents with everything, from housing enquiries to maintenance requests. Its previous cloud telephony platform suffered from unstable connections, poor audio quality and limited routing capabilities, meaning callers could be disconnected or transferred to the wrong department.To overcome these challenges, Kleurrijk Wonen implemented Luware Nimbus, Luware's Microsoft Teams-native contact centre solution, in partnership with All Connect Solutions. By bringing previously disconnected communications tools into a single Microsoft Teams environment, the platform has simplified everyday workflows, reduced administrative complexity and enabled staff to spend more time supporting residents. It also combines intelligent call routing, real-time visibility and reporting capabilities to help the organisation manage tenant enquiries more effectively.Since adopting the solution, Kleurrijk Wonen has experienced fewer callbacks and misrouted transfers. With better visibility into colleague availability and call queues, its agents can handle enquiries more efficiently, helping residents reach the right person without being passed between departments."When people contact their housing provider, it's usually because they need help with something that matters to them", said Bart Emonds, Benelux Business Lead at Luware. "They don't care about the technology behind the call; they just want to reach someone who can help. Our work with Kleurrijk shows that getting the basics right can make a real difference, not just for residents, but for the people supporting them every day."Patrick Veld, Business Information Manager and Digicoach at Kleurrijk Wonen, said: "Because Luware Nimbus works directly within Microsoft Teams, where our people already work every day, there was almost nothing new to learn. Our agents can now see which colleagues are available and direct calls to the right person, rather than passing residents between departments. That means less time dealing with misrouted calls and more time helping residents with their enquiries."Looking ahead, Kleurrijk Wonen is exploring additional AI-powered capabilities, including automated call summaries and sentiment analysis, to further reduce administrative workloads and improve the resident experience.ENDSAbout Luware:Luware is a leading global SaaS provider of digital communication technology, specialising in innovative customer experience and regulatory compliance solutions for Microsoft Teams and beyond. Headquartered in Zurich, Luware operates internationally, including in Europe, APAC and North America, and is trusted by more than 1,200 organisations worldwide to transform business communications through secure, scalable and cloud-based solutions.About Luware Nimbus:Luware Nimbus is a cloud-native customer service and contact centre solution built for Microsoft Teams. It enables organisations to manage customer interactions, streamline workflows and deliver seamless customer experiences within their existing Microsoft environment. With intelligent call routing, automation, real-time insights and flexible integrations, Luware Nimbus empowers teams to work more efficiently, improve service quality and scale their customer engagement capabilities as business needs evolve.

Theodore Barnes

The Hoffman Agency

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Dutch housing provider reduces dropped calls by 15% with Luware Nimbus News Provided By The Hoffman Agency UK Limited November 18, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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