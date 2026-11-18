Shearcomfort Cyber Monday

WA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As Black Friday approaches, ShearComfort Seat Covers is building excitement for its upcoming 2026 Black Friday promotion, with savings of up to 60% off select products and a separate offer of 20% off site-wide plus free shipping*. The event will give drivers an opportunity to save on premium, custom-made seat covers designed for a precise fit and lasting interior protection.According to ShearComfort, the company has developed custom-fit seat covers for more than four decades, creating products based on specific vehicle models and seat configurations rather than generic universal designs. The company's approach lets customers choose covers designed to match their vehicle's interior layout while protecting against spills, moisture, dirt, pets, and regular use.The Black Friday campaign will highlight custom-fit seat covers for popular trucks and vehicles, including the Ford F-150, Ford Super Duty models, Ram 1500, Chevrolet Silverado, GMC Sierra, Toyota Tundra, and Toyota Tacoma. Premium and off-road trims such as King Ranch, Platinum, Laramie, Limited, Denali, AT4, and TRD Pro will also be among the vehicle configurations customers can explore.“Black Friday gives customers the opportunity to invest in products that help protect their vehicles while taking advantage of seasonal savings,” said the spokesperson for ShearComfort.“Our focus remains on providing custom-made solutions that combine protection, durability, and a fit designed around each customer's specific vehicle.”Protection and durability will be central to the upcoming event, as ShearComfort material options include Waterproof CORDURA, which provides rugged, water-resistant protection for demanding environments, and CORDURA1000 Denier Xtra-Duty, designed for customers who need heavy-duty coverage. Atomic Pro-Tect offers waterproof protection for everyday spills, moisture, and wear.For customers seeking comfort and style alongside protection, ShearComfort also offers materials such as Neo-Supreme, Sof-Touch, and Saddle Blanket. These options provide different appearances and performance characteristics, allowing customers to choose products based on their driving habits and interior preferences.The custom-fit ordering process is another part of ShearComfort's approach. Customers can upload photos of their seats while ordering or after placing their order. The ShearComfort team reviews the photos to verify the seat configuration and correct product selection, helping ensure a perfect fit backed by ShearComfort's Perfect Fit Guarantee.“The fit is an important part of the experience because every vehicle and seat configuration can be different,” said a ShearComfort representative.“Our photo-review process gives customers another way to confirm their configuration and product selection while working toward the right fit.”Customer reviews highlight the company's focus on fit, quality, and durability. One customer complimented the company's product quality, stating,“The first pair was for a Ford F-150 & that pair lasted for over 9 & 1/2 years.” Many customers have also expressed their satisfaction with the custom fit, commenting,“The fit is perfect and the install was very easy. The quality of my Neoprene covers is superior.”ShearComfort offers Easy Returns in 30 Days. This is intended to give customers added confidence when buying online.As Black Friday approaches, customers can visit ShearComfort's Black Friday and Cyber Monday page to preview the upcoming savings, compare materials, and explore custom-fit options for their vehicles ahead of the event.*Free shipping offer subject to applicable terms and conditions.

ShearComfort Seat Covers

The ShearComfort Team

+1 800-663-7750

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ShearComfort Seat Covers Builds Anticipation for Black Friday Savings on Premium Custom-Made Seat Covers News Provided By Bliss Drive Media, LLC November 18, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.