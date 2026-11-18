Team Turing Launches Pie, a Proactive AI Agent

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Pie reads course materials and deadlines to prepare exam reviews and assignment drafts in advance; new real-time co-editing lets teams work with one shared AI

SF, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Team Turing, a developer of reasoning-based AI agents, today announced the launch of Pie, a proactive AI agent, and real-time Collaborative Editing in GPAI, its AI app for college students. With the update, GPAI now suggests what students should work on before they ask, and lets teams complete a shared deliverable together within a single environment.For most college students, AI has remained a passive tool: it explains a concept when asked, but the work of keeping up with assignments and preparing for exams still falls entirely on the student. Pie reverses that structure. It keeps track of a student's academic context and speaks first when something needs attention.Pie: An AI Agent That Suggests Before Being AskedWhen students link their own university learning management system (LMS) and Google Calendar, Pie draws on their enrolled courses, lecture materials, assignment deadlines, and exam schedules to suggest what to work on that day. Ahead of an exam the following week, for example, Pie can prepare a summary of key concepts and a set of practice questions from the course materials; for an assignment due soon, it can propose a first draft as a document, spreadsheet, or slide deck. Students can proceed with a suggestion as is, give further instructions to refine it, or set it aside for a different task.What most distinguishes Pie is that everything happens in one continuous conversation. Conventional AI services open a new chat for each task, breaking context every time. Pie maintains context throughout the semester - including lecture materials, personal schedules, and previous work - within a single thread and reflects all of it in each suggestion. Preserving context as a conversation grows is technically demanding, and Team Turing built Pie to hold a semester's worth of it intact. GPAI's main screen has been redesigned around Pie accordingly: students see task suggestions the moment they open the app, and every request is handled in the same place.Collaborative Editing: The Whole Team Works With One AIThe new Collaborative Editing feature lets multiple users and the AI write and revise a single document at the same time. From GPAI's AI Drive, students invite teammates with a shared link and edit PowerPoint, Word, Excel, and other documents together while asking the AI to draft or revise content. The feature supports viewer, commenter, and editor permissions, keeps a full revision history, and places no limit on the number of participants.The key difference is that every team member works with the same AI. Until now, teams typically had each member work with a separate AI, share the results, and then revise separately again. In GPAI, AI-generated content is reflected identically for everyone with access to the document, and any member can pick up where it left off and request further changes. Teams can go from gathering materials to a finished deliverable in one environment, without switching between a document collaboration tool and a separate AI service.One Continuous Flow for University CourseworkWith this update, GPAI now covers the full span of university coursework, from collecting materials and suggesting tasks to completing assignments and collaborating as a team, in a single flow. The LMS link that feeds Pie is available to most college students: GPAI connects to the major learning management systems used across U.S. higher education, including Canvas, Blackboard, Moodle, and D2L Brightspace, and in South Korea, support has expanded from roughly 25 universities to all universities nationwide. Course materials arrive in AI Drive through that link, Pie builds its suggestions on them, students prepare for exams and complete assignments, and for group projects, they invite teammates to finish the work together.GPAI surpassed 1.5 million sign-ups within its first year and is used at 747 universities in the United States, including MIT, Stanford, Harvard, and UC Berkeley.RoadmapTeam Turing plans to develop GPAI into an AI academic assistant that supports both individual study and team projects. The company plans to expand Pie's integrations, enabling the agent to suggest and carry out tasks beyond academics, including job searches, professional certification preparation, and leisure activities.“College students already use AI throughout their studies, but when the AI only responds to questions, keeping up with assignments and exam prep still falls to the student,” said Ji-eun Shin, co-CEO of Team Turing.“Pie shows GPAI evolving from a tool that answers questions into an AI agent that understands a student's situation and proposes what to do next.”“So much of college work happens in teams, and until now that meant everyone working with their own AI and then stitching the results together,” said Jiyoon Kim, co-CEO of Team Turing.“We will keep building GPAI so that students can handle everything - individual study, team collaboration, and eventually daily life beyond coursework - in one place.”About Team TuringTeam Turing is a developer of reasoning-based AI agents transforming how students learn and complete academic work with AI. Its flagship products include Math King, an AI-powered math learning platform, and GPAI, the essential AI app for college students. The company serves users in 123 countries, and its research has been recognized at EMNLP 2025, where its work on LLM-generated math content was accepted to the industry track.

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Team Turing Launches Pie, a Proactive AI Agent for College Students That Suggests Tasks Before They Ask News Provided By Team Cookie November 18, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Science, Technology



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