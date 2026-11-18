Nkuringo Safaris Introduces the 8 day Uganda Great Ape Journey Combining Gorilla and Chimpanzee Tracking Experiences Eight-day itinerary connects Bwindi Impenetrable National Park and Kibale Forest National Park through wildlife encounters, conservation

Eight-day itinerary connects Bwindi Impenetrable National Park and Kibale Forest National Park through wildlife encounters, conservation community experiences

- Lydia Eva Mpanga, Founder and CEOPALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nkuringo Safaris Introduces the 8 day Uganda Great Ape Journey Combining Gorilla and Chimpanzee Tracking ExperiencesEight-day itinerary connects Bwindi Impenetrable National Park and Kibale Forest National Park through wildlife encounters, conservation initiatives and community experiencesPalm Beach – Nkuringo Safaris has introduced its Great Ape Journey, an eight-day itinerary that combines mountain gorilla trekking in Bwindi Impenetrable National Park with chimpanzee tracking in Kibale Forest National Park, while highlighting community engagement, conservation initiatives and local cultural experiences across Uganda.Founded by Lydia Eva Mpanga, CEO of Nkuringo Safaris, the company began in 2007 as a small campsite on the edge of Bwindi Forest and a community walking initiative designed to create employment opportunities for local youth.Since then, the company has grown into a Ugandan-owned safari operator and lodge collection offering tailor-made journeys throughout Uganda and Rwanda. Through its lodges, safari operations and partnerships with local communities, Nkuringo Safaris continues to support conservation and community development in the regions where it operates.Tourism revenue generated through the company's activities contributes to local livelihoods, community enterprises, cultural experiences and conservation awareness programs. Through support for the Gorilla Junction Foundation and community partnerships, the company seeks to ensure tourism creates tangible benefits for both people and wildlife.Featured Journey: 8-Day Gorillas & Chimps AdventureThe Great Ape Journey is designed to connect travelers with two of Uganda's most sought-after wildlife experiences while introducing them to the country's landscapes, communities and conservation efforts.Day 1 – Arrival in EntebbeArrival at Entebbe International Airport followed by an overnight stay at Papyrus Guest House, providing a convenient starting point for the journey.Day 2 – Bwindi Impenetrable ForestA scheduled domestic flight transfers travelers to southwestern Uganda, followed by a road transfer to Nkuringo Bwindi Gorilla Lodge, located near the Nkuringo sector of Bwindi Impenetrable National Park. The remainder of the day is available to enjoy the surrounding landscape and lodge facilities.Day 3 – Mountain Gorilla TrekkingA full day is dedicated to mountain gorilla trekking within Bwindi Impenetrable National Park. Accompanied by Uganda Wildlife Authority guides and trackers, participants trek through the forest in search of one of the habituated gorilla families found within the park.Day 4 – Community and Cultural ExperiencesThe itinerary includes opportunities to explore the surrounding communities through guided cultural experiences and village visits, offering insight into the daily lives, traditions and conservation partnerships that exist alongside the park.Day 5 – Transfer to Kibale ForestFollowing breakfast, the journey continues to western Uganda and the crater lakes region surrounding Kibale Forest National Park. Accommodation is provided at Mirima Kibale Lodge.Day 6 – Chimpanzee TrackingParticipants join a guided chimpanzee tracking experience within Kibale Forest National Park, one of Africa's most important primate habitats and home to a significant population of habituated chimpanzees.Day 7 – Crater Lakes and Forest ExperiencesThe day focuses on exploring the crater lakes region, forest environments and surrounding communities through a variety of nature and cultural experiences available from Mirima Kibale Lodge.Day 8 – Return to EntebbeThe journey concludes with a return flight to Entebbe and onward international connections.Package Includes.Gorilla trekking permit.Chimpanzee tracking permit.Domestic flights within Uganda.Airport and lodge transfers.Accommodation throughout the itinerary.Meals as specified.Services of professional guides.Community and cultural activities as indicated.Park entrance fees and government taxes where applicableThe 8-Day Gorillas & Chimps Adventure is available from US$6,400 per person sharing.Rates are subject to seasonality, availability, and permit allocations at the time of booking.About Nkuringo SafarisNkuringo Safaris is a Ugandan-owned safari company and lodge collection offering tailor-made journeys throughout Uganda and Rwanda. Its portfolio includes Nkuringo Bwindi Gorilla Lodge, Mirima Kibale Lodge, Marafiki Safari Lodge and Papyrus Guest House, providing access to gorilla trekking, chimpanzee tracking, traditional safari experiences and community-based tourism initiatives.About Nkuringo Eco CollectionNkuringo Eco Collection is a Ugandan-owned collection of lodges and safari experiences dedicated to showcasing the country's extraordinary wildlife, landscapes, and cultural heritage. With properties located near Bwindi Impenetrable Forest and Kibale Forest, the collection offers immersive journeys centered on conservation, community engagement, and meaningful travel experiences.We help guests approach these encounters respectfully, with attention to photography consent, community preferences, and wildlife regulations. These give interested clients practical ways to engage with the places they visit.For a closer look, explore our media kit and lodge eBrochure.Nkuringo Safaris operates alongside Nkuringo Eco Collection, which owns and manages Papyrus Guesthouse, Mirima Kibale Lodge and Nkuringo Gorilla Lodge. The company also works through the Gorilla Junction Foundation on community and conservation initiatives.Direct:...Safari Planning Team:...Mobile: +256 704 805580Handles complete safari enquiries, including dates, permits, accommodation, transport, availability, itinerary detailsFor more information, visit Nkuringo Safaris and Nkuringo Eco Collection.MEDIA & TRADE CONTACTArnelle Kendall InternationalNorth American Public Relations and Trade RepresentationArnelle Kendall...561.789.8286Grace MubeeziMarketing & Trade Partnerships ManagerNkuringo Safaris...+256 392 176327 | +256 775 956243Bert BagumaMarketing & Information SystemsNkuringo Safaris...+256 392 176327 | +256 772 385253SAFARI PLANNING & RESERVATIONSCatherine / Safari Planning Team...+256 704 805580For safari enquiries, including dates, permits, accommodation, transportation, availability and quotations, please contact the Safari Planning Team directly.

Arnelle K Ossendryver

Arnelle Kendall International

+ +1 561-789-8386

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Nkuringo Safaris Introduces the 8 day Uganda Great Ape Journey Combining Gorilla and Chimpanzee Tracking Experiences News Provided By Arnelle Kendall International November 18, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry



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