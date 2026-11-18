Spectrum Fusion Media Team members will participate in the International Autistic Filmmakers Showcase at WorldFest 60.

Media Team members recognized at October Spectrum Fusion gala.

WorldFest-Houston is set for April 30 - May 8, 2027.

Spectrum Fusion to fund 100 submissions as new showcase brings autistic filmmakers from around the world to WorldFest's 60th festival

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- WorldFest-Houston International Film Festival is partnering with Houston nonprofit Spectrum Fusion to launch the International Autistic Filmmakers Showcase, a new initiative highlighting the work of autistic filmmakers from around the world. The showcase will debut April 30, 2027, as part of WorldFest60, the festival's 60th edition.The partnership reflects a shared commitment to discovering and providing a platform for independent filmmakers whose remarkable work may otherwise struggle to be seen. As WorldFest-Houston prepares to celebrate six decades of championing independent cinema, the festival and Spectrum Fusion are asking a timely question: Who is making remarkable work and still struggling to be seen?“WorldFest has always loved the underdog filmmaker,” said Katy Lea Cannon, Executive Director of WorldFest-Houston.“For 60 years, we've looked for extraordinary filmmakers before the rest of the world knew their names. As we think about the next 60 years, we're looking at ways to deepen that mission and make sure more remarkable artists have the chance to be seen.”“I'm thrilled that we are partnering with WorldFest-Houston in embracing the inclusion of autistic filmmakers for the 2027 festival,” said Heidi Ham, Ph.D., CEO and Founder of Spectrum Fusion.“Autistic individuals are often represented in stories but rarely given the platform to tell those stories themselves. This initiative aims to elevate autistic creators and reshape how autism is portrayed in media through lived experience.”Founded in Houston in 2018 by Dr. Ham, Spectrum Fusion creates opportunities for autistic adults to build relationships, develop their talents and connect with professional and creative communities. Through Spectrum Fusion Studios, participants receive training and employment opportunities in creative and media fields.Cannon took the helm of World-Fest following the death of her father, WorldFest founder J. Hunter Todd, in 2025. Growing up around the festival gave her an early view of both the joy and the demands of a creative life.“I saw how much living a creative life can cost, especially on the independent side,” Cannon said.“As we rebuild WorldFest for its next chapter, I keep thinking about how we can better resource the people who make the work.”That thinking is shaping a renewed set of values for WorldFest as it enters its seventh decade: community care, creative resilience, and international yet universal storytelling.The ideas grow directly from WorldFest's longstanding mission to recognize creative excellence, validate brilliant abilities, educate young people in the cinematic arts, develop regional film production and contribute to Houston's cultural life.They are also already changing the festival itself.In 2025, a pair of sound baths offering filmmakers space to rest during the festival grew into WorldFest Wellness, programming focused on creative resilience and helping artists navigate the demands of a creative life.The Showcase welcomes films across genres and subjects. Films do not need to address autism, disability or neurodiversity.After WorldFest mentioned the Showcase in its newsletter, a WorldFest alumnus reached out and shared that he had been diagnosed with autism as an adult. Understanding his diagnosis, he said, helped him create a work environment that allowed him to become a better editor.“That's what I want us to shine a light on,” Cannon said.“The work, the gifts and the different perspectives people bring to the creative process.”From Submission to FestivalSpectrum Fusion will sponsor 100 complimentary WorldFest submission waivers for eligible projects with autistic artists serving in principal creative roles.The waivers will be available first come, first served through January 15, 2027, or until all 100 are claimed. Filmmakers may use code WF60SPECTRUM when submitting through WorldFest-Houston on FilmFreeway.WorldFest and Spectrum Fusion are also developing a WorldFest concierge to serve as a consistent point of contact for Showcase filmmakers navigating the submission and festival experience, allowing them to meet other filmmakers, see films and be part of the WorldFest community.Selected filmmakers will have opportunities to participate in Q&As, panels, anniversary events and online features. WorldFest and Spectrum Fusion will work with participants wherever possible to accommodate communication styles, sensory needs and accessibility requirements.How the Showcase WorksFilms are submitted through WorldFest's regular competition categories and evaluated through the festival's standard jury process. Eligible filmmakers may also opt in for consideration for the International Autistic Filmmakers Showcase.Showcase consideration does not change a film's eligibility for WorldFest Official Selection or the Remi Awards, and there is no additional fee to opt in.Eligible projects may include an autistic artist serving in a principal creative role such as director, producer, writer, editor, cinematographer, animator, composer, lead performer or production designer.Filmmakers may professionally or self-identify as autistic. No medical diagnosis or documentation is required.WorldFest at 60Founded in 1961 as a film appreciation society and established as a competitive film festival in 1968, WorldFest has spent six decades discovering and recognizing independent filmmakers from around the world. WorldFest60 will celebrate that history while setting a course for what comes next.“We envision WorldFest to be a place where filmmakers from completely different parts of the world can sit next to each other in a theater and recognize something of themselves in each other's stories,” Cannon said.The International Autistic Filmmakers Showcase will take place April 30, 2027, in Houston. WorldFest60 runs April 30 through May 8, 2027.How to SubmitFilmmakers can submit through WorldFest-Houston on FilmFreeway and opt in for International Autistic Filmmakers Showcase consideration during submission. Use code WF60SPECTRUM for a complimentary submission. The code is available for the first 100 eligible submissions through January 15, 2027, or until all waivers have been claimed.

Carol Brejot

Carol Brejot PR

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WorldFest-Houston and Spectrum Fusion Launch International Autistic Filmmakers Showcase for WorldFest60 News Provided By Carol Brejot PR November 18, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Movie Industry, Technology



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