The Trader's Field Manual: How to Read What Is Actually Happening in a Market, the new book by World Cup Trading Champion Rob Mitchell, published by Axiom Research Press in November 2026.

Rob Mitchell, World Cup Trading Champion, author of The Trader's Field Manual, and founder of Axiom Research Press.

After four decades in financial markets, Rob Mitchell explores how our assumptions can prevent us from recognizing what's actually happening.

- Rob MitchellCARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- What if one of the greatest obstacles to becoming a better trader isn't a lack of information, but the assumptions that determine how that information is interpreted?That question is at the center of The Trader's Field Manual: How to Read What Is Actually Happening in a Market, a newly released book by World Cup Trading Champion, researcher, and trading educator Rob Mitchell.Drawing on more than four decades of experience in financial markets, Mitchell presents a different perspective on how traders learn, interpret market behavior, and make decisions under uncertainty-principles that extend well beyond trading into decision-making at every level, from executive leadership to everyday life.Rather than offering another collection of trading signals, chart patterns, or mechanical strategies commonly found in trading books, the book introduces Market Expansion Theory (MET), a framework developed through years of market research, technology development, and daily live instruction.A Different Question About TradingMuch of conventional trading education focuses on identifying opportunities: when to buy, when to sell, and which signals to follow.Mitchell believes an equally important question often receives too little attention: What is actually happening in the market, and what evidence supports that interpretation?"Traders can spend years accumulating indicators, strategies, and techniques without necessarily developing a clearer understanding of what they're observing," Mitchell explains. "The objective of this book is to help readers examine the market landscape itself, rather than simply look for confirmation of what they've been taught to expect."The book explores price structure, momentum, order flow, probability, and the behavior of market participants. It examines how markets expand, why apparently similar patterns can produce different outcomes, and how traders can learn to distinguish meaningful evidence from assumptions.Four Decades of Experience, and an Ongoing EducationMitchell's professional career has included trading, futures brokerage, commodity trading advisory, investment advisory, and the development of proprietary market analysis technologies.He won the Robbins World Cup Trading Championship in E-mini S&P futures and has spent more than twelve years conducting daily live market instruction.Throughout that experience, one recurring observation has shaped his research: knowing more about trading does not automatically mean seeing more clearly.His educational approach emphasizes observation, questioning, independent testing, and what he calls market fluency-the ability to interpret developing conditions rather than simply recognize familiar patterns."The same pattern can mean very different things under different market conditions," Mitchell says. "Understanding the conditions and the participants involved can be more important than recognizing the pattern itself."Beyond Financial MarketsAlthough The Trader's Field Manual is specifically about trading, its underlying questions have broader implications.How do assumptions influence perception? Why do experienced people sometimes overlook important evidence? What distinguishes accumulated knowledge from practical understanding?These questions connect Mitchell's financial-market research with his broader work on recognition, learning, decision-making, and human behavior through Axiom Research Press and Axiom Research Institute.The result is a book that explores technical market analysis while inviting readers to reconsider the boundaries of its application and how understanding develops.AvailabilityThe Trader's Field Manual: How to Read What Is Actually Happening in a Market was released in November 2026 by Axiom Research Press.The Kindle, paperback and audiobook editions are available through Amazon and Audible.Book information:Amazon:Author biography and background:Media resources and interview topics:About Rob MitchellRob Mitchell is an author, researcher, entrepreneur, World Cup Trading Champion, and developer of proprietary market analysis technologies. His work spans financial markets, trading education, probability, market structure, recognition, and decision-making. He is the founder of IndicatorSmart, Turbo Day Trading, Axiom Research Press, and Axiom Research Institute.Media ContactAxiom Research PressRob MitchellWebsite:Media inquiries:

Rob Mitchell

Axiom Research Press

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World Cup Trading Champion Rob Mitchell Challenges Conventional Wisdom in New Book News Provided By Axiom Research Press November 18, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Science



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